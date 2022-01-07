Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Ireland Will Soon Pay Arts and Culture Workers a Basic Income to Help the Sector Bounce Back From the Pandemic

01/07/2022 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Politics Ireland Will Soon Pay Arts and Culture Workers a Basic Income to Help the Sector Bounce Back From the Pandemic

Details are still being hammered out ahead of a January 27 deadline.

Eileen Kinsella, January 7, 2022

Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD outside Government Buildings.
Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Artists and culture workers in Ireland will soon be eligible for some much-needed financial support as the government readies a new basic income program.

Ireland will commit roughly €25 million ($28.3 million) to the program, which it expects to implement early this year. It will pay some2,000 people a basic income for three years.

The move aims to help the arts bounce back from "unprecedented damage" caused by the pandemic, according to Catherine Martin, the country's culture minister, who set up a task force that consulted on the program.

Asuggested rate of €10.50 ($11.90) per hour was discussed in the consultation, though the final number has yet to be confirmed. The consultation period runs through January 27.

"The minister is conscious of the value that this sector brings to all Irish citizens," read a statement from Martin's office. "The importance of Irish culture, Irish art and Irish productions as a whole cannot be understated-it contributes to individual and societal well-being, as well as contributing to Ireland's reputation as a country with a rich cultural history and output."

The task force's top recommendation was to create a basic income plan for a three-year period in the arts, culture, audio-visual and live performance, and events sectors. Still under consideration are issues surrounding eligibility and the selection process. But it has been confirmed that participation will not be based on a means test, and it will be a non-competitive process. Once a person satisfies the eligibility criteria they will be included in a randomized selection process.

Martin described the plan as a "once-in-a-generation policy intervention" according to one report.

There have already been several initiatives in Northern Ireland aimed at supporting arts workers and venues impacted by pandemic limitations, as well as around the world. In late 2020, San Francisco announced its Basic Income Pilot for Artists, a plan under which a group of more than 100 local artists would be given a $1,000 monthly stipend part of the the city's Economic Recovery Task Force.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Article topics

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 19:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
02:08pARTNET : Ireland Will Soon Pay Arts and Culture Workers a Basic Income to Help the Sector ..
PU
12:48p&LSQUO;THERE'S A LOT OF INGENUITY IN : Artist Sarah Morris on Why She Started Painting Spi..
PU
11:48aTHE BACK ROOM : Back to the Future
PU
11:08aARTNET : Winter Art Fairs Around the Globe Are Reshuffling Their Dates Yet Again as Hopes ..
PU
08:18aTHE ART ANGLE PODCAST : 6 Predictions on How the Art Industry Will Transform in 2022
PU
07:48aARTNET : Major Biennials and Triennials Are (Still) Set to Return in Force in 2022. Here's..
PU
07:08aARTNET : These Are the Top 20 Best-Selling Artists at Auction in 2021—and What They ..
PU
01/06ARTNET : A Collection of Russian Religious Paintings Once Owned by the Medicis Is Returnin..
PU
01/06&LSQUO;SHAME IS ONE OF MY PREDOMINAN : Watch Artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg Summo..
PU
01/06ARTNET : What Does The Weeknd Collect? We Decoded His Trendy Art Collection From an Ad for..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57,4 M 64,9 M 65,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-2.86%65
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-3.47%6 197
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.10.15%1 932
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-1.79%1 212
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-5.49%531
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-3.14%406