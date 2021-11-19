Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Museums in Austria Will Close Beginning Monday as the Country Heads Back Into Lockdown

11/19/2021 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Museums Museums in Austria Will Close on Monday as the Country Heads Back Into Lockdown Amid a New Surge of Covid Cases

Financial aid for institutions and artists will be extended into 2022, the culture minister said.

Vivienne Chow, November 19, 2021

The Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna. ©KHM-Museumsverband.

Museums and other cultural venues in Austria will be closed to the public from Monday, November 22, as the country becomes the first in Europe to go back into full lockdown amid a surge in Covid cases.

Financial aid for the culture sector, including non-profits and artists, will be extended and increased, Andrea Mayer, State Secretary for Art and Culture, told the media on Friday, calling the potential impact of the lockdown on the country's culture sector "another setback that cannot be glossed over."

Funding for non-profits will receive an additional €125 million ($140.9 million) and be extended to the first quarter of 2022. Financial aid for artists under Austria's social insurance scheme has also been extended to the first quarter of next year at least, with the total fund raised to €170 million ($192 million). And each applicant will be able to request up to €1,000 during the lockdown months.

The national lockdown is expected to last for "a maximum of 20 days," said the Austrian chancellor Alexander Schallenberg at a press conference. The decision comes just days after the country imposed a lockdown on unvaccinated residents. The country is currently experiencing one of the highest infection rates on the continent, recording 15,145 new cases on Friday. The latest data showed a seven-day incidence of 990 cases per 100,000 people, the BBC reported.

"This is not easy for us, but in view of the number of infections, we have to take such measures… It hurts me to impose any restrictions," Schallenberg said. "We don't want a fifth wave."

Austria will also be the first country in Europe to make vaccination mandatory from February 1, the authorities said on Friday, and those who fail to do so will face a penalty. About 65 percent of the population has been fully inoculated, among the lowest national rates in Europe.

From Monday, Austrians will have to work from home, and non-essential shops, restaurants, cultural venues and events will close. Schools will return to distance learning. A review of the lockdown measures will take place after 10 days, and the chancellor assured residents that restrictions on the vaccinated will be lifted after December 13.

Other countries in Europe, such as the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Germany, are also tightening their restrictions on unvaccinated people in response to the surge in cases in the region, allowing only those who have received a full dose of the vaccine or recovered from the virus to go to cultural events, restaurants and sports events. Germany has warned that a full lockdown may be implemented there as well to curb rising cases.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 15:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
11:04aARTNET : David and Libbie Mugrabi Move On, Christie's Staff Scouts for Private Sale on Dis..
PU
10:44aARTNET : Museums in Austria Will Close Beginning Monday as the Country Heads Back Into Loc..
PU
09:44aART INDUSTRY NEWS : KAWS Files a $10 Million Lawsuit Against an Online Retailer for Sellin..
PU
08:44aARTNET : This French Working-Class Town Buys Art to Lend to Locals. It Just Found Out It H..
PU
06:24aTHE ART ANGLE PODCAST : How an Art Collective Brings Artworks From the Past Back to Life
PU
02:33aARTNET : In Her Experimental Hirshhorn Retrospective, Laurie Anderson Proves That She's St..
PU
01:23aARTNET : After Three Years, London's Revamped Courtauld Gallery Has Reopened to the Public..
PU
12:13aARTNET : Sotheby's Raked in $190 Million at Its Contemporary Art Double-Header, and Minted..
PU
11/18ARTNET : A Ragtag Band of Crypto Populists Tried and Failed to Buy the U.S. Constitution i..
PU
11/18SPOTLIGHT : A Naples Exhibition Brings Together Works by Three Generations of Artists, Fro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 53,7 M 61,0 M 60,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG32.64%61
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-6.90%7 434
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.86%1 435
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-39.26%1 259
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-37.38%644
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.19.02%451