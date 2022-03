artnet : Here Are the 300 Most-Searched Artists on Artnet's Price Database in February 2022—and the Fast-Rising Talents Poised to Break in Soon

As market players prepared for the onslaught of London sales this month, many set out to research artists on the rise. And while they can research auction prices on the Artnet Price Database, we can tell you what they're looking at. The search queries aren't free, which means those running them have skin in the game, and changing rankings can offer a snapshot of business interests and activity in particular artists, especially on the secondary market.

Below, we bring you the list of the top-searched artists on the Artnet Price Database in February 2022. (Those who had the same number of searches are listed as tied.)

​​Before we get into that, however, here is a selection of artists on the rise who haven't cracked the most-searched list yet, but, judging from the spikes in searches for their names, might soon. Some of these figures are well known in their home countries, but are just beginning to develop an international profile; others may be the flavor of the week for profit-hungry speculators. Either way, their work is getting serious attention-and you'd probably be wise to keep an eye on where their markets are headed.

Rafa Macarrón, Rutina Fluor (diptych) (2019). Photo: Sotheby's.

Bright colors, wingding-like characters, and an otherworldly vibe is what you can expect from Spanish artist Rafa Macarrón's paintings. His mixed media works have been generating serious momentum at auction-though the rush to cash in may risk flooding the market already. After a 2019 diptych-his third work ever to hit the block-fetched 4.3 million HKD ($550,310) at Sotheby's Hong Kong in October (estimate: 500,000-700,000 HKD), no fewer than five Macarrón paintings are coming up for sale this month. So far, two have exceeded their high estimates and one came in well under expectations. Macarrón's work is in the collections of many Spanish institutions, including CAC Málaga and Museo DA2 in Salamanca. Although he remains lesser known in the U.S., at least one enterprising gallery has picked up on the buzz. The artist had a two-part solo show with Nino Mier Gallery in Los Angeles earlier this year. Macarrón's searches spiked from just two in February 2021 to 73 last month.

Amani Lewis, Negroes in the Trees #3 (2019). Image courtesy the artist and Destinee Ross-Sutton 2020.

Less than six years out of art school, Amani Lewis has gained a long list of admirers for portraits that use digital imaging, photo manipulation, collage, and textile to create vivid images of their community. In a trajectory that was once unheard-of and is now commonplace, Lewis's breakout auction debut took place in Hong Kong, at a Sotheby's day sale almost a year ago. The artist's layered digital collage of a figure on the phone almost quadrupled its high estimate of 150,000 HKD ($19,327) to bring in 630,000 HKD ($81,174). Since then, two more of Lewis's works have hit the block at steadily climbing estimates, which were both shattered by their final prices. The artist, based between Miami and Baltimore, is represented by Salon 94. Lewis drew zero searches in February 2021, but what a difference a year makes: the artist generated 20 last month.

Cristina BanBan, Lovers in the Bath (2018). Photo: Phillips.

The Spanish artist, who is represented by Perrotin, creates large-scale paintings of female figures that look as if early Picasso and prime Jenny Saville had a millennial baby. The Brooklyn-based BanBan, who has a show at Perrotin Paris later this year, started making waves on the auction circuit in the second half of 2021. Her auction record, for a luscious painting of a man and woman in the bath, sold for £60,480 at Phillips London's New Now sale in December, shattering its £10,000-to-£15,000 estimate. BanBan did not make a ripple in the Artnet Price Database in February 2021, but has drawn a combined 30 searches over the past two months.

Roby Dwi Antono, Goddess Pramani (2015). Courtesy of Christie's Images Ltd. 2022.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that in today's bonkers art market, one cannot go more than three or four months without encountering a new artist who makes cartoonish, big-eyed figures that, thanks in large part to demand from Asia, sell for at least six figures. Next up is the Malaysian artist Roby Dwi Antonio, who blends science fiction, fantasy, and Renaissance-inspired imagery to create paintings that some buyers can't get enough of. His most popular works are complex Surrealist scenes like Miram Temaram (2013), which shot past its 250,000 HKD ($32,054) high estimate to fetch 2.4 million HKD ($306,954) at Phillips's joint sale with Poly in Hong Kong in November. Antonio had one of the largest jumps in database searches we've seen, with just one in February 2021 giving way to 76 in January 2022 and 42 last month.

