artnet : Here Are the 300 Most-Searched Artists on Artnet's Price Database in February 2022—and the Fast-Rising Talents Poised to Break in Soon

03/04/2022 | 01:16pm EST
Here Are the 300 Most-Searched Artists on Artnet's Price Database in February 2022-and the Fast-Rising Talents Poised to Break in Soon

See who's up, who's down, and who's next.

Julia Halperin, March 4, 2022

Sotheby's Modern & Contemporary Evening Sale in London. Courtesy Sotheby's

As market players prepared for the onslaught of London sales this month, many set out to research artists on the rise. And while they can research auction prices on the Artnet Price Database, we can tell you what they're looking at. The search queries aren't free, which means those running them have skin in the game, and changing rankings can offer a snapshot of business interests and activity in particular artists, especially on the secondary market.

Below, we bring you the list of the top-searched artists on the Artnet Price Database in February 2022. (Those who had the same number of searches are listed as tied.)

​​Before we get into that, however, here is a selection of artists on the rise who haven't cracked the most-searched list yet, but, judging from the spikes in searches for their names, might soon. Some of these figures are well known in their home countries, but are just beginning to develop an international profile; others may be the flavor of the week for profit-hungry speculators. Either way, their work is getting serious attention-and you'd probably be wise to keep an eye on where their markets are headed.

Notable Fast-Risers Rafa Macarrón (b. 1982)

Rafa Macarrón, Rutina Fluor (diptych) (2019). Photo: Sotheby's.

Bright colors, wingding-like characters, and an otherworldly vibe is what you can expect from Spanish artist Rafa Macarrón's paintings. His mixed media works have been generating serious momentum at auction-though the rush to cash in may risk flooding the market already. After a 2019 diptych-his third work ever to hit the block-fetched 4.3 million HKD ($550,310) at Sotheby's Hong Kong in October (estimate: 500,000-700,000 HKD), no fewer than five Macarrón paintings are coming up for sale this month. So far, two have exceeded their high estimates and one came in well under expectations. Macarrón's work is in the collections of many Spanish institutions, including CAC Málaga and Museo DA2 in Salamanca. Although he remains lesser known in the U.S., at least one enterprising gallery has picked up on the buzz. The artist had a two-part solo show with Nino Mier Gallery in Los Angeles earlier this year. Macarrón's searches spiked from just two in February 2021 to 73 last month.

Amani Lewis (b. 1994)

Amani Lewis, Negroes in the Trees #3 (2019). Image courtesy the artist and Destinee Ross-Sutton 2020.

Less than six years out of art school, Amani Lewis has gained a long list of admirers for portraits that use digital imaging, photo manipulation, collage, and textile to create vivid images of their community. In a trajectory that was once unheard-of and is now commonplace, Lewis's breakout auction debut took place in Hong Kong, at a Sotheby's day sale almost a year ago. The artist's layered digital collage of a figure on the phone almost quadrupled its high estimate of 150,000 HKD ($19,327) to bring in 630,000 HKD ($81,174). Since then, two more of Lewis's works have hit the block at steadily climbing estimates, which were both shattered by their final prices. The artist, based between Miami and Baltimore, is represented by Salon 94. Lewis drew zero searches in February 2021, but what a difference a year makes: the artist generated 20 last month.

Cristina BanBan (b. 1987)

Cristina BanBan, Lovers in the Bath (2018). Photo: Phillips.

The Spanish artist, who is represented by Perrotin, creates large-scale paintings of female figures that look as if early Picasso and prime Jenny Saville had a millennial baby. The Brooklyn-based BanBan, who has a show at Perrotin Paris later this year, started making waves on the auction circuit in the second half of 2021. Her auction record, for a luscious painting of a man and woman in the bath, sold for £60,480 at Phillips London's New Now sale in December, shattering its £10,000-to-£15,000 estimate. BanBan did not make a ripple in the Artnet Price Database in February 2021, but has drawn a combined 30 searches over the past two months.

Roby Dwi Antonio (b. 1990)

Roby Dwi Antono, Goddess Pramani (2015). Courtesy of Christie's Images Ltd. 2022.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that in today's bonkers art market, one cannot go more than three or four months without encountering a new artist who makes cartoonish, big-eyed figures that, thanks in large part to demand from Asia, sell for at least six figures. Next up is the Malaysian artist Roby Dwi Antonio, who blends science fiction, fantasy, and Renaissance-inspired imagery to create paintings that some buyers can't get enough of. His most popular works are complex Surrealist scenes like Miram Temaram (2013), which shot past its 250,000 HKD ($32,054) high estimate to fetch 2.4 million HKD ($306,954) at Phillips's joint sale with Poly in Hong Kong in November. Antonio had one of the largest jumps in database searches we've seen, with just one in February 2021 giving way to 76 in January 2022 and 42 last month.

