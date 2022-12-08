Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:41 2022-12-08 pm EST
6.310 EUR   -0.47%
12/07Artnet : Artforum Has Been Acquired by Penske Media in a Major Shakeup for the Art-Publishing Industry
PU
12/07Artnet : News and Maestro Dobel Celebrated the Launch of Artnet's 2022 Innovators List With a Miami Bash—See Pictures Here
PU
12/05Artnet : The Duchess of York Will Launch a Web3 Gallery Offering an Eclectic Range of ‘Cinematic Fine Art'
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : One Year After a DAO Tried and Failed to Buy a Copy of the Constitution, a Second One Will Try Its Luck at Sotheby's

12/08/2022 | 02:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Auctions One Year After a DAO Tried and Failed to Buy a Copy of the Constitution, a Second One Will Try Its Luck at Sotheby's

UnumDAO has formed to acquire another first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution at auction.

Richard Whiddington, December 8, 2022

The Official Edition of the Constitution. Courtesy Sotheby's

The irony that the United States's founding document, written by and for the people, remains with private hands and organizations is not lost on the world of crypto. For the second year in a row, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is on a mission to return the Constitution to the people.

At a Sotheby's auction in November 2021, ConstitutionDAO pooled the donations of more than 17,000 backers in an attempt to buy one of the 13 existing first-edition copies. The bid failed. Its undoing was one of crypto's most-heralded virtues: transparency. Ahead of the auction, everyone knew the DAO had raised $40 million, including billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin who swooped in with a last-minute bid.

A year on, UnumDAO, also known as ConstitutionDAO2 despite not being directly affiliated, will try once again at a Sotheby's auction on December 13. This time, it's keeping the extent of its funds secret through using a combination of public and private fundraising.

After the first folly and amid the throes of a so-called crypto winter, is UnumDAO confident? You bet. The cryptoverse, after all, isn't exactly known for understatement or modesty. "We are gonna buy the Constitution," the webpage dedicated to the DAO reads, "and when we win, it will be governed by the people." Its underdog spirit is captured by an image of meme icon Nicolas Cage in the 2004 film National Treasure fronting its Twitter account. Its rallying cry is "WAGBTC," or "We are gonna buy the Constitution," a riff of the common Web3 slang, "We're all gonna make it."

In monetary terms, UnumDAO has raised 36.4 ETH publicly, which would have been worth $162,000 this time last year. Today, that amounts to $46,000. The amount of private funding brought by 16 separate organizations including Nucleo, Juicebox, Aztec Network, and PeopleDAO (which helped fund ConstitutionDAO) is unknown.

If the bid is successful, the document will be owned by a nonprofit also called UnumDAO, with donors granted voting rights over governing the document. Collectively, the DAO will select a home base for the Constitution copy, and decide on suitable museum and exhibition spaces to present it to the public. Leftover funds will be used to insure and maintain the document as well as potentially serve as a seed fund for the purchase of other important civic artifacts.

We are gonna buy the Constitution! (again)

But this time we will win! (,)

Here's the story on how we come back stronger, faster, and smarter

- ConstitutionDAO2 (,) (@WAGBTC) December 7, 2022

"It's about believing in the dream of liberty and justice," wrote the DAO in a statement, "realizing that, in this world of old money and value extraction, the only way the disenfranchised can live our ideals is if we pool our power."

This version of the Constitution is thought to be the first copy recognized by the historical and collecting communities. It last appeared at auction in Philadelphia in 1894 and has an estimate of $20 to 30 million.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.
  • Access the data behind the headlines with the artnet Price Database.

Share

Attachments

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 19:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
12/07Artnet : Artforum Has Been Acquired by Penske Media in a Major Shakeup for the Art-Publish..
PU
12/07Artnet : News and Maestro Dobel Celebrated the Launch of Artnet's 2022 Innovators List Wit..
PU
12/05Artnet : The Duchess of York Will Launch a Web3 Gallery Offering an Eclectic Range of &lsq..
PU
12/02Artnet : A Court Threw Out a New York Nonprofit's Lawsuit to Block the Smithsonian From Re..
PU
12/01Artnet : Climate Activists Threaten to Start Slashing Paintings as They ‘Escalate' T..
PU
11/30Dd : artnet AG: Galerie Neuendorf AG, sell
EQ
11/29Artnet : I Visited New York's Immersive Klimt Spectacular With One of the World's Preemine..
PU
11/28Artnet : The ‘House of the Dragon' Set Artist on How Pompeii and Medieval Art Inspir..
PU
11/28Artnet : The Latest Layoffs at the National Gallery of Canada Threaten Its Cultural Releva..
PU
11/28Artnet : COP27 Brought Forward Key Lessons for the Art World. Here's How It Can Step Up an..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,5 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-39.62%37
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-45.51%3 478
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-70.98%356
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-52.95%217
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-60.10%156
BRANGISTA INC.30.92%48