  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:55 2022-11-24 am EST
6.430 EUR   -0.16%
09:54aArtnet : Never Mind the Crypto Crash, Christie's Is Powering on With a Sale of More Than 15 NFTs, Timed for Miami Art Week
PU
04:04aArtnet : The Discovery of the Oldest Human Footprints in North America Thrilled Researchers. It Turns Out They May Not Be So Old
PU
11/22Hot Lots And Top Flops : 9 Works That Shattered Expectations, for Good or Ill, During New York's November Day Sales
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Never Mind the Crypto Crash, Christie's Is Powering on With a Sale of More Than 15 NFTs, Timed for Miami Art Week

11/24/2022 | 09:54am EST
NFTs Never Mind the Crypto Crash, Christie's Is Powering on With a Sale of More Than 15 NFTs, Timed for Miami Art Week

The Christie's 3.0 marketplace continues its bid to become the go-to platform for high quality NFTs.

Richard Whiddington, November 24, 2022

Courtesy Christie's

The cryptoverse is not enjoying 2022. Bitcoin prices have fallen 65 percent, NFT trading volume is down 97 percent, and FTX's implosion showed the sector is as financially dubious as it is morally bankrupt.

Hardly an ideal time, one might think, for Christie's to really get the wheels spinning on its specialized NFT operation. The auction house, however, remains bullish, announcing its "Next Wave: The Miami Edit" sale with the peppy optimism of Spring 2021. And why not? It's got NFT pedigree. It's assembled some of the crypto art's biggest names. It boasts an on-chain auction platform, Christie's 3.0.

"Despite the news cycle of cryptocurrencies, there remains strong interest in digital art," Nicole Sales Giles, digital art director at Christie's, told Artnet News. "Collectors want to own the best artworks and Christie's 3.0 is the venue."

The auction, which will run from November 30 to December 7, is timed to coincide with Miami Art Week, an event that last year became an IRL bonanza of crypto celebration. The top lot is Mother Flock a generative project created by Random International and Danil Krivoruchko, which allows the viewer to manipulate a flock of thousands of bird-like figures. Other lots include a shot from Dave Krugman, the American photographer with a penchant for cars; Untitled by nature-focused painter and programmer Zancan; and, fittingly, City of Miami, a serenely colorful work by Cory Van Lew.

"Untitled" Zancan. Courtesy Christie's

"We curated a tight group of digital artists who are producing very high-quality work and helping to advance the digital art space" Sales Giles said. "They are the next generation of digital artists."

The auction follows the successful debut of Christie's 3.0 with the sale of work by teenage NFT star Diana Sinclair. All of the works sold at 145 percent above the low estimate. It also saw 300 clients connect their crypto wallets to Christie's 3.0.

Christie's was an early mainstream backer of the NFT and crypto art movement. Last year, the auction house hosted Beeple's $69 million sale of Everydays: The First 5000 Days and followed up with major sales of Cryptopunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Initial prices for "Next Wave: The Miami Edit" range from 4 to 80 ETH, though precisely how much that will be worth in fiat currency by the time the auction goes lives is anybody's guess.


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 14:53:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,2 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-38.67%38
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-47.04%3 309
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-72.25%337
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-52.73%214
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-59.73%151
BRANGISTA INC.37.05%49