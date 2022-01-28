Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : In a Sign of the Times, Experts Across the Smithsonian Have Drafted Its First Institution-Wide Restitution Policy

01/28/2022 | 02:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Museums In a Sign of the Times, Experts Across the Smithsonian Have Drafted Its First Institution-Wide Restitution Policy

The new policy for returning objects of cultural heritage determined to have been unethically sourced will be made public this spring.

Taylor Dafoe, January 28, 2022

A Benin plaque from the mid-16th to 17th centuries. Courtesy of the National Museum of African Art.

"What do we want to be? How do we see our value as an institution today? What do we believe and what do we prioritize? What statements do we want to make about past acquisitions that may raise ethical concerns?"

These were the questions, recalled by National Museum of Natural History curator Sabrina Sholts, that she and other cultural workers at the Smithsonian asked themselves over the course of six months last year. Operating under a directive from Secretary Lonnie Bunch, the collective, known as the Ethical Returns Working Group, quietly convened to develop an institution-wide restitution policy.

Their goal, in other words, was to create a guideline that each Smithsonian museum could look to when determining the fate of cultural heritage that is found to have been unethically sourced.

"It's really a cultural shift, what we're talking about," Sholts, a biological anthropology specialist, went on. "It's about going beyond seeing the value of our work only as possessors of physical objects."

The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC. Photo by Preston Keres/AFP/Getty Images.

Such initiatives have been underway for years in Europe, where the restitution conversation is more advanced, Sholts noted. The fact that the Smithsonian-one of the most bureaucratic cultural institutions in America-is pursuing such a thorny subject is a sign that the United States may finally be starting to act, too.

Until now, a uniform standard has not existed among the 19 museums of the Smithsonian-and the return of some objects have been stalled because of it.

Last fall, for instance, the National Museum of African Art's (NMAFA) recently hired director, Ngaire Blankenberg, removed 10 Benin bronzes from viewat the venue just days after starting her new role. Despite the director's apparent motivation to repatriate the objects, bureaucratic diligence seemed, from the outside at least, to have slowed the process.

"We need to make sure we have a thoughtful and effective process so that doing the right thing is an institutional, not individual, practice," she told Artnet News at the time.

As of last year, there were 43 Benin Bronzes in NMAFA's permanent collection, 16 of which were determined to have been taken by British soldiers in a raid of Benin's royal palace in 1897. (The provenance of the remaining bronzes is currently being investigated.) But these aren't the only category of artifacts that spark concern. Other examples, Sholts point out, may include looted art or human remains removed without consent.

The Freer Gallery of Art. Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution.

Roughly 20 curators and historians from museums under the Smithsonian banner, including the National Museum of the American Indian, the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, the Freer Gallery of Art, and the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, comprised the Ethical Returns Working Group.

They formed three subcommittees, each tasked with delineating a different aspect of the institution's would-be policy from the ground up. One group defined a glossary of terms related to repatriation, while another plotted who, outside the institution, would be brought in to consult.

The final committee-Sholts's cadre-set about identifying the "values and principles" that would undergird the policy. That's where questions that opened this article came in.

"I'm a curator and the traditional definition of [my job] is a builder and protector of collections," Sholts explained. "But I've thought about it and now I have to wonder about the harm of an idea like that, how it could possibly lead to collections of objects and remains that some might say we should not have."

These kinds of conversations, which activists have been having for decades, are finally starting to trickle up into the hallowed halls of institutions.

"This is an important time not only for the institution but also the museum profession," Sholts said. "It's not just an evolution in how the institution wants to see itself but an evolution in the roles and responsibilities that each one of us has."

What the Ethical Returns Working Group came up with was shared with Bunch and the Smithsonian's Under Secretary for Museums and Culture, Kevin Gover, in December. The Smithsonian demurred from offering a preview or even specifying exactly what criteria it lays out. But after an approval process, the new policy will be made public this March, according to a spokesperson for the institution.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
02:46aTHE ART ANGLE PODCAST : Her Family's Art Was Stolen During World War II. Here's How She Go..
PU
02:06aARTNET : A Decade After Its Failed Gallery Venture, Did Christie's Just Dump Old Haunch of..
PU
01/27&LSQUO;IT FELT LIKE OLDEN TIMES' : The Old Masters Market Roars Back to Life at Sotheby's ..
PU
01/27ARTNET : Picasso's Granddaughter and Her DJ Son Are Minting 1,010 NFTs Based on a Ceramic ..
PU
01/27ARTNET : The Curator of Artnet Auctions' ‘Post-War Abstraction' Sale on How He Keeps..
PU
01/27ARTNET : As They Digest Art Basel's ‘Sad and Violent' Displacement of FIAC, Parisian..
PU
01/27ARTNET : In a ‘Historic' Move, France's National Assembly Just Unanimously Voted to ..
PU
01/27&LSQUO;YOU JUST HAVE TO MAKE SOMETHI : Watch Bruce Nauman Explain How Going Into the Studi..
PU
01/27ARTNET : A Cash-Strapped Korean Museum Hoped to Raise Money by Auctioning Off Two National..
PU
01/27ARTNET : Despite Drawing Tepid Interest From Only Two Bidders, Sandro Botticelli's ‘..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,3 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float -
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-20.00%53
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-2.24%6 284
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.07%1 301
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-16.41%1 006
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-41.54%329
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-26.00%310