  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Artnet AG
  News
  Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-10-21 am EDT
6.960 EUR   -0.57%
01:00pArtnet : L.S. Lowry's Hometown Museum Wins Its Fundraising Bid to Buy a Beloved $8.7 Million Painting
PU
10/20Artnet : Technology and Color Converge in Artist Felipe Pantone's Latest Watch Collaboration
PU
10/20‘it Felt Like My Michelangelo Was Stolen Off The Wall' : Trial Begins Over Back Tattoo Photoshopped Onto Risqué Cardi B Album Cover
PU
artnet : L.S. Lowry's Hometown Museum Wins Its Fundraising Bid to Buy a Beloved $8.7 Million Painting

10/21/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Auctions L.S. Lowry's Hometown Museum Wins Its Fundraising Bid to Buy a Beloved $8.7 Million Painting

A gift from the Law Foundation made the acquisition possible.

Vittoria Benzine, October 21, 2022

A gallery assistant studies "Going to the Match" (1953) by L.S. Lowry in London on September 29, 2022, ahead of its sale on October 19 (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday night's sale of modern British and Irish art at Christie's in London put an end to the contentious saga over the fate of L.S. Lowry's painting Going to the Match.

The mayor of Salford, England, stepped in last week to plead with wealthy donors to purchase the painting at auction so that it could stay in the artist's hometown museum, the Lowry, where it has been housed for since 2000.

Ultimately, the Law Family charitable foundation donated approximately $8.7 million to help the Lowry museum in Salford purchase the work, ensuring it will remain on view for free on the late artist's home turf. Going to the Match had been estimated to fetch between $5.6 and $8.9 million.

Operating as part of the Professional Footballers' Association, the Players Foundation charity originally bought Going to the Match at auction for nearly $2.2 million in 1999. They loaned it soon after to the Lowry, where it's hung ever since.

Earlier this year, the Players Foundation separated from the association due to an ongoing investigation into its management.

"In order to maintain the services we provide, the charity must achieve maximum returns from their investments," Chris Hollins wrote in an email to Artnet News of its plan to consign the work at auction. After the sale, Hollins noted that the foundation was "pleased" with the outcome.

What? You didn't already own this? How?

PS Congratulations on your new acquisition. I love the Lowry. My wife and I had our second date there.

- Ben Fell (@benjaminbunny) October 19, 2022

Bidding on Lowry's work opened around $5.6 million, the Guardian reported. A Christie's auctioneer told bidders it was "selling for a good cause." Proceeds will support current and former footballers with education, pensions, health, and legal issues.

In the end, Julie Fawcett, CEO of the Lowry, said the museum was able to purchase the work "thanks to an incredibly generous gift from the Law Family charitable foundation." The paper described Andrew Law as a "hedge fund manager and Conservative party donor."

The work will now live at the Lowry's Andrew and Zoë Law galleries, though it's not clear if these are new or existing dedications.

"This L.S. Lowry painting belongs in Salford on public view, close to his birthplace," Law told the Guardian. "Place matters."


  • Access the data behind the headlines with the artnet Price Database.

artnet AG published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 16:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,78 M -0,78 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,4 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-33.33%39
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-56.53%2 767
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-79.21%209
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-52.56%200
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-69.77%107
BRANGISTA INC.30.92%44