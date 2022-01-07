artnet : Jump Start Your 2022 With These 5 Artists to Watch From the Artnet Gallery Network

At the Artnet Gallery Network, we make it our goal to discover new artists each and every month, searching through the thousands of talented artists on our website and selecting a few we find particularly intriguing right now.

If your New Year's resolution includes discovering rising talents, or finally starting your own collection, you can do so from the comfort of your home through the Artnet Gallery Network, which adds new artists every week. And keep an eye out for our monthly round-up of names to watch!

This January, we're kicking the year off with artists working in Berlin, New York, and beyond. Check them out below-and happy art discoveries for 2022!

Sarah Deibele, Windland 6 (2021). Courtesy of Sandau & Leo Galerie.

For her first exhibition with Sandau and Leo Galerie, German artist Sarah Deibele presents a series of folkloric, faux naïve art drawings of woodlands, playgrounds, and villages all depicted from a bird's eye view. She makes her works mixing together pencil, colored pencil, India ink, along with etching and aquatint processes. Her method is one of refinement and simplification; Deibele reduces entire areas in her prints and leaves only the most symbolic elements.

Jann Haworth, Inversion Rouge Rogue Black (2018). Courtesy of Gazelli Art House.

Hollywood-born artist Jann Haworth is long overdue for a popular rediscovery. Haworth, who is 80, defined herself as one of the leading women artists of the Pop art movement, particularly in the U.K., where she relocated to stud,y at the Courtauld Institute. Most famously she was the co-creator of The Beatles's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Bandcover, and was also notably one of the first artists to work in soft sculpture. Museums have been looking more closely at her body of work recently. Her sculpture Snake Lady (1969-71) was recently acquired by MUMOK in Vienna, and the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art has recently added Old Lady II (1967) to its collection.

Alexandre Arrechea, Solid Stadium (2021). Courtesy of SoShiro.

Cuban-born, New York-based artist Alexandre Arrechea's practice often brings bold, graphic sensibility to his sculptures, installations, paintings, and drawings. Recently, the artist has been experimenting with 3D printing entirely with PLA filament, a plant-based, biodegradable material. Some of these sculptures are priced under $1,000, making them a great entry point for collecting Arrechea's work.

Pius Fox, Stadtmauer (2021). Courtesy of Galerie Christian Lethert.

German artist Pius Fox's abstract paintings have the fleeting sensation of an afterimage hovering in memory, just out of view in the mind's eye. Starting from more literal depictions of objects, the artist sands down or scratches out his works, imbuing these images with a depth of surface that conjures up ancient frescos. This artist's choices of colors, too-tones made from egg tempera and oil-make an oblique allusion to the epochs of Greece and Rome.

Chie Fueki, Brides (Hilary & Ara) (2021). Courtesy of DC Moore Gallery.

Japanese-Brazilian artist Chie Fueki creates pulsating, riotously colorful paintings that keep the eye moving between passages of dissolution and cohesion, an effect further emphasized by their life-size scale. These paintings, often of the artist's friends and family, can sometimes hint at a spiritualist tradition akin to Hilma af Klint. In the wedding portrait Brides (Hilary & Ara)(2021), a burning red sun's rays seem to radiate through the figures themselves. Fueki, who is now based in New York, creates these multi-layered, ornamental surfaces through a process of painting, drawing, cutting, and collaging onto wood panels, pulling techniques from numerous traditions.

"I consider myself a mixed-language painter," she has written, "with interest in eastern and western perspectival systems, architectural graphics, pop animation, pre-Renaissance European painting, and exuberant color."