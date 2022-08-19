Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-08-19 am EDT
8.940 EUR   -0.67%
02:54pARTNET : Join Artnet for a Week of Performance Art, Poetry Readings and Events in Decentraland During Metaverse Art Week
PU
08/16Artnet AG Reports Revenue Results for the First Half of 2022
CI
08/15EDITORS' PICKS : 8 Events for Your Art Calendar This Week, From a Show by a Banksy Precursor to Trisha Brown at Rockaway Beach
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Join Artnet for a Week of Performance Art, Poetry Readings and Events in Decentraland During Metaverse Art Week

08/19/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Artnet NFT Join Artnet for a Week of Performance Art, Poetry Readings and Events in Decentraland During Metaverse Art Week

'Art is Happening @ Decentraland' offers a program of virtual poetry and much, much more.

Artnet NFT, August 19, 2022

The Artnet Information Center in Decentraland.

What does it mean to experience art in the Metaverse?

Since Artnet was founded in 1989, it has remained at the forefront of critical conversations about art and technology. Now, we invite you to explore the Metaverse with us-to experience art in a totally new way.

In a nod to the idea of Happenings, a term first coined by artist Allan Kaprow in 1959, Artnet is hostinga brand new curatorial project, titled "Art is Happening @ Decentraland." Performance artists, poets, and even AI will come together to interact in the virtual world of Decentraland, offering an unpredictable program of participatory experiences in the virtual world.

Organized with theVERSEverse, an organization advocating for poets working with NFTs, "Art is Happening @ Decentraland" arrives as part of the third edition of Metaverse Art Week. In Artnet's pavilion, you'll be able to sharea story with international artist Wei Hsinyen under a (virtual) red umbrella for her one-of-a-kind performance piece A Little Umbrella Ⅱ. You can also embrace the world of crypto-native poetry, with readings by critically acclaimed writers including Sasha Stiles, Kalen Iwamoto, Ana Maria Caballero, Elisabeth Sweet, Johnny Dean Mann, Nicole Tallman, Christian Bök, Gisel Florez, and more.

"We curated this project with theVERSEverse with a goal of exploring the Metaverse in a way that provokes thought and creates truly unique encounters with art," explained Jiayin Chen, Artnet's Director of NFTs. "We wanted to bring our audience in to experience something uniquely valuable in the virtual world."

Several Decentraland Art Week events will take place in the Poetry Garden.

The Artnet Information Center & Poetry Garden

Start your visit to Decentraland at the Artnet Information Center! Here, you will learn all about Artnet, from our foundation in 1989 to today. The booth's interior is inspired by a 1980s office, reminiscent of Artnet's very first space.

Imagine, for a moment, that it's 1989. Fax machines are still used for communication, the popular personal computer was Apple's Macintosh II, and a culture of secrecy still reigns in the art market.

Artnet launched the world's first fine art price database that year, just as Tim Berners-Lee unveiled his proposal for the World Wide Web. A few years later, in 1996, Artnet Magazine was born as an online journal-in fact, it was one of the first online art publishing initiatives. And in 2001, when even buying books on the Internet was still seen as a novelty, Artnet started selling art online. Throughout the Artnet Information Center, you will find nods back to this history and heritage.

A dedicated poetry garden is next to the Artnet Information Center. Here you will find scheduled and impromptu readings and performances, alongside digital animals created by artist Jonas Lund.

P.S. Don't leave the booth before grabbing your very own Artnet ball cap that your avatar can sport as they visit our various Art Week programs.

Read on below for the full event schedule.

The Art Plaza in Decentraland

Program Schedule

*Due to capacity on Decentraland, each artist is only able to accommodate up to 100 participants in the same "Island."

Wednesday, August 24

Art in the Metaverse: A Conversation with Anika Meier, Manuel Rossner and Thomas Webb

Time: 12pm EST

Live AI poetry generation and discussion with theVERSEverse featuring data poet Ross Goodwin

Time: 3pm EST

Thursday, August 25

Impromptu poetry readings by VV, CryptoWriters, and the poetry community

Time: All day

Poetry reading by Ana Maria Caballero

Time: 11am EST

Friday, August 26

A METAVERSAL POETRY READING WITH THEVERSEVERSE, featuring Sasha Stiles, Kalen Iwamoto, Ana Maria Caballero, Elisabeth Sweet, Johnny Dean Mann, Nicole Tallman, Christian Bök, Gisel Florez, Nathaniel Stern, and more

Time: 12pm EST

Saturday, August 27

Panel Discussion: Code Poetry and Metaversal Literature with Sasha Stiles, Ana Maria Caballero, Kalen Iwamoto, Gisel Florez

Time: 12pm EST

Pop-up poetry readings by legendary conceptual poet and performer Christian Bök

Time: 6pm EST

Sunday, August 28

Live AI poetry reading of "THE WORD AFTER US" with Sasha Stiles and Nathaniel Stern

Time: 3pm EST

Daily, August 24-28

A Little Umbrella Ⅱ, a performanceby Hsinyen Wei

(RSVP herefor a 5 minute stroll with the artist)

Time: 9:00-11:40 am EST

Make sure you join our Discord serverto keep up with all our activities for the week!

We'll have a dedicated channel with this schedule. Feel free to drop any questions about our activities for the week in the general-chatchannel, and our community team will be happy to help.

See you in Decentraland!


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 18:53:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
02:54pARTNET : Join Artnet for a Week of Performance Art, Poetry Readings and Events in Decentra..
PU
08/16Artnet AG Reports Revenue Results for the First Half of 2022
CI
08/15EDITORS' PICKS : 8 Events for Your Art Calendar This Week, From a Show by a Banksy Precurs..
PU
08/15ARTNET AG : Artnet Publishes 2022 Half Year Financial Report, Showing Growth and a First l..
EQ
08/15Artnet AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30,..
CI
08/11EDITORS' PICKS : 10 Events for Your Art Calendar This Week, From Andrea Breiling in the Ha..
PU
08/04ARTNET : In a Major Promotion, the Metropolitan Museum of Art Adds CEO to Director Max Hol..
PU
08/02ARTNET : Activists in Italy Glued Themselves to an Umberto Boccioni Sculpture in Milan to ..
PU
08/02Artnet Hires Rob Baker as Senior Vice President
CI
08/02ARTNET AG : Artnet hires Rob Baker, previously at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), to lead..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,81 M -0,81 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,3 M 50,5 M 51,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-14.29%51
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-40.61%3 795
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-69.96%324
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-46.61%250
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-48.73%195
BRANGISTA INC.37.60%51