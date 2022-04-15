Log in
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
04/14 11:36:07 am EDT
6.940 EUR   +1.46%
artnet : See Stunning Works by Raphael, a Renaissance Craftsman of the Highest Order, in an Extraordinary New National Gallery Show

04/15/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
Shows & Exhibitions See Stunning Works by Raphael, a Renaissance Craftsman of the Highest Order, in an Extraordinary New National Gallery Show

The London museum has mounted one of the most extensive exhibitions ever dedicated to the High Renaissance master.

Caroline Goldstein, April 15, 2022

Raphael, The Madonna and Child with the Infant Baptist (The Garvagh Madonna) (ca. 1509-10). © The National Gallery, London

The tragically short yet miraculous career of Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, known simply as Raphael, is a wonder even to this day, as a dazzling new exhibition at the National Gallery in London reminds us.

Raphael was one of the most exalted artists of the High Renaissance-an archaeologist, architect, draftsman, poet, and painter of the highest order-and along with Michelangelo and Leonardo practically defined the era.

Loans from institutions the world over come together in this impressive showing, which tracks two decades of his career, from his time in Umbria, through his time marinating in the culture of Florence, and finally to his last years serving the Church in Rome.

See more works from the marvelous show below.

"Raphael" is on view at the National Gallery in London through July 31, 2022.

Raphael, The Virgin and Child with the Infant Saint John the Baptist ('The Alba Madonna') (ca. 1509-11). © Courtesy National Gallery of Art, Washington.

Raphael, The Madonna of the Pinks ('La Madonna dei Garofani') (ca. 1506-7). © The National Gallery, London

Raphael, Terranuova Madonna (1504-5). © Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Gemäldegalerie, Photo: Jörg P. Ander.

Raphael, Saint John the Baptist Preaching (1505). © The National Gallery, London

Raphael, The Madonna and Child with the Infant Baptist (The Garvagh Madonna) (ca. 1509-10). © The National Gallery, London

Raphael, The Crucified Christ with the Virgin Mary, Saints and Angels (The Mond Crucifixion) (ca. 1502-3). © The National Gallery, London

Raphael, The Procession to Calvary (ca. 1504-5). © The National Gallery, London

Raphael, The Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist and Saint Nicholas of Bari ('The Ansidei Madonna'), (1505). © The National Gallery, London

Raphael, An Allegory ('Vision of a Knight') (ca. 1504). © The National Gallery, London

Raphael, Portrait of Pope Julius II (1511). © The National Gallery, London.

Raphael, Saint Catherine of Alexandria (ca. 1507). © The National Gallery, London

Raphael, Virgin and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist (The Esterházy Madonna) (ca. 1508). © Szépmuvészeti Múzeum - Museum of Fine Arts Budapest, 2020.

Raphael, Study for the Head of an Apostle in the Transfiguration. © Private Collection.

Raphael, Study for an angel (ca. 1515-16). © Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford.


