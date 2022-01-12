artnet : Here's Our Up-to-the-Minute Guide to All the Art Fairs Taking Place Around the World in the First Months of 2022
Art Fairs
Here's Our Up-to-the-Minute Guide to All the Art Fairs Taking Place Around the World in the First Months of 2022
There are still at least 70 fairs slated to take place this year.
Caroline Goldstein, January 12, 2022
Imre Bak at acb Gallery. © Art Basel.
As the calendar for 2022 events continues to come together, we're keeping an eye on the major art fairs around the world that are staking dates amid the ongoing health crisis. There has already been a
flurry of rescheduled fairs, many moving dates back just a few weeks, from February to March, including Art Genève and New York's Outsider Art Fair. Others have kicked the can farther down the road: the London Art Fair will run in April instead of January, the India Art Fair will move from February to the end of April, and Paris's Salon du Dessin and Drawing Now will take place in May instead of March.
Some fairs, including The Winter Show, BRAFA, and TEFAF in Maastricht have yet to announce dates for 2022. Arte Fiera Bologna announced just last week it would postpone its edition at the end of January until next year.
All that being said, the schedule is still jam-packed, with no fewer than 70 fairs slated to return this year, including newcomer Frieze Seoul. While things are still in flux, we'll be sure to add and amend dates as announced.
JANUARY-FEBRUARY
Frieze Los Angeles at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood. Photograph by Casey Kelbaugh.
January 15-23
SEA Focus,
Tanjong Pagar Distripark
January 19-23
L.A. Art Show,
L.A. Convention Center, South Hall
January 20-23
FOG Design + Art,
Fort Mason Center, San Francisco
February 9-13
ZonaMaco,
Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City
February 10-13
Feria Material, Vol. 8,
Sabino 369, Col. Atlampa, Del. Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City
February 10-13
Art Rotterdam,
Van Nellefabriek
February 10-13
Haute Photographie,
Keilepand, Keilestraat 9, Rotterdam
February 10-13
Intersect Palm Springs,
Palm Springs Convention Center
February 17-20
Frieze Los Angeles,
9900 Wilshire Boulevard
February 17-20
Felix Art Fair,
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
, February 16-20
Spring Break Art Show
757 South Almeda Street Skylight Row, Los Angeles
February 17-20
Melbourne Art Fair,
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
February 17-21
Art Wynwood,
One Herald Plaza at NE 14TH Street on Biscayne Bay
February 18-20
Cape Town Art Fair,
Convention Square South Africa
February 23-27
ARCO Madrid,
IFEMA, Madrid
February 23-27
Art Madrid,
Galería de Cristal of the Palacio de Cibeles
February 28-March 5
NOMAD St. Moritz,
Chesa Planta, Samedan
MARCH - APRIL
Kamel Mennour's booth at Art Basel Hong Kong. © Art Basel.
March 3-6
Outsider Art Fair New York,
Metropolitan Pavilion
March 3-6
Art Genève,
Palexpo, Geneva
March 3-6
1-54 Marrakech,
La Mamounia
March 3-6
Superfine San Francisco,
Gallery 308 at Fort Mason
March 10-13
Superfine Miami Beach,
111 Lincoln Road
March 10-13
Affordable Art Fair London,
Battersea Park, London
March 11-13
Art Fair Tokyo,
Tokyo International Forum
March 11-13
Art Dubai,
Madinat Jumeirah Conference and Events Centre
March 17-20
Affordable Art Fair Melbourne,
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
March 24-26
Art Basel Hong Kong,
Hong Kong Convention Center
Affordable March 23-27
Art Fair Brussels,
Tour and Taxis, Brussels
, March 24-27
Spark Art Fair
Marx Halle, Vienna
March 24-27
Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary,
Palm Beach County Convention Center
March 24-27
Affordable Art Fair New York,
Metropolitan Pavilion
April 5-10
PADesign and Art,
Tuileries, Paris
April 7-10
Art Paris,
Grand Palais Éphémère, Paris
April 6-10
SP-Arte,
Bienal Pavilion, Sao Paolo
April 7-10, 2022
EXPO Chicago,
Navy Pier, Chicago
April 7-10
Superfine Washington DC,
Venue TBA
April 20-24
London Art Fair,
Business Design Centre
April 21-24
Art Market San Francisco,
Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion
April 20-24
Affordable Art Fair Stockholm,
Nacka Strandsmässan, Stockholm
, April 28-May 1
MIA Fair
Superstudio Maxi Milan
April 28-May 1
India Art Fair,
NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla
, April 28-May 1
Art Brussels
Tour & Taxis, Brussels
April 29-May 5
Art Beijing,
National Agricultural Exhibition Center
MAY - AUGUST
Installation view, Various Small Fires at Independent. Photo: Alexa Hoyer, courtesy of Independent.
May 6-8
Independent Art Fair,
Spring Studios, New York
, May 5-8
Art Vancouver
Vancouver Convention Centre
May 5-8
Affordable Art Fair London,
Hampstead Heath, London
May 12-15
Superfine Seattle,
Block 41 in Belltown
May 12-15
Photo London,
Somerset House, London
May 12-15
Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong,
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center
, May 18-22
Volta Art Fair New York
548 West 22nd Street
May 20-22
Taipei Dangdai,
Taipei World Trade Center
May 20-22
Collectible Design,
Tour & Taxis, Brussels
June 2-5
Affordable Art Fair Sydney,
Royal Randwick, Sydney
June 16-19
Art Basel | Basel,
Messenplatz Basel
June 13-19
Liste Art Fair,
Messe Basel, Hall 1.1
June 19-26
BRAFA Art Fair,
Brussels Expo Heysel
July 7-10
art KARLSRUHE,
Karlsruhe Exhibition Center
July 14-16
artmonte-carlo,
Grimaldi Forum Monaco
SEPTEMBER-DECEMBER
Works by Kajahl from Monique Meloche, Chicago, at the 2021 Armory Show at the Javits Center in New York. Photo by Sarah Cascone.
September 2-5
Frieze Seoul,
COEX, South Korea
September 8-11 The Armory Show,
Javits Center, New York
September 8-11
Clio Art Fair,
550 West 29th Street, New York
September 8-11
ViennaContemporary,
Kursalon Vienna
September 15-17
Cosmocow,
Gostiny Dvor, Moscow
September 22-25
Affordable Art Fair New York,
Metropolitan Pavilion, New York
Superfine New York , September 29-October 2
Venue TBA
October 10-16
PADesign and Art London,
Berkeley Square, London
October 13-16
Superfine Los Angeles,
Magic Box LA
October 20-23
FIAC,
Grand Palais Ephémère
October 12-16
Frieze London, Frieze Masters, & Frieze Sculpture,
Regent's Park, London
December 1-3
Art Basel Miami Beach,
Miami Beach Convention Center