Yvonne Canu, Collioure (c. 1987). Photo: Christie's Images Ltd.

Not every hot thing has to be young. OK, it's probably a stretch to call the work of Yvonne Canu, a French post-Impressionist painter, hot. But she did pull in a combined 40 searches in the past two months, up considerably from zero in February 2021. And at a time when the art world and market is eager to drum up overlooked or excluded talent from the past, Canu's pointilist paintings seem to be getting some attention. Unusually for a 20th-century artist so little known, two of her top 10 auction prices have been set since 2020. In July, a pleasant boat scene fetched £38,750 ($53,389) at a Christie's London Impressionist day sale. The high estimate was £8,000. That's the kind of performance usually reserved these days for artists who are barely old enough to rent a car.

Rank Name Life 1 Pablo Picasso 1881 1973 2 Andy Warhol 1928 1987 3 Yayoi Kusama 1929 4 Marc Chagall 1887 1985 5 David Hockney 1937 6 Joan Miró 1893 1983 7 Damien Hirst 1965 8 Ed Ruscha 1937 9 Banksy 1974 10 Gerhard Richter 1932 11 Jean-Michel Basquiat 1960 1988 12 George Condo 1957 13 Alexander Calder 1898 1976 14 Keith Haring 1958 1990 15 Claude Monet 1840 1926 16 Roy Lichtenstein 1923 1997 17 Yoshitomo Nara 1959 18 Salvador Dalí 1904 1989 19 Lucio Fontana 1899 1968 20 Henri Matisse 1869 1954 21 Pierre-Auguste Renoir 1841 1919 22 Henry Moore 1898 1986 23 René Magritte 1898 1967 24 Joan Mitchell 1925 1992 25 Zao Wou-Ki 1920 2013 26 Frank Stella 1936 27 Jean Dubuffet 1901 1985 28 Tom Wesselmann 1931 2004 29 Alberto Giacometti 1901 1966 30 Alex Katz 1927 31 Helen Frankenthaler 1928 2011 32 Sam Francis 1923 1994 33 Fernand Léger 1881 1955 34 Richard Prince 1949 35 KAWS 1974 36 Cy Twombly 1928 2011 37 Edgar Degas 1834 1917 38 Willem de Kooning 1904 1997 39 Cindy Sherman 1954 40 Robert Rauschenberg 1925 2008 41 Alighiero Boetti 1940 1994 42 Georg Baselitz 1938 43 Francis Bacon 1909 1992 44 Bernard Buffet 1928 1999 45 Cecily Brown 1969 46 Jeff Koons 1955 47 François-Xavier Lalanne 1927 2008 48 Fernando Botero 1932 49 Günther Förg 1952 2013 50 Christopher Wool 1955 51 Auguste Rodin 1840 1917 52 Jasper Johns 1930 53 Wayne Thiebaud 1920 2021 54 Josef Albers 1888 1976 55 Joseph Beuys 1921 1986 55 Max Ernst 1891 1976 57 Takashi Murakami 1962 58 Jonas Wood 1977 59 Man Ray 1890 1976 60 Victor Vasarely 1906 1997 61 Rembrandt van Rijn 1606 1669 62 Francis Picabia 1879 1953 63 Wassily Kandinsky 1866 1944 64 Pierre Bonnard 1867 1947 65 Bridget Riley 1931 66 Richard Hamilton 1922 2011 67 Pierre Soulages 1919 68 Christo and Jeanne-Claude 69 Vincent van Gogh 1853 1890 70 Nicolas Party 1980 71 Philip Guston 1913 1980 72 Robert Motherwell 1915 1991 73 Robert Indiana 1928 2018 74 Ansel Adams 1902 1984 75 Günther Uecker 1930 76 Paul Gauguin 1848 1903 77 Howard Hodgkin 1932 2017 78 Camille Pissarro 1830 1903 78 Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita 1886 1968 80 Sigmar Polke 1941 2010 81 