Yvonne Canu (1921-2007)

Yvonne Canu, Collioure (c. 1987). Photo: Christie's Images Ltd.

Not every hot thing has to be young. OK, it's probably a stretch to call the work of Yvonne Canu, a French post-Impressionist painter, hot. But she did pull in a combined 40 searches in the past two months, up considerably from zero in February 2021. And at a time when the art world and market is eager to drum up overlooked or excluded talent from the past, Canu's pointilist paintings seem to be getting some attention. Unusually for a 20th-century artist so little known, two of her top 10 auction prices have been set since 2020. In July, a pleasant boat scene fetched £38,750 ($53,389) at a Christie's London Impressionist day sale. The high estimate was £8,000. That's the kind of performance usually reserved these days for artists who are barely old enough to rent a car.

300 Most-Searched Artists in the Artnet Price Database, February 2022
Rank Name Life
1 Pablo Picasso 1881 1973
2 Andy Warhol 1928 1987
3 Yayoi Kusama 1929
4 Marc Chagall 1887 1985
5 David Hockney 1937
6 Joan Miró 1893 1983
7 Damien Hirst 1965
8 Ed Ruscha 1937
9 Banksy 1974
10 Gerhard Richter 1932
11 Jean-Michel Basquiat 1960 1988
12 George Condo 1957
13 Alexander Calder 1898 1976
14 Keith Haring 1958 1990
15 Claude Monet 1840 1926
16 Roy Lichtenstein 1923 1997
17 Yoshitomo Nara 1959
18 Salvador Dalí 1904 1989
19 Lucio Fontana 1899 1968
20 Henri Matisse 1869 1954
21 Pierre-Auguste Renoir 1841 1919
22 Henry Moore 1898 1986
23 René Magritte 1898 1967
24 Joan Mitchell 1925 1992
25 Zao Wou-Ki 1920 2013
26 Frank Stella 1936
27 Jean Dubuffet 1901 1985
28 Tom Wesselmann 1931 2004
29 Alberto Giacometti 1901 1966
30 Alex Katz 1927
31 Helen Frankenthaler 1928 2011
32 Sam Francis 1923 1994
33 Fernand Léger 1881 1955
34 Richard Prince 1949
35 KAWS 1974
36 Cy Twombly 1928 2011
37 Edgar Degas 1834 1917
38 Willem de Kooning 1904 1997
39 Cindy Sherman 1954
40 Robert Rauschenberg 1925 2008
41 Alighiero Boetti 1940 1994
42 Georg Baselitz 1938
43 Francis Bacon 1909 1992
44 Bernard Buffet 1928 1999
45 Cecily Brown 1969
46 Jeff Koons 1955
47 François-Xavier Lalanne 1927 2008
48 Fernando Botero 1932
49 Günther Förg 1952 2013
50 Christopher Wool 1955
51 Auguste Rodin 1840 1917
52 Jasper Johns 1930
53 Wayne Thiebaud 1920 2021
54 Josef Albers 1888 1976
55 Joseph Beuys 1921 1986
55 Max Ernst 1891 1976
57 Takashi Murakami 1962
58 Jonas Wood 1977
59 Man Ray 1890 1976
60 Victor Vasarely 1906 1997
61 Rembrandt van Rijn 1606 1669
62 Francis Picabia 1879 1953
63 Wassily Kandinsky 1866 1944
64 Pierre Bonnard 1867 1947
65 Bridget Riley 1931
66 Richard Hamilton 1922 2011
67 Pierre Soulages 1919
68 Christo and Jeanne-Claude
69 Vincent van Gogh 1853 1890
70 Nicolas Party 1980
71 Philip Guston 1913 1980
72 Robert Motherwell 1915 1991
73 Robert Indiana 1928 2018
74 Ansel Adams 1902 1984
75 Günther Uecker 1930
76 Paul Gauguin 1848 1903
77 Howard Hodgkin 1932 2017
78 Camille Pissarro 1830 1903
78 Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita 1886 1968
