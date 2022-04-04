Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : London's National Gallery Renames Its Degas Painting, Formerly Known as ‘Russian Dancers,' as ‘Ukrainian Dancers'

04/04/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Museums London's National Gallery Renames Its Degas Painting, Formerly Known as 'Russian Dancers,' as 'Ukrainian Dancers'

Many are calling on cultural institutions to rethink generalizations about Russian art.

Caroline Goldstein, April 4, 2022

Edgar Degas, Ukrainian Dancers (1899). © The National Gallery, London.

The National Gallery in London has changed the title of an Edgar Degas drawing in its collection from Russian Dancers to Ukrainian Dancers. The change, which came after pressure on social media, reflects an ongoing push for institutions to be more precise in their characterizations of Ukrainian and Russian culture.

The accuracy of the title "has been an ongoing point of discussion for many years," the National Gallery told the Guardian, adding that an increase in focus since Russia invaded Ukraine prompted officials to "update the painting's title to better reflect the subject."

Degas likely encountered the dance troupe when it was performing near the artist's home in Paris at venues including the Moulin Rouge and the Folies-Bergère. In the painting, the figures are outlined loosely so that they appear in motion, with legs elevated mid-stride.

The dancers have long hair decorated with ribbons in the Ukrainian national colors of blue and yellow; their traditional folk costumes identify them as peasant dancers, not the classically trained ballerinas that appear in many of Degas's works. The artist described this series, which he completed around 1899, as "orgies of color" that captured the unfettered spirit of the performers.

Tanya Kolotusha, a Ukrainian living in London, posted Degas's painting on Instagram with a caption noting that Russia was and still is "appropriating many elements of Ukrainian culture." The National Gallery responded directly in the comments to inform her that the title had been updated. The work is not currently on view.

Edgar Degas, Russian Dancer (1899) in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's collection.

Historians have noted that titles and framing have often been used as a tool to consolidate Russian influence. Olesya Khromeychuk, an historian and director of the London-based Ukrainian Institute, wrote, "Putin has one of the largest armies in the world, but he has other weapons too. Culture and history take a prominent place in his arsenal."

Khromeychuk, whose brother was killed in 2017 by shrapnel, noted that "every trip to a gallery or museum in London with exhibits on art or cinema from the USSR reveals deliberate or just lazy misinterpretation of the region as one endless Russia; much like the current president of the Russian Federation would like to see it."

Both the Metropolitan Museum in New York and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, have pastels by Edgar Degas titled Russian Dancer in their collections, and the Getty Museum staged the exhibition "Degas: Russian Dancers and the Art of Pastel" in 2016.

Neither the Met nor the MFA Houston institution responded to inquiries regarding a future name change by press time.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 16:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
12:37pARTNET : London's National Gallery Renames Its Degas Painting, Formerly Known as ‘Ru..
PU
09:47aART INDUSTRY NEWS : UNESCO Says at Least 53 Museums, Monuments, and Other Cultural Sites H..
PU
08:37aWATCH NOW : Day One of the Talking Galleries New York Art-Business Symposium, Live
PU
03:24aARTNET : Celebrate the Fiery Spirit of Aries Season With These Works From the Artnet Galle..
PU
02:44aARTNET : What Does It Take to Buy and Show a Viral Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room? The Answers..
PU
02:34aARTNET : What's the Best Way to Motivate an Arrogant Artist?
PU
01:34a&LSQUO;WE ARE MORE DESIRED AT CERTAI : Indigenous Perspectives Will Meet a World in Crisis..
PU
01:34aWHAT I BUY AND WHY : Borland Prize Founder Roberto Toscano Shares Rita Ackermann's Moving ..
PU
04/01ARTNET : Fresh Off Her Group Show Debut, Anna Delvey Has a Solo Exhibition in the Works, a..
PU
04/01SPOTLIGHT : Celebrated Artist Leonardo Drew Constructs a Scene of Legible Chaos in His New..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,12 M 2,12 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,3 M 44,5 M 44,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-31.81%44
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-34.39%4 194
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.97%1 215
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-45.31%658
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-40.12%317
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-26.12%306