Amedeo Modigliani 1884 1920 82 Kenneth Noland 1924 2010 83 Ellsworth Kelly 1923 2015 84 Georges Braque 1882 1963 84 Louise Bourgeois 1911 2010 86 Arman 1928 2005 87 Ayako Rokkaku 1982 88 Paul Klee 1879 1940 89 Donald Judd 1928 1994 90 Richard Serra 1938 91 Jim Dine 1935 91 Anselm Kiefer 1945 93 Yves Klein 1928 1962 94 Shara Hughes 1981 95 Rashid Johnson 1977 95 Barbara Hepworth 1903 1975 97 Georges Mathieu 1921 2012 98 Chuck Close 1940 2021 98 Richard Diebenkorn 1922 1993 100 Antoni Tàpies 1923 2012 100 Karel Appel 1921 2006 100 Sol LeWitt 1928 2007 103 Claude Lalanne 1924 2019 103 A.R. Penck 1939 2017 105 Albrecht Dürer 1471 1528 105 Albert Oehlen 1954 107 Javier Calleja 1971 108 Kees van Dongen 1877 1968 109 Peter Doig 1959 110 Louise Nevelson 1899 1988 110 Niki de Saint Phalle 1930 2002 112 Paul Cézanne 1839 1906 113 L.S. Lowry 1887 1976 114 Kenny Scharf 1958 115 James Rosenquist 1933 2017 116 Raoul Dufy 1877 1953 117 Lucian Freud 1922 2011 118 Robert Mapplethorpe 1946 1989 119 Chu Teh-Chun 1920 2014 120 Tracey Emin 1963 121 Maurice de Vlaminck 1876 1958 122 Irving Penn 1917 2009 123 Max Beckmann 1884 1950 123 Jackson Pollock 1912 1956 125 Kazuo Shiraga 1924 2008 126 Ernst Ludwig Kirchner 1880 1938 126 Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec 1864 1901 128 Stanley Whitney 1946 128 Egon Schiele 1890 1918 128 Jean (Hans) Arp 1886 1966 131 Invader 1969 131 Hans Hartung 1904 1989 133 Giorgio de Chirico 1888 1978 134 Roberto Matta 1911 2002 135 Francisco Goya 1746 1828 135 Brice Marden 1938 137 Antony Gormley 1950 138 Jadé Fadojutimi 1993 139 Flora Yukhnovich 1990 140 Amoako Boafo 1984 140 Marino Marini 1901 1980 142 Claes Oldenburg 1929 142 Raymond Pettibon 1957 142 Robert Longo 1953 142 Jean Royère 1902 1981 146 Hiroshi Sugimoto 1948 147 M.C Escher 1898 1972 148 Lee Ufan 1936 149 Paul Signac 1863 1935 149 Sam Gilliam 1933 151 Giorgio Morandi 1890 1964 152 Mark Bradford 1961 152 Martin Kippenberger 1953 1997 154 John Baldessari 1931 2020 155 Sean Scully 1945 156 Wolfgang Tillmans 1968 156 Jean-Paul Riopelle 1923 2002 158 Franz West 1947 2012 158 Wifredo Lam 1902 1982 158 Mark Rothko 1903 1970 161 Zeng Fanzhi 1964 161 Rudolf Stingel 1956 163 Anish Kapoor 1954 163 Lynn Chadwick 1914 2003 165 Alfred Sisley 1839 1899 166 Agnes Martin 1912 2004 167 Julian Opie 1958 167 Diego Giacometti 1902 1985 169 Ben Nicholson 1894 1982 170 Utagawa Hiroshige 1797 1858 171 Edgar Plans 1977 171 Michelangelo Pistoletto 1933 173 Serge Poliakoff 1906 1969 174 Walasse Ting 1929 2010 174 Mark Grotjahn 1968 174 Vik Muniz 1961 177 Richard Avedon 1923 2004 178 Hurvin Anderson 1965 178 Mario Schifano 1934 1998 178 William Kentridge 1955 181 Milton Avery 1885 1965 182 Barbara Kruger 1945 183 Georgia O'Keeffe 1887 1986 184 Glenn Ligon 1960 184 Rufino Tamayo 1899 1991 186 Aboudia 1983 186 Ugo Rondinone 1964 186 John Chamberlain 1927 2011 186 Eugène Boudin 1824 1898 186 Frank Auerbach 1931 191 Nicolas de Staël 1914 1955 191 Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot 1796 1875 193 Adrian Ghenie 1977 194 Helmut Newton 1920 2004 194 Édouard Vuillard 1868 1940 194 César 1921 1998 194 Sonia Delaunay 1885 1979 198 Harry Bertoia 1915 1978 198 Pierre Alechinsky 1927 198 Aristide Maillol 1861 1944 201 Bernar Venet 1941 202 Ettore Sottsass 1917 2007 202 Edward Weston 1886 1958 202 Eddie Martinez 1977 205 David Shrigley 1968 206 Françoise Gilot 1921 206 Matthew Wong 1984 2019 208 Jenny Holzer 1950 209 Mr. 1969 209 Terry Frost 1915 2003 209 Isamu Noguchi 1904 1988 212 Robert Nava 1985 213 André Lhote 1885 1962 214 Leonor Fini 1908 1996 214 Georges Rouault 1871 1958 214 Diane Arbus 1923 1971 214 Tony Cragg 1949 214 Imi Knoebel 1940 219 Katherine Bernhardt 1975 220 Peter Blake 1932 220 George Grosz 1893 1959 222 Paul Delvaux 1897 1994 222 Romare Bearden 1911 1988 222 Diego Rivera 1886 1957 225 Elisabeth Frink 1930 1993 226 Stanley Spencer 1891 1959 226 Erich Heckel 1883 1970 226 Harland Miller 1964 226 Maurice Utrillo 1883 1955 230 Sanyu 1901 1966 231 George Rickey 1907 2002 231 Jean-François Millet 1814 1875 231 Christo 1935 2020 234 Berthe Morisot 1841 1895 235 André Derain 1880 1954 235 Emil Nolde 1867 1956 235 Lyonel Feininger 1871 1956 238 Gustave Loiseau 1865 1935 238 Franz Kline 1910 1962 240 Salman Toor 1983 240 Markus Lüpertz 1941 240 Jean Prouvé 1901 1984 243 Chris Ofili 1968 243 Thomas Hart Benton 1889 1975 243 Edvard Munch 1863 1944 246 Enrico Castellani 1930 2017 246 Gio Ponti 1891 1979 246 Louis Valtat 1869 1952 246 Hans Hofmann 1880 1966 250 Hilary Pecis 1979 251 Peter Halley 1953 251 Peter Beard 1938 2020 253 Paul Jenkins 1923 2012 254 Armand Guillaumin 1841 1927 254 Josh Smith 1976 254 Julie Mehretu 1970 257 Larry Rivers 1923 2002 257 Maximilien Luce 1858 1941 257 René Lalique 1860 1945 260 Henri Cartier-Bresson 1908 2004 260 Henri Le Sidaner 1862 1939 260 Victor Brauner 1903 1966 260 Thomas Schütte 1954 264 Loie Hollowell 1983 264 Dana Schutz 1976 266 Domenico Gnoli 1933 1970 266 Gino Severini 1883 1966 266 Lynda Benglis 1941 266 Mr. Brainwash 1966 270 Candida Höfer 1944 270 Gustav Klimt 1862 1918 272 Moïse Kisling 1891 1953 272 Peter Paul Rubens 1577 1640 274 Jesús Rafael Soto 1923 2005 274 Elizabeth Peyton 1965 276 Shepard Fairey 1970 276 Marcel Duchamp 1887 1968 276 Mimmo Rotella 1918 2006 279 Dan Flavin 1933 1996 280 Mickalene Thomas 1971 280 Arnaldo Pomodoro 1926 282 Robert Colescott 1925 2009 282 Lovis Corinth 1858 1925 282 Paula Rego 1935 282 Thomas Ruff 1958 282 Piero Manzoni 1933 1963 282 Eduardo Chillida 1924 2002 282 James Abbott McNeill Whistler 1834 1903 289 Issy Wood 1993 290 Donald Sultan 1951 290 Manolo Valdés 1942 292 Etel Adnan 1925 2021 292 Émile Jacques Ruhlmann 1879 1933 292 Mike Kelley 1954 2012 292 Robert Ryman 1930 2019 292 Alberto Burri 1915 1995 292 Sir Alfred Munnings 1878 1959 298 Auguste Herbin 1882 1960 298 Arnulf Rainer 1929 300 Otto Dix 1891 1969 300 Arshile Gorky 1904 1948 300 Nan Goldin 1953