80 Sigmar Polke 1941 2010
81 Amedeo Modigliani 1884 1920
82 Kenneth Noland 1924 2010
83 Ellsworth Kelly 1923 2015
84 Georges Braque 1882 1963
84 Louise Bourgeois 1911 2010
86 Arman 1928 2005
87 Ayako Rokkaku 1982
88 Paul Klee 1879 1940
89 Donald Judd 1928 1994
90 Richard Serra 1938
91 Jim Dine 1935
91 Anselm Kiefer 1945
93 Yves Klein 1928 1962
94 Shara Hughes 1981
95 Rashid Johnson 1977
95 Barbara Hepworth 1903 1975
97 Georges Mathieu 1921 2012
98 Chuck Close 1940 2021
98 Richard Diebenkorn 1922 1993
100 Antoni Tàpies 1923 2012
100 Karel Appel 1921 2006
100 Sol LeWitt 1928 2007
103 Claude Lalanne 1924 2019
103 A.R. Penck 1939 2017
105 Albrecht Dürer 1471 1528
105 Albert Oehlen 1954
107 Javier Calleja 1971
108 Kees van Dongen 1877 1968
109 Peter Doig 1959
110 Louise Nevelson 1899 1988
110 Niki de Saint Phalle 1930 2002
112 Paul Cézanne 1839 1906
113 L.S. Lowry 1887 1976
114 Kenny Scharf 1958
115 James Rosenquist 1933 2017
116 Raoul Dufy 1877 1953
117 Lucian Freud 1922 2011
118 Robert Mapplethorpe 1946 1989
119 Chu Teh-Chun 1920 2014
120 Tracey Emin 1963
121 Maurice de Vlaminck 1876 1958
122 Irving Penn 1917 2009
123 Max Beckmann 1884 1950
123 Jackson Pollock 1912 1956
125 Kazuo Shiraga 1924 2008
126 Ernst Ludwig Kirchner 1880 1938
126 Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec 1864 1901
128 Stanley Whitney 1946
128 Egon Schiele 1890 1918
128 Jean (Hans) Arp 1886 1966
131 Invader 1969
131 Hans Hartung 1904 1989
133 Giorgio de Chirico 1888 1978
134 Roberto Matta 1911 2002
135 Francisco Goya 1746 1828
135 Brice Marden 1938
137 Antony Gormley 1950
138 Jadé Fadojutimi 1993
139 Flora Yukhnovich 1990
140 Amoako Boafo 1984
140 Marino Marini 1901 1980
142 Claes Oldenburg 1929
142 Raymond Pettibon 1957
142 Robert Longo 1953
142 Jean Royère 1902 1981
146 Hiroshi Sugimoto 1948
147 M.C Escher 1898 1972
148 Lee Ufan 1936
149 Paul Signac 1863 1935
149 Sam Gilliam 1933
151 Giorgio Morandi 1890 1964
152 Mark Bradford 1961
152 Martin Kippenberger 1953 1997
154 John Baldessari 1931 2020
155 Sean Scully 1945
156 Wolfgang Tillmans 1968
156 Jean-Paul Riopelle 1923 2002
158 Franz West 1947 2012
158 Wifredo Lam 1902 1982
158 Mark Rothko 1903 1970
161 Zeng Fanzhi 1964
161 Rudolf Stingel 1956
163 Anish Kapoor 1954
163 Lynn Chadwick 1914 2003
165 Alfred Sisley 1839 1899
166 Agnes Martin 1912 2004
167 Julian Opie 1958
167 Diego Giacometti 1902 1985
169 Ben Nicholson 1894 1982
170 Utagawa Hiroshige 1797 1858
171 Edgar Plans 1977
171 Michelangelo Pistoletto 1933
173 Serge Poliakoff 1906 1969
174 Walasse Ting 1929 2010
174 Mark Grotjahn 1968
174 Vik Muniz 1961
177 Richard Avedon 1923 2004
178 Hurvin Anderson 1965
178 Mario Schifano 1934 1998
178 William Kentridge 1955
181 Milton Avery 1885 1965
182 Barbara Kruger 1945
183 Georgia O'Keeffe 1887 1986
184 Glenn Ligon 1960
184 Rufino Tamayo 1899 1991
186 Aboudia 1983
186 Ugo Rondinone 1964
186 John Chamberlain 1927 2011
186 Eugène Boudin 1824 1898
186 Frank Auerbach 1931
191 Nicolas de Staël 1914 1955
191 Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot 1796 1875
