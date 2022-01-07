Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Jump Start Your 2022 With These 5 Artists to Watch From the Artnet Gallery Network

01/07/2022 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gallery Network Jump Start Your 2022 With These 5 Artists to Watch From the Artnet Gallery Network

This month, we're looking at artists working in Berlin, New York, and beyond.

Artnet Gallery Network, January 7, 2022

Chie Fueki, Brides (Hilary & Ara) (2021). Courtesy of DC Moore Gallery.

At the Artnet Gallery Network, we make it our goal to discover new artists each and every month, searching through the thousands of talented artists on our website and selecting a few we find particularly intriguing right now.

If your New Year's resolution includes discovering rising talents, or finally starting your own collection, you can do so from the comfort of your home through the Artnet Gallery Network, which adds new artists every week. And keep an eye out for our monthly round-up of names to watch!

This January, we're kicking the year off with artists working in Berlin, New York, and beyond. Check them out below-and happy art discoveries for 2022!

Sarah Deibele in "Platzspiel," Sandau & Leo Galerie, Berlin

Sarah Deibele, Windland 6 (2021). Courtesy of Sandau & Leo Galerie.

For her first exhibition with Sandau and Leo Galerie, German artist Sarah Deibele presents a series of folkloric, faux naïve art drawings of woodlands, playgrounds, and villages all depicted from a bird's eye view. She makes her works mixing together pencil, colored pencil, India ink, along with etching and aquatint processes. Her method is one of refinement and simplification; Deibele reduces entire areas in her prints and leaves only the most symbolic elements.

Jann Haworth at Gazelli Art House, London

Jann Haworth, Inversion Rouge Rogue Black (2018). Courtesy of Gazelli Art House.

Hollywood-born artist Jann Haworth is long overdue for a popular rediscovery. Haworth, who is 80, defined herself as one of the leading women artists of the Pop art movement, particularly in the U.K., where she relocated to stud,y at the Courtauld Institute. Most famously she was the co-creator of The Beatles's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Bandcover, and was also notably one of the first artists to work in soft sculpture. Museums have been looking more closely at her body of work recently. Her sculpture Snake Lady (1969-71) was recently acquired by MUMOK in Vienna, and the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art has recently added Old Lady II (1967) to its collection.

Alexandre Arrechea at SoShiro, London

Alexandre Arrechea, Solid Stadium (2021). Courtesy of SoShiro.

Cuban-born, New York-based artist Alexandre Arrechea's practice often brings bold, graphic sensibility to his sculptures, installations, paintings, and drawings. Recently, the artist has been experimenting with 3D printing entirely with PLA filament, a plant-based, biodegradable material. Some of these sculptures are priced under $1,000, making them a great entry point for collecting Arrechea's work.

Pius Fox in "Thank You Error," Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne

Pius Fox, Stadtmauer (2021). Courtesy of Galerie Christian Lethert.

German artist Pius Fox's abstract paintings have the fleeting sensation of an afterimage hovering in memory, just out of view in the mind's eye. Starting from more literal depictions of objects, the artist sands down or scratches out his works, imbuing these images with a depth of surface that conjures up ancient frescos. This artist's choices of colors, too-tones made from egg tempera and oil-make an oblique allusion to the epochs of Greece and Rome.

Chie Fueki in "You & I" at DC Moore Gallery, New York

Chie Fueki, Brides (Hilary & Ara) (2021). Courtesy of DC Moore Gallery.

Japanese-Brazilian artist Chie Fueki creates pulsating, riotously colorful paintings that keep the eye moving between passages of dissolution and cohesion, an effect further emphasized by their life-size scale. These paintings, often of the artist's friends and family, can sometimes hint at a spiritualist tradition akin to Hilma af Klint. In the wedding portrait Brides (Hilary & Ara)(2021), a burning red sun's rays seem to radiate through the figures themselves. Fueki, who is now based in New York, creates these multi-layered, ornamental surfaces through a process of painting, drawing, cutting, and collaging onto wood panels, pulling techniques from numerous traditions.

"I consider myself a mixed-language painter," she has written, "with interest in eastern and western perspectival systems, architectural graphics, pop animation, pre-Renaissance European painting, and exuberant color."


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 22:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
05:28pARTNET : Jump Start Your 2022 With These 5 Artists to Watch From the Artnet Gallery Networ..
PU
04:58pFROM A COURT WIN FOR STATUE TOPPLERS : The Best & Worst of the Art World This Week
PU
04:38pARTNET : WhatsApp Messages Show Boris Johnson Offering to Support a Grand New Expo in Exch..
PU
02:08pARTNET : Ireland Will Soon Pay Arts and Culture Workers a Basic Income to Help the Sector ..
PU
12:48p&LSQUO;THERE'S A LOT OF INGENUITY IN : Artist Sarah Morris on Why She Started Painting Spi..
PU
11:48aTHE BACK ROOM : Back to the Future
PU
11:08aARTNET : Winter Art Fairs Around the Globe Are Reshuffling Their Dates Yet Again as Hopes ..
PU
08:18aTHE ART ANGLE PODCAST : 6 Predictions on How the Art Industry Will Transform in 2022
PU
07:48aARTNET : Major Biennials and Triennials Are (Still) Set to Return in Force in 2022. Here's..
PU
07:08aARTNET : These Are the Top 20 Best-Selling Artists at Auction in 2021—and What They ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 53,5 M 60,6 M 60,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-2.86%65
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-1.53%6 197
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.19%1 932
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-1.79%1 212
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-7.32%531
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-1.93%406