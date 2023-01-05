Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2023-01-05 am EST
6.460 EUR   -3.58%
12:58pArtnet : Russian Billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev's Secret Ties to Hollywood Are Revealed in a High-Stakes Lawsuit
PU
01/04Artnet : The British Museum Is in Talks to Return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece in Landmark Loan Deal
PU
2022Artnet : How the Kochi-Muziris Biennale Overcame Organizational Mayhem, Extreme Weather, and a Gatecrashing Horror Film Production to Finally Open
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Russian Billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev's Secret Ties to Hollywood Are Revealed in a High-Stakes Lawsuit

01/05/2023 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Law Russian Billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev's Secret Ties to Hollywood Are Revealed in a High-Stakes Lawsuit

A firm Rybolovlev silently backed is behind blockbusters such as 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7.'

Eileen Kinsella, January 5, 2023

Dmitry Rybolovlev in 2022. Photo: Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images.

In the art world, Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev is best known for his collection of trophy artworks and the related, years-long international battle that it sparked with his main dealer and liaison Yves Bouvier.

Now, a recently filed lawsuit has revealed another of Rybolovlev's secret business roles-that of backer for some of Hollywood's biggest blockbuster films in the past few years.

Why? An unhappy producer, who is seeking as much as $15 million in a breach of contract suit, blames his woes, at least in part, on Rybolovlev's efforts to protect his assets from potential fallout related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier in 2022. A spokesman for the Rybolovlev Family Trust declined to comment. The dispute was first reported on January 3 in the Los Angeles Times.

Producer Bradley Fischer filed suit against his former firm, New Republic Pictures, in Los Angeles Superior Court on December 29, 2022. According to the complaint, Fischer has spent over two decades in the industry and has credits on films including Zodiac, Shutter Island, Black Swan, 2018's Suspiria,The House With a Clock in its Walls, and Ambulance. The films he has produced have grossed a cumulative $1.5 billion worldwide, according to the complaint.

Producer Bradley Fischer is suing New Republic Pictures. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images For Hamptons International Film Festival.

Attorneys for Fischer declined to comment. New Republic did not respond to a request for comment.

Film and television company New Republic was founded in 2017 by Brian Oliver, described as a "Hollywood insider," and "with financial backing from Russian oligarch and silent partner Dmitry Rybolovlev."

The complaint identifies Rybolovlev as former chairman of Russian fertiliser producer Uralkali, and current majority owner of the AS Monaco soccer team. "Rybolovlev acted and acts through a series of agents, affiliates, and subsidiaries, including among others, his emissary Valerii An, and a company called Amber US Subsidiary, LLC." According to records, Amber US Subsidiary was incorporated in Delaware in August 2017.

Two years later, in 2019, New Republic successfully "courted" Fischer to join the company as president and chief content officer, signing him to a two-year initial term and bonus agreement pegged to successful production of feature films and television programs. According to the suit the relationship proved "fruitful" and resulted in high-profile feature films including Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible 7, Coming 2 America, and The Tomorrow War.

Subsequently, in May 2021, Fischer and New Republic agreed to extend the contract for another year, in addition to a grant of equity for Fischer in New Republic.

The lawsuit also focused on a later deal that New Republic entered into with Paramount Pictures. The LA Times report highlighted the importance of the deal in the context of the pandemic: "The New Republic deal provided something of a lifeline: mitigating Paramount's risks while bankrolling eagerly anticipated films such as Coming 2 America and the Mission: Impossible sequels."

However, before Fischer's subsequent 2021 deal could be finalized, "international geopolitics intervened," according to the lawsuit, when Russia invaded Ukraine early in 2022 and the international community responded with harsh sanctions against the Russian elite. "Perceiving a risk to his assets, New Republic's silent partner Rybolovlev began to withdraw his business operations from the west," including from the movie industry.

Fischer contends this set off a chain of events that negatively impacted his contract terms. Specifically, that in order "to facilitate Rybolovlev's consolidation of assets, New Republic shifted its goals and approach to the negotiation of Fischer's equity grant." Fischer asserts that the production company began demanding that he relinquish rights it feared could hamper a sale of the company. Fischer refused to accept the terms and in June 2022, was terminated without cause, according to his complaint.

Fischer says his termination was in breach of the 2019 agreement, according to the complaint, and is demanding that New Republic continue to honor its salary and "other obligations." The sums in issue exceed $15 million, according to the lawsuit.

Elsewhere, the saga between Rybolovlev and his nemesis and former agent Yves Bouvier has continued to drag on for more than eight years. Rybolovlev alleges that Bouvier overcharged him to the tune of roughly $1 billion, on sales worth around $2 billion of works by artists including Amedeo Modigliani and Picasso, by creating inflated mark-ups. Bouvier contends that he was free to charge whatever mark-up he saw fit.

More recently, Bouvier added startling accusations that he was being targeted for his refusal to lie about art values in Rybolovlev's high-stakes divorce proceedings, and that the Russian billionaire sought to "seize" his lucrative free port storage business in order to pass control to the Kremlin.

Rybolovlev has attempted to pursue charges against Bouvier in courts in Monaco, Switzerland, and Singapore, and even through a related case against Sotheby's in New York.

In a surprise move in June 2022, Rybolovlev successfully appealed a Geneva court's decision to drop the case against Bouvier and, in a twist, a criminal appeals court reinstated a related investigation.

In November 2022, a report revealed that Swiss prosecutors launched an investigation into Rybolovlev in early 2021. The Swiss attorney general has provided no other details on the case, but stressed to AFP that Rybolovlev should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Attachments

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 17:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARTNET AG
12:58pArtnet : Russian Billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev's Secret Ties to Hollywood Are Revealed in ..
PU
01/04Artnet : The British Museum Is in Talks to Return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece in Landm..
PU
2022Artnet : How the Kochi-Muziris Biennale Overcame Organizational Mayhem, Extreme Weather, a..
PU
2022Artnet : Researchers Using Laser Technology Have Located Nearly 1,000 Previously Unknown M..
PU
2022Venice Successfully Deployed A Very : Glass Barriers
PU
2022Artnet : With New Lawsuits Against MoMA and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Heirs of ..
PU
2022Dear Billionaire : An Open Letter to Museum Patrons
PU
2022Artnet : 7,000-Year-Old Cotton Fibers Discovered in Israel Are Revealing the Inner Working..
PU
2022Spotlight : Under New Name, Vancouver's Paul Kyle Gallery Hits Refresh With a Winter Group..
PU
2022Artnet : U.K. Archaeologists Say That Ancient Tools Discovered Around Stonehenge Point to ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,7 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-0.89%40
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED26.40%4 968
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)5.31%342
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.17.26%254
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-2.72%197
BRANGISTA INC.-1.70%43