193 Adrian Ghenie 1977
194 Helmut Newton 1920 2004
194 Édouard Vuillard 1868 1940
194 César 1921 1998
194 Sonia Delaunay 1885 1979
198 Harry Bertoia 1915 1978
198 Pierre Alechinsky 1927
198 Aristide Maillol 1861 1944
201 Bernar Venet 1941
202 Ettore Sottsass 1917 2007
202 Edward Weston 1886 1958
202 Eddie Martinez 1977
205 David Shrigley 1968
206 Françoise Gilot 1921
206 Matthew Wong 1984 2019
208 Jenny Holzer 1950
209 Mr. 1969
209 Terry Frost 1915 2003
209 Isamu Noguchi 1904 1988
212 Robert Nava 1985
213 André Lhote 1885 1962
214 Leonor Fini 1908 1996
214 Georges Rouault 1871 1958
214 Diane Arbus 1923 1971
214 Tony Cragg 1949
214 Imi Knoebel 1940
219 Katherine Bernhardt 1975
220 Peter Blake 1932
220 George Grosz 1893 1959
222 Paul Delvaux 1897 1994
222 Romare Bearden 1911 1988
222 Diego Rivera 1886 1957
225 Elisabeth Frink 1930 1993
226 Stanley Spencer 1891 1959
226 Erich Heckel 1883 1970
226 Harland Miller 1964
226 Maurice Utrillo 1883 1955
230 Sanyu 1901 1966
231 George Rickey 1907 2002
231 Jean-François Millet 1814 1875
231 Christo 1935 2020
234 Berthe Morisot 1841 1895
235 André Derain 1880 1954
235 Emil Nolde 1867 1956
235 Lyonel Feininger 1871 1956
238 Gustave Loiseau 1865 1935
238 Franz Kline 1910 1962
240 Salman Toor 1983
240 Markus Lüpertz 1941
240 Jean Prouvé 1901 1984
243 Chris Ofili 1968
243 Thomas Hart Benton 1889 1975
243 Edvard Munch 1863 1944
246 Enrico Castellani 1930 2017
246 Gio Ponti 1891 1979
246 Louis Valtat 1869 1952
246 Hans Hofmann 1880 1966
250 Hilary Pecis 1979
251 Peter Halley 1953
251 Peter Beard 1938 2020
253 Paul Jenkins 1923 2012
254 Armand Guillaumin 1841 1927
254 Josh Smith 1976
254 Julie Mehretu 1970
257 Larry Rivers 1923 2002
257 Maximilien Luce 1858 1941
257 René Lalique 1860 1945
260 Henri Cartier-Bresson 1908 2004
260 Henri Le Sidaner 1862 1939
260 Victor Brauner 1903 1966
260 Thomas Schütte 1954
264 Loie Hollowell 1983
264 Dana Schutz 1976
266 Domenico Gnoli 1933 1970
266 Gino Severini 1883 1966
266 Lynda Benglis 1941
266 Mr. Brainwash 1966
270 Candida Höfer 1944
270 Gustav Klimt 1862 1918
272 Moïse Kisling 1891 1953
272 Peter Paul Rubens 1577 1640
274 Jesús Rafael Soto 1923 2005
274 Elizabeth Peyton 1965
276 Shepard Fairey 1970
276 Marcel Duchamp 1887 1968
276 Mimmo Rotella 1918 2006
279 Dan Flavin 1933 1996
280 Mickalene Thomas 1971
280 Arnaldo Pomodoro 1926
282 Robert Colescott 1925 2009
282 Lovis Corinth 1858 1925
282 Paula Rego 1935
282 Thomas Ruff 1958
282 Piero Manzoni 1933 1963
282 Eduardo Chillida 1924 2002
282 James Abbott McNeill Whistler 1834 1903
289 Issy Wood 1993
290 Donald Sultan 1951
290 Manolo Valdés 1942
292 Etel Adnan 1925 2021
292 Émile Jacques Ruhlmann 1879 1933
292 Mike Kelley 1954 2012
292 Robert Ryman 1930 2019
292 Alberto Burri 1915 1995
292 Sir Alfred Munnings 1878 1959
298 Auguste Herbin 1882 1960
298 Arnulf Rainer 1929
300 Otto Dix 1891 1969
300 Arshile Gorky 1904 1948
300 Nan Goldin 1953

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 18:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
