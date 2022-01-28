Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

artnet : In a Celebration of Craftsmanship, Dior Haute Couture Spotlights Indian Artists Madhvi and Manu Parekh

01/28/2022 | 11:21pm EST
Style In a Celebration of Craftsmanship, Dior Haute Couture Spotlights Indian Artists Madhvi and Manu Parekh

For the Spring-Summer 2022 presentation, Maria Grazia Chiuri commissioned a textile installation featuring the artists' works, on display in Paris's Musée Rodin.

Artnet News, January 28, 2022

Looks from Dior's spring-summer 2022 haute couture collection against a backdrop featuring works by Indian artists Madhvi and Manu Parekh. © Laura Sciacovelli.

With her spring-summer 2022 haute couture collection for Dior, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri is paying homage to the art of hand craftsmanship.

Embroidery has been elevated from a decorative detail to a "three-dimensional conceptual act," as it says in a statement from the brand, giving everything from silver lamé jacquard dresses to draped leotards and tights an avant-garde architecture by way of embellishment.

It has also informed the large-scale, handcrafted textile panels that framed the collection's presentation this week inside Paris's Musée Rodin, where they will remain on display through Sunday (January 30), featuring works from the renowned Indian artists Madhvi and Manu Parekh.

Known for exploring Indian traditions through their contemporary art practices-Madhvi's work looks to Indian folktales and craft motifs, while Manu's abstract paintings focus on elements of spirituality-the couple has collaborated with Chanakya, a Mumbai-based luxury atelier showcasing the heritage of hand embroidery in India and beyond.

Dior's spring-summer 2022 haute couture presentation at Paris's Musée Rodin was framed by large-scale textiles featuring works by Indian artists Madhvi and Manu Parekh. © Laura Sciacovelli.

Chanakya's 320 master artisans turned a selection of the Parekhs' artworks into textiles over the course of three months, embroidering 3,600 square feet entirely by hand using both traditional Indian and couture techniques. They also created intricate beadwork for the collection, whose muted tones contrasted the colorful scenography, which spotlighted decades of the Parekhs' art.

"Maria Grazia has always been a true champion for craft excellence, fostering and preserving indigenous master techniques from around the world, and we are so grateful for her collaboration and mentorship," said Karishma Swali, creative director of Chanakya, in a statement from the atelier.

"The collective vision was to create an immersive experience that celebrates the culture of craftsmanship and the interconnection between us all. This collaboration with the artists aims to overcome the division between art and craft, invoking a shared language between the two."

Below, see a selection of the Madhvi and Manu Parekh textile commissions in collaboration with Chanakya for the presentation of Dior's spring-summer 2022 haute couture collection.

Madhvi Parekh and Karishma Swali for Chanakya, World of Kali, 2021-22. Courtesy of Chanakya.

Madhvi Parekh and Karishma Swali for Chanakya, Two Heads of a Black Queen, 2021-22. Courtesy of Chanakya.

Madhvi Parekh and Karishma Swali for Chanakya, Durga II, 2021-22. Courtesy of Chanakya.

Madhvi Parekh and Karishma Swali for Chanakya, Flying Goddess, 2021-22. Courtesy of Chanakya.

Madhvi Parekh and Karishma Swali for Chanakya, Goddess III, 2021-22. Courtesy of Chanakya.

Manu Parekh and Karishma Swali for Chanakya, Evening Chanting, 2021-22. Courtesy of Chanakya.

Manu Parekh and Karishma Swali for Chanakya, Chanting Sutra, 2021-22. Courtesy of Chanakya.

Manu Parekh and Karishma Swali for Chanakya, Third Eye of Shiva, 2021-22. Courtesy of Chanakya.

Manu Parekh and Karishma Swali for Chanakya, Image in the Dark, 2021-22. Courtesy of Chanakya.

Manu Parekh and Karishma Swali for Chanakya, Third Eye, 2021-22. Courtesy of Chanakya.


Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 04:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
