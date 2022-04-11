artnet : How Meme Culture and a Landmark Legal Case in Germany May Loosen Europe's Tight Copyright Regulations

For months, German artist Martin Eder painstakingly combed the internet for images of a painting he made that's in the collection of Damien Hirst.

The reason? The work, titled The Unknowable(2018), was at the center of a lawsuit filed by an anonymous artist claiming that Eder plagiarized their work.

So Eder contacted strangers, persuading them to remove pictures or selfies they had posted with the work, and hid away 3,000 freshly printed books that included the image, all as he awaited a decision.

Now, after three years, a Berlin Regional Court has decided that Eder's painting doesn't infringe on the anonymous artist'scopyright protections, legally declaring Eder's work a pastiche that lawfully samples from the original artwork.

It is the first ruling in the European Union of its kind for an artwork, and has been framed as a win for appropriation art.

Martin Eder's "Phantasma" exhibition at Galerie EIGEN + ART, Leipzig. Photo: Uwe Walter, Berlin

"If I didn't win, it could become more difficult for artists to quote other artworks," Eder told me. "We come from a culture of sampling."

The painting includes a mix of references in Eder's signature style of vividly kitsch contemporary oil painting. The issue with the work was a sampled picture of a cherry tree that Eder purchased from a paint-by-numbers set on Amazon for $12.

The work went on view in 2018 at Hirst's Newport Street Gallery in London, where the U.K. artist shows works from his art collection. It may have been that visibility that got Eder into trouble: shortly after it opened, the Diet Prada Instagram account accused him of stealing another person's work.

The post garnered more than 20,000 likes and the Berlin-based painter said he became the subject of harassment. A lawsuit filed by a U.K. artist claiming to be the person behind the original image followed.

"I thought I had to fight this fight because it was about the freedom of art," Eder said. "If you steal something, that is completely different. But within a collage, it gains a different meaning."

The art of pastiche is rarely absent from any popular figurative art movement. The Dadaists were among the first in the West to actively borrow from the world around them. Their ideas later found renewed rigor with artists like Sturtevant, who made copies of Modernist icons. More recently, U.S. artist Christine Wang has been creating works that borrow from memes.

Martin Eder Planetary / Planetarium (2021). Photo: Uwe Walter, Berlin. Courtesy Galerie EIGEN + ART Leipzig/Berlin

Eder, who has been active since the 1980s, has built a devout following, especially among German and other European collectors. His work is now the subject of a large exhibition titled "Moloch" at the Kunstsammlung Museen Augburg that includes more than 50 artworks from private collections.

Eder's lawyer, Christiane Stüzle, said the court decision took into account how digital cultures borrow and remix in a way that extends well beyond fine art.

"There must be a way that you don't pull everyone in front of a court just because they are sending a meme around,"Stüzle said.