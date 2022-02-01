Log in
artnet : Keep the Spirit of Winter Alive Year-Round With These 10 Snow-Filled Works From the Gallery Network

02/01/2022 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gallery Network Keep the Spirit of Winter Alive Year-Round With These 10 Snow-Filled Works From the Gallery Network

These artworks are perfect for a mountain cabin, ski chalet, or even an office.

Artnet Gallery Network, February 1, 2022

Slim Aarons, Klosters (1963). Courtesy of nineteensixtyeight.

We here at the Artnet Gallery Network have found our perfect word for the frigid days of February: chionophile, which, as we've learned, is a creature that thrives in the winter season. These are the lovers of snow, the robust beings that live for long nights and below-freezing temperatures.

As people, we might imagine chionophiles to be the ski bums of the world, ice fishers, those oddball friends out on the ice rink at the break of day, whose eyes are brightened by a winter's day.

If you find yourself in this icy ilk, we've found 10 artworks from the Artnet Gallery Network perfect for a ski chalet, a cabin in the woods, or just keeping the spirit of the winter alive year-round.

As for the rest of us, we'll be riding out the rest of winter in an apres-ski mode of roaring fire, a hot drink, and lots of layers.

Check out our 10 Artnet Gallery Network picks below.

Richard Combes
Central Park, New York-Winter
Inquire for More Information

Richard Combes, Central Park, New York-Winter. Courtesy of Mark Murray Fine Paintings.

Axel Hütte
Kitzsteinhorn(2012)
Inquire for More Information

Axel Hütte, Kitzsteinhorn (2012). Courtesy of Galerie Wilma Tolksdorf.

Jia Aili
Take You to the Mountains (2002)
Inquire for More Information

Jia Aili, Take You to the Mountains (2002). Courtesy of Gagosian.

Tina Tahir
Winterlandschaft (Motiv Chanel) (2012)
Inquire for More Information

Tina Tahir, Winterlandschaft (Motiv Chanel) (2012). Courtesy of Edition Domberger.

Sam Shuter
Birds Don't Feel This Free
Inquire for More Information

Sam Shuter, Birds Don't Feel This Free. Courtesy of Whistler Contemporary Gallery.

Slim Aarons
Klosters (1963)
Inquire for More Information

Slim Aarons, Klosters (1963). Courtesy of Nineteensixtyeight.

Matt Black
Madawaska, Maine. 2019. Snowstorm (2019)
Inquire for More Information

Matt Black, Madawaska, Maine. 2019. Snowstorm (2019). Courtesy of Robert Koch Gallery.

Ben Bauer
Coming Home (2021)
Inquire for More Information

Ben Bauer, Coming Home (2021). Courtesy of Rehs Galleries, Inc.

Tim Taylor
Ascension(2014)
Inquire for More Information

Tim Taylor, Ascension (2014). Courtesy of Atlas Gallery.

Helmut Ditsch
THE TRIUMPH OF NATURE (2006)
Inquire for More Information

Helmut Ditsch, THE TRIUMPH OF NATURE (2006). Courtesy of Artfactory Club.


