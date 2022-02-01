artnet : Keep the Spirit of Winter Alive Year-Round With These 10 Snow-Filled Works From the Gallery Network

Slim Aarons, Klosters (1963). Courtesy of nineteensixtyeight.
We here at the Artnet Gallery Network have found our perfect word for the frigid days of February: chionophile, which, as we've learned, is a creature that thrives in the winter season. These are the lovers of snow, the robust beings that live for long nights and below-freezing temperatures.
As people, we might imagine chionophiles to be the ski bums of the world, ice fishers, those oddball friends out on the ice rink at the break of day, whose eyes are brightened by a winter's day.
If you find yourself in this icy ilk, we've found 10 artworks from the Artnet Gallery Network perfect for a ski chalet, a cabin in the woods, or just keeping the spirit of the winter alive year-round.
As for the rest of us, we'll be riding out the rest of winter in an apres-ski mode of roaring fire, a hot drink, and lots of layers.
Check out our 10 Artnet Gallery Network picks below.