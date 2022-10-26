Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:41 2022-10-26 pm EDT
6.760 EUR   -1.46%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Reddit Launched Its Own NFT Marketplace in July. It Already Has More Users Than OpenSea and Other Major Platforms

10/26/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NFTs Reddit Launched Its Own NFT Marketplace in July. It Already Has More Users Than OpenSea and Other Major Platforms

Three million users have created Reddit Vaults-the company's name for a blockchain wallet-since the service was created a few months ago.

Taylor Dafoe, October 26, 2022

Examples of Reddit Avatars. Courtesy of Reddit.

Quietly, and seemingly overnight, Reddit has become one of the biggest crypto-art marketplaces-and it did so by avoiding the acronym NFT.

Earlier this month, Reddit CPO Pali Bhat revealedthat 3 million users have created Vaults-the site's name for a blockchain wallet-since the company launched the product this summer. Of those, an estimated 2.5 million were set up to purchase Reddit's own Avatars-the site's name for profile picture-style NFTS-he explained.

That means that Reddit, which just formally entered the crypto-collectible space this summer, already has more users than OpenSea, one of the most established NFT platforms, has active accounts.

It's an impressive feat, especially considering the dramatic depreciation of cryptocurrency and blockchain collectibles in 2022. (Last month, Bloomberg reportedthat trading volumes in NFTS have plummeted 97% from a record high in January.) And it's one that other major social media platforms are surely monitoring with slavering mouths. Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, is considering launching its own marketplace, too.

A caveat comes attached to Reddit's achievement, however. In August, the company dumped free Avatars into the vaults of high-profile Redditors-a not-so-subtle ploy meant to encourage the website's users to open new accounts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reddit (@reddit)

Reddit unveiled its marketplace in July of this year. It was marketed as a kind of populist platform, targeting crypto-curious audiences who otherwise felt a barrier to entry into the world. Instead of NFTs, the company offered Avatars (the original collection was based on variations of Reddit's logo); instead of wallets, Vaults. Collectibles were priced at low, fixed rates-$9.99, $24.99, $49.99, etc.-and could be purchased via credit card.

The company established the new service on Polygon, an Ethereum-compatible blockchain chosen for "its low cost transactions and sustainability commitments," per a recent press release.

To date, cumulative sales of Reddit Avatars have topped $6.5 million, according to information from Dune analytics.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 17:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,79 M -0,79 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,6 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-34.67%39
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-59.27%2 589
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-77.12%235
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-48.51%220
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-70.13%106
BRANGISTA INC.31.20%44