SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Here Are the 300 Most-Searched Artists on Artnet's Price Database in November 2021—and the Fast-Rising Talents Due to Break in

12/22/2021 | 01:33am EST
Artnet News Pro Here Are the 300 Most-Searched Artists on Artnet's Price Database in November 2021-and the Fast-Rising Talents Due to Break in

See who's up, who's down, and who's up next.

Julia Halperin, December 22, 2021

Jussi Pylkkanen selling Andy Warhol's portrait of Jean-Michel Basquiat (1982). Image courtesy Christie's.

A mind-blowing $3.7 billion worth of fine art sold at auction last month. That total is up more than 500 percent from 2020, and more than 30 percent from 2019.

High-wattage evening sales at Christie's and Sotheby's, which delivered nine-figure totals for the blue-chip Macklowe and Cox collections, made up a big share of November's haul. But the eye-watering figure was also buttressed by the seemingly unending global demand for new art from fresh faces.

Last month's frothy activity-and evidence of bidding wars to come-can be tracked on the Artnet Price Database. The search queries aren't free, which means those running them have skin in the game, and changing rankings can offer a snapshot of business interests and activity in particular artists, especially on the secondary market.

Below, we bring you the top-searched artists on the Artnet Price Database in November 2021. (Those who had the same number of searches are listed as tied.)

​​Before we get into that, however, here is a selection of artists on the rise who haven't cracked the most-searched list yet-but might soon. While the biggest earners last month (Picasso, Rothko, Van Gogh) are known quantities, most of these younger figures made splashes outside the glare of the New York evening sales. Considering their strong performances, however, they just might show up on the main stage before you know it.

Notable Fast-Risers Oluwole Omofemi (b. 1988)

Oluwole Omofemi, Metamorphosis II (2020). Image courtesy of Phillips.

The Nigerian artist has seen nine of his stylish portraits hit the auction block this year, all but one of which decimated expectations. On December 9, Metamorphosis II (2020), a painting of a young woman with a prominent Afro against a floral backdrop, fetched £100,800 ($132,946) at Phillips London's New Now sale, overshooting its £8,000 high estimate by 1,160 percent. A number of Omofemi's high-flying works at auction were acquired directly out of his studio in the Nigerian city of Ibadan. But others were originally sold in a February 2021 show at Barcelona's Out of Africa Gallery. Now, that's a fast turnaround-and a sign of speculators pulling the strings. Omofemi drew zero searches in the Artnet Price Database this time last year; last month, he commanded 61.

Matías Sánchez (b. 1972)

Matías Sánchez, Campesino (2015-16). Image courtesy of Phillips.

Born in Germany and based in Seville, Spain, Matías Sánchez has a style that is particularly fashionable at the moment, especially among young collectors in Asia. Many of his compositions boast thick, impastoed abstract brushwork, atop which sit cartoonish characters with bulbous noses. (Think James Ensor meets Invader.) Sánchez shows with Germany's Galerie Zink Waldkirchen, which has also dealt in the work of fellow cartoon-depicting Spanish market star Javier Calleja. In September, Sánchez's Campesino (2015-16) fetched 478,800 HKD ($61,506) at Phillips Hong Kong, almost 10 times its 50,000 HKD ($6,422) high estimate. Sanchez was not on the Artnet Price Database radar in November 2020; one year later, he drew 46 searches.

María Berrío (b. 1982)

Maria Berrio, Cricket Song. Courtesy of Praxis.

Many of the artists on this list could be called "auction artists." Their work is shown at small galleries outside major art-market capitals, finds its way into the hands of influential collector-dealers, and swiftly begins making big prices at day sales. María Berrío is different. The Colombia-born, Brooklyn-based artist creates meticulously crafted collages from Japanese paper that blend images from South American folklore with contemporary life. She secured gallery representation (Victoria Miro, Kohn Gallery), museum acquisitions, and a long list of admirers well before her work ended up on the auction market. Her one and only auction sale was, atypically, at Sotheby's The Now evening sale on November 18 (most artists hit the auction market for the first time in day sales). It fetched $927,500 (estimate: $80,000-120,000). Not coincidentally, Berrio had no searches in the PDB until last month, when she notched 28.

Emmanuel Taku (b. 1986)

Emmanuel Taku, Sisters in Pink (2021). Image courtesy of Phillips.

