artnet : Maestro Dobel Tequila and Artnet Bring the Spirit of Mexico to Miami Art Week, in Continued Support of Oaxaca's Pocoapoco Residency

Mexico has long been a site of enchantment for creative souls. While perhaps best known for its folk art traditions, the country-a cradle of civilization-has more recently become an international hub for contemporary art and culture. That would be thanks to the likes of Pocoapoco in Oaxaca. Since it was founded in 2016, the cultural residency has welcomed a cross-disciplinary community of creatives from near and far, including MoMA PS1 curator Jocelyn Miller and Jamaican-American artist Mosie Romney.

For the second consecutive year, in support of Pocoapoco, Artnet is partnering with Maestro Dobel Tequila and its new Artpothecary, a platform that recognizes and champions Mexican creative visionaries who are pushing the boundaries of their respective crafts. Leading up to Miami Art Week, Alejandra Martinez-Creative Director of the Maestro Dobel Artpothecary and founder of Mexican contemporary art platform Anónimo Colectivo-has helped curate a special series of Creative Conversations withArtnet News, featuring artists and designers whose work has been inspired by Mexico.

The Pocoapoco residency in Oaxaca. Photo: Charlie Rubin.

Asecond component of the program will see the participants contribute to Exquisite Forms, a group work that will make its debut on Artnet's digital platforms and at Miami Art Week. The concept was inspired by an old parlor game that has players add sketches to a composite drawing, in celebration of off-the-cuff collaboration. Beloved by Frida Kahlo, Marcel Duchamp, and Juan Miro, the game continues to entertain. "Maestro Dobel is inspired by its roots in Mexico, and driven by its innovative approach to create generational masterpieces and highlight them in a contemporary way," said Martinez.

Founded by 11th-generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel was born in Jalisco, Mexico. This project with Artnet is just one of its various initiatives championing contemporary Mexican art and culture.

Also of note: Under the guidance of Martinez, for the most recent iteration of Frieze New York as well as Design Miami this coming December, Maestro Dobel Artpothecary commissioned renowned culinary designers Bompas & Parr to bring to life The Fruit Chemist-a unique bar experience featuring rare and unusual Mexican fruits paired to complement Maestro Dobel's range of tequilas while spotlighting the work of Colombian-Israeli artist Orly Anan.

Another recent Artpothecary project took the form of a site-specific installation by Mexican-American painter Eduardo Sarabia at Desert X in California's Coachella Valley. Both Anan and Sarabia are based in Mexico. They will be the first pair of artists featured in conversation on Artnet News.