SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Here's Our Up-to-the-Minute Guide to All the Art Fairs Taking Place Around the World in the First Months of 2022

01/12/2022 | 12:36pm EST
Art Fairs Here's Our Up-to-the-Minute Guide to All the Art Fairs Taking Place Around the World in the First Months of 2022

There are still at least 70 fairs slated to take place this year.

Caroline Goldstein, January 12, 2022

Imre Bak at acb Gallery. © Art Basel.

As the calendar for 2022 events continues to come together, we're keeping an eye on the major art fairs around the world that are staking dates amid the ongoing health crisis. There has already been a flurry of rescheduled fairs, many moving dates back just a few weeks, from February to March, including Art Genève and New York's Outsider Art Fair. Others have kicked the can farther down the road: the London Art Fair will run in April instead of January, the India Art Fair will move from February to the end of April, and Paris's Salon du Dessin and Drawing Now will take place in May instead of March.

Some fairs, including The Winter Show, BRAFA, and TEFAF in Maastricht have yet to announce dates for 2022. Arte Fiera Bologna announced just last week it would postpone its edition at the end of January until next year.

All that being said, the schedule is still jam-packed, with no fewer than 70 fairs slated to return this year, including newcomer Frieze Seoul. While things are still in flux, we'll be sure to add and amend dates as announced.

JANUARY-FEBRUARY

Frieze Los Angeles at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood. Photograph by Casey Kelbaugh.

SEA Focus, January 15-23

Tanjong Pagar Distripark

L.A. Art Show, January 19-23

L.A. Convention Center, South Hall

FOG Design + Art, January 20-23

Fort Mason Center, San Francisco

ZonaMaco, February 9-13

Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City

Feria Material, Vol. 8, February 10-13

Sabino 369, Col. Atlampa, Del. Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City

Art Rotterdam, February 10-13

Van Nellefabriek

Haute Photographie, February 10-13

Keilepand, Keilestraat 9, Rotterdam

Intersect Palm Springs, February 10-13

Palm Springs Convention Center

Frieze Los Angeles, February 17-20

9900 Wilshire Boulevard

Felix Art Fair, February 17-20

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

Spring Break Art Show, February 16-20

757 South Almeda Street Skylight Row, Los Angeles

Melbourne Art Fair, February 17-20

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Art Wynwood, February 17-21

One Herald Plaza at NE 14TH Street on Biscayne Bay

Cape Town Art Fair, February 18-20

Convention Square South Africa

ARCO Madrid, February 23-27

IFEMA, Madrid

Art Madrid, February 23-27

Galería de Cristal of the Palacio de Cibeles

NOMAD St. Moritz, February 28-March 5

Chesa Planta, Samedan

MARCH-APRIL

Kamel Mennour's booth at Art Basel Hong Kong. © Art Basel.

Outsider Art Fair New York, March 3-6

Metropolitan Pavilion

Art Genève, March 3-6

Palexpo, Geneva

1-54 Marrakech, March 3-6

La Mamounia

Superfine San Francisco, March 3-6

Gallery 308 at Fort Mason

Superfine Miami Beach, March 10-13

111 Lincoln Road

Affordable Art Fair London, March 10-13

Battersea Park, London

Art Fair Tokyo, March 11-13

Tokyo International Forum

Art Dubai, March 11-13

Madinat Jumeirah Conference and Events Centre

Affordable Art Fair Melbourne, March 17-20

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Art Basel Hong Kong, March 24-26

Hong Kong Convention Center

Affordable Art Fair Brussels, March 23-27

Tour and Taxis, Brussels

Spark Art Fair, March 24-27

Marx Halle, Vienna

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary, March 24-27

Palm Beach County Convention Center

Affordable Art Fair New York, March 24-27

Metropolitan Pavilion

PADesign and Art, April 5-10

Tuileries, Paris

Art Paris, April 7-10

Grand Palais Éphémère, Paris

SP-Arte, April 6-10

Bienal Pavilion, Sao Paolo

EXPO Chicago,April 7-10, 2022

Navy Pier, Chicago

Superfine Washington DC, April 7-10

Venue TBA

London Art Fair, April 20-24

Business Design Centre

Art Market San Francisco, April 21-24

Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion

Affordable Art Fair Stockholm, April 20-24

Nacka Strandsmässan, Stockholm

MIA Fair, April 28-May 1

Superstudio Maxi Milan

India Art Fair, April 28-May 1

NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

Art Brussels, April 28-May 1

Tour & Taxis, Brussels

Art Beijing, April 29-May 5

National Agricultural Exhibition Center

MAY-AUGUST

Installation view, Various Small Fires at Independent. Photo: Alexa Hoyer, courtesy of Independent.

Independent Art Fair, May 6-8

Spring Studios, New York

Art Vancouver, May 5-8

Vancouver Convention Centre

Affordable Art Fair London, May 5-8

Hampstead Heath, London

Superfine Seattle, May 12-15

Block 41 in Belltown

Photo London, May 12-15

Somerset House, London

Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong, May 12-15

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center

Volta Art Fair New York, May 18-22

548 West 22nd Street

Taipei Dangdai, May 20-22

Taipei World Trade Center

Collectible Design, May 20-22

Tour & Taxis, Brussels

Affordable Art Fair Sydney, June 2-5

Royal Randwick, Sydney

Art Basel | Basel, June 16-19

Messenplatz Basel

Liste Art Fair, June 13-19

Messe Basel, Hall 1.1

BRAFA Art Fair, June 19-26

Brussels Expo Heysel

art KARLSRUHE, July 7-10

Karlsruhe Exhibition Center

artmonte-carlo, July 14-16

Grimaldi Forum Monaco

SEPTEMBER-DECEMBER

Works by Kajahl from Monique Meloche, Chicago, at the 2021 Armory Show at the Javits Center in New York. Photo by Sarah Cascone.

Frieze Seoul, September 2-5

COEX, South Korea

The Armory Show, September 8-11

Javits Center, New York

Clio Art Fair, September 8-11

550 West 29th Street, New York

ViennaContemporary, September 8-11

Kursalon Vienna

Cosmocow, September 15-17

Gostiny Dvor, Moscow

Affordable Art Fair New York, September 22-25

Metropolitan Pavilion, New York

Superfine New York, September 29-October 2

Venue TBA

PADesign and Art London, October 10-16

Berkeley Square, London

Superfine Los Angeles, October 13-16

Magic Box LA

FIAC, October 20-23

Grand Palais Ephémère

Frieze London, Frieze Masters, & Frieze Sculpture, October 12-16

Regent's Park, London

Art Basel Miami Beach, December 1-3

Miami Beach Convention Center


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