Emmanuel Taku studied alongside now-famous fellow portraitists Amoako Boafo and Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe at the Ghanatta Institute of Art and Design. Now, it is his turn to break out. In one of this season's fastest trips from studio to auction block (and there is a lot of competition), his painting Sisters in Pink (2021) fetched $189,000 at a Phillips New York day sale on November 18, shattering its $35,000 high estimate. (In less than a year, it changed hands twice and then found its way to auction.) The bubble-gum hued composition of four Black women walking hand-in-hand exemplifies Taku's style, which is reminiscent of Barkley Hendricks, and which he has dubbed "figurative surrealism." Taku is represented by Maruani Mercier in Paris and completed the inaugural Noldor Artist Residency in Accra in 2020. He drew (you guessed it) zero searches in the PDB in November 2020. Last month, that number rose to 25.

Alex Gardner (b. 1987)

Alex Gardner, Designer Sunglasses (2017). Image courtesy of Phillips.

Alex Gardner's acrylic paintings have a Mannerist-meets-millennial aesthetic. One dark-skinned figure's elongated arm drapes over another's leg; dressed in white, their faces are smooth and featureless. The California-based artist has been the subject of two shows at New York's The Hole and is a regular presence on the art-fair circuit. (Gardner also shows with New Image Art in Los Angeles.) This year, demand bubbled over into the auction sphere, with six of the artist's paintings hitting the block. A work on canvas titled Designer Sunglasses (2017) fetched $176,400 at Phillips New York's day sale on November 18, far exceeding its $60,000 high estimate. It was Gardner's fifth work to crack six figures in 2021. One year after Gardner drew zero searches in November 2020, he saw 23 last month.

