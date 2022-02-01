artnet : Keep the Spirit of Winter Alive Year-Round With These 10 Snow-Filled Works From the Gallery Network

We here at the Artnet Gallery Network have found our perfect word for the frigid days of February: chionophile, which, as we've learned, is a creature that thrives in the winter season. These are the lovers of snow, the robust beings that live for long nights and below-freezing temperatures.

As people, we might imagine chionophiles to be the ski bums of the world, ice fishers, those oddball friends out on the ice rink at the break of day, whose eyes are brightened by a winter's day.

If you find yourself in this icy ilk, we've found 10 artworks from the Artnet Gallery Network perfect for a ski chalet, a cabin in the woods, or just keeping the spirit of the winter alive year-round.

As for the rest of us, we'll be riding out the rest of winter in an apres-ski mode of roaring fire, a hot drink, and lots of layers.

Check out our 10 Artnet Gallery Network picks below.

Richard Combes





Central Park, New York-Winter



Richard Combes, Central Park, New York-Winter. Courtesy of Mark Murray Fine Paintings.

Axel Hütte





Kitzsteinhorn

(2012)

Axel Hütte, Kitzsteinhorn (2012). Courtesy of Galerie Wilma Tolksdorf.

Jia Aili





Take You to the Mountains (2002)





Jia Aili, Take You to the Mountains (2002). Courtesy of Gagosian.

Tina Tahir





Winterlandschaft (Motiv Chanel)

(2012)



Tina Tahir, Winterlandschaft (Motiv Chanel) (2012). Courtesy of Edition Domberger.

Sam Shuter





Birds Don't Feel This Free

Sam Shuter, Birds Don't Feel This Free. Courtesy of Whistler Contemporary Gallery.

Slim Aarons





Klosters

(1963)





Slim Aarons, Klosters (1963). Courtesy of Nineteensixtyeight.

Matt Black





Madawaska, Maine. 2019. Snowstorm

(2019)





Matt Black, Madawaska, Maine. 2019. Snowstorm (2019). Courtesy of Robert Koch Gallery.

Ben Bauer





Coming Home

(2021)



Ben Bauer, Coming Home (2021). Courtesy of Rehs Galleries, Inc.

Tim Taylor



Ascension

(2014)



Tim Taylor, Ascension (2014). Courtesy of Atlas Gallery.

Helmut Ditsch





THE TRIUMPH OF NATURE (2006)