300 Most-Searched Artists in the Artnet Price Database, November 2021
Rank First Name Last Name Born Died
1 Pablo Picasso 1881 1973
2 Andy Warhol 1928 1987
3 Marc Chagall 1887 1985
4 Yayoi Kusama 1929
5 Jean-Michel Basquiat 1960 1988
6 Alexander Calder 1898 1976
7 Joan Miró 1893 1983
8 Roy Lichtenstein 1923 1997
9 Gerhard Richter 1932
10 Banksy 1974
11 Claude Monet 1840 1926
12 George Condo 1957
13 Damien Hirst 1965
14 Keith Haring 1958 1990
15 David Hockney 1937
16 Lucio Fontana 1899 1968
17 Henri Matisse 1869 1954
18 Jean Dubuffet 1901 1985
19 Yoshitomo Nara 1959
20 Salvador Dalí 1904 1989
21 Pierre-Auguste Renoir 1841 1919
22 Henry Moore 1898 1986
23 François-Xavier Lalanne 1927 2008
24 Willem de Kooning 1904 1997
25 Alex Katz 1927
26 Ed Ruscha 1937
27 Joan Mitchell 1925 1992
28 Fernand Léger 1881 1955
29 KAWS 1974
30 René Magritte 1898 1967
31 Nicolas Party 1980
32 Cecily Brown 1969
33 Richard Prince 1949
34 Alberto Giacometti 1901 1966
35 Frank Stella 1936
36 Helen Frankenthaler 1928 2011
37 Tom Wesselmann 1931 2004
38 Sam Francis 1923 1994
39 Georg Baselitz 1938
40 Zao Wou-Ki 1920 2013
41 Pierre Soulages 1919
42 Cy Twombly 1928 2011
43 Auguste Rodin 1840 1917
44 Max Ernst 1891 1976
45 Jasper Johns 1930
46 Cindy Sherman 1954
47 Francis Bacon 1909 1992
48 Josef Albers 1888 1976
49 Rembrandt van Rijn 1606 1669
50 Mark Rothko 1903 1970
51 Wassily Kandinsky 1866 1944
52 Bernard Buffet 1928 1999
53 Fernando Botero 1932
54 Wayne Thiebaud 1920
55 Alighiero Boetti 1940 1994
56 Pierre Bonnard 1867 1947
57 Jeff Koons 1955
58 Christopher Wool 1955
59 Edgar Degas 1834 1917
60 Ellsworth Kelly 1923 2015
60 Robert Rauschenberg 1925 2008
62 Stanley Whitney 1946
63 Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec 1864 1901
64 Victor Vasarely 1906 1997
65 Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita 1886 1968
66 Vincent van Gogh 1853 1890
67 Jonas Wood 1977
68 Rashid Johnson 1977
69 Robert Motherwell 1915 1991
70 Sigmar Polke 1941 2010
71 Albrecht Dürer 1471 1528
72 Jean-Paul Riopelle 1923 2002
73 Takashi Murakami 1962
74 Robert Indiana 1928 2018
74 Christo and Jeanne-Claude
76 Shara Hughes 1981
77 Agnes Martin 1912 2004
78 Claude Lalanne 1924 2019
79 Louise Bourgeois 1911 2010
80 Man Ray 1890 1976
81 Peter Doig 1959
82 Philip Guston 1913 1980
82 Camille Pissarro 1830 1903
84 Barbara Hepworth 1903 1975
85 Edvard Munch 1863 1944
86 Paul Cézanne 1839 1906
86 Donald Judd 1928 1994
88 Georgia O'Keeffe 1887 1986
89 Raoul Dufy 1877 1953
90 Wifredo Lam 1902 1982
90 Bridget Riley 1931
90 Chu Teh-Chun 1920 2014
93 Richard Diebenkorn 1922 1993
94 Barbara Kruger 1945
94 Günther Förg 1952 2013
94 Jean (Hans) Arp 1886 1966
97 Hans Hartung 1904 1989
98 Raymond Pettibon 1957
99 Brice Marden 1938
100 Francis Picabia 1879 1953
101 Anselm Kiefer 1945
101 Kenneth Noland 1924 2010
103 Joseph Beuys 1921 1986
104 Thomas Hart Benton 1889 1975
104 Lee Ufan 1936
106 Georges Mathieu 1921 2012
107 Tracey Emin 1963
108 Eddie Martinez 1977
109 Sol LeWitt 1928 2007
110 Kees van Dongen 1877 1968
110 Antony Gormley 1950
112 Arman 1928 2005
113 Sean Scully 1945
114 Hurvin Anderson 1965
115 John Baldessari 1931 2020
116 Milton Avery 1885 1965
117 Lynn Chadwick 1914 2003
117 Robert Longo 1953
119 Gustave Loiseau 1865 1935
120 Alfred Sisley 1839 1899
121 Jim Dine 1935
122 Matthew Wong 1984 2019
122 Diego Giacometti 1902 1985
124 Roberto Matta 1911 2002
124 Karel Appel 1921 2006
126 Leonor Fini 1908 1996
127 Mickalene Thomas 1971
127 Niki de Saint Phalle 1930 2002
129 Serge Poliakoff 1906 1969
129 Ernst Ludwig Kirchner 1880 1938
131 Maurice Utrillo 1883 1955
132 Leonora Carrington 1917 2011
132 Édouard Vuillard 1868 1940
132 Eugène Boudin 1824 1898
135 Robert Mapplethorpe 1946 1989
135 Antoni Tàpies 1923 2012
137 Ansel Adams 1902 1984
138 Javier Calleja 1971
138 Kenny Scharf 1958
138 Lucian Freud 1922 2011
138 Sam Gilliam 1933
142 Childe Hassam 1859 1935
142 Mark Bradford 1961
144 Paul Klee 1879 1940
145 Amedeo Modigliani 1884 1920
146 Jean Prouvé 1901 1984
146 Albert Oehlen 1954
148 Flora Yukhnovich 1990
149 Vik Muniz 1961
150 Sonia Delaunay 1885 1979
150 Mark Grotjahn 1968
150 Louise Nevelson 1899 1988
153 Jadé Fadojutimi 1993
153 Arnaldo Pomodoro 1926
155 Wolfgang Tillmans 1968
156 Ewa Juszkiewicz 1984
156 Amoako Boafo 1984
158 César 1921 1998
158 Irving Penn 1917 2009
160 Rudolf Stingel 1956
160 Julian Opie 1958
162 Jackson Pollock 1912 1956
163 Mario Schifano 1934 1998
164 Giorgio de Chirico 1888 1978
165 Frank Auerbach 1931
166 Hilary Pecis 1979
166 Elisabeth Frink 1930 1993
166 A.R. Penck 1939 2017
169 Francisco Goya 1746 1828
169 Georges Braque 1882 1963
171 Hans Hofmann 1880 1966
171 Yves Klein 1928 1962
173 Ayako Rokkaku 1982
173 Gustav Klimt 1862 1918
175 David Hammons 1943
175 Maurice de Vlaminck 1876 1958
175 Giorgio Morandi 1890 1964
178 Martin Kippenberger 1953 1997
178 George Grosz 1893 1959
180 Liu Ye 1964
181 Ben Nicholson 1894 1982
182 Aboudia 1983
182 René Lalique 1860 1945
184 Jean Royère 1902 1981
185 Romare Bearden 1911 1988
186 Richard Serra 1938
186 Paul Gauguin 1848 1903
188 Tamara de Lempicka 1898 1980
188 Emil Nolde 1867 1956
190 Lynda Benglis 1941
190 Sanyu 1901 1966
192 Anish Kapoor 1954
193 Julie Mehretu 1970
194 Glenn Ligon 1960
195 L.S. Lowry 1887 1976
196 Piero Manzoni 1933 1963
196 Alexej von Jawlensky 1864 1941
196 Marino Marini 1901 1980
199 Rembrandt Bugatti 1885 1916
200 Egon Schiele 1890 1918
201 André Derain 1880 1954
202 Loie Hollowell 1983
202 Genieve Figgis 1972
204 Le Corbusier 1887 1965
204 Tiffany Studios 1878 1938
206 Invader 1969
206 James Rosenquist 1933 2017
206 Alberto Burri 1915 1995
206 Diego Rivera 1886 1957
210 Gustave Caillebotte 1848 1894
211 Kim Tschang-yeul 1929 2021
211 Hernan Bas 1978
211 Adrian Ghenie 1977
211 Paul Delvaux 1897 1994
211 Tony Cragg 1949
216 Elizabeth Peyton 1965
216 Jannis Kounellis 1936 2017
218 Bruce Nauman 1941
219 Bernar Venet 1941
219 Kurt Schwitters 1887 1948
221 Louis Valtat 1869 1952
221 Isamu Noguchi 1904 1988
223 Adolph Gottlieb 1903 1974
223 Dana Schutz 1976
225 Frida Kahlo 1907 1954
225 Mr Doodle 1994
227 Aristide Maillol 1861 1944
228 Avery Singer 1987
228 Jean Dufy 1888 1964
230 Richard Hamilton 1922 2011
230 Rufino Tamayo 1899 1991
232 Marcel Duchamp 1887 1968
233 Edgar Plans 1977
233 Alice Neel 1900 1984
233 Moïse Kisling 1891 1953
233 John Chamberlain 1927 2011
237 Henri Jean Guillaume Martin 1860 1943
237 Claes Oldenburg 1929
237 Michelangelo Pistoletto 1933
237 Günther Uecker 1930
241 Katherine Bernhardt 1975
241 Ugo Rondinone 1964
243 Gustave Courbet 1819 1877
243 Edward Hopper 1882 1967
245 Sterling Ruby 1972
246 Constantin Brancusi 1876 1957
246 Harland Miller 1964
248 Christo 1935 2020
248 Walasse Ting 1929 2010
248 Peter Paul Rubens 1577 1640
248 James Abbott McNeill Whistler 1834 1903
248 Lyonel Feininger 1871 1956
253 Auguste Herbin 1882 1960
254 Etel Adnan 1925 2021
254 Joseph Mallord William Turner 1775 1851
256 Gustave Baumann 1881 1971
256 Odilon Redon 1840 1916
256 Nicolas de Staël 1914 1955
259 Issy Wood 1993
259 Olafur Eliasson 1967
259 Zhang Xiaogang 1958
262 Emily Mae Smith 1979
262 Salman Toor 1983
262 Piet Mondrian 1872 1944
262 Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot 1796 1875
262 Otto Dix 1891 1969
267 Thomas Schütte 1954
267 William Kentridge 1955
267 Kazuo Shiraga 1924 2008
270 Sergio Camargo 1930 1990
270 Izumi Kato 1969
270 Ettore Sottsass 1917 2007
273 Albert Marquet 1875 1947
273 Jacques Lipchitz 1891 1973
275 Barry Flanagan 1941 2009
275 Zeng Fanzhi 1964
275 Chuck Close 1940 2021
278 Norman Rockwell 1894 1978
278 Kehinde Wiley 1977
278 Robert Ryman 1930 2019
281 Charlotte Perriand 1903 1999
281 Mr. Brainwash 1966
281 Paul Signac 1863 1935
281 Ai Weiwei 1957
281 Le Pho 1907 2001
286 Claire Tabouret 1981
286 Peter Beard 1938 2020
286 Eduardo Chillida 1924 2002
289 Henri Le Sidaner 1862 1939
289 John Piper 1903 1992
289 Daniel Richter 1962
289 Franz Kline 1910 1962
289 Georges Rouault 1871 1958
294 Maurice Denis 1870 1943
294 Lee Krasner 1908 1984
296 Julie Curtiss 1982
296 Claudio Bravo 1936 2011
298 Paula Rego 1935
298 Carlos Cruz-Diez 1923 2019
298 Piero Dorazio 1927 2005
298 André Brasilier 1929
302 Chiharu Shiota 1972
302 Henri Laurens 1885 1954
302 James Ensor 1860 1949

Article topics

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
