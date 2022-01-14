Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Sotheby's Is Reportedly Consulting Two Investment Banks as Rumors Mount That the Auction House Is Headed for an IPO

01/14/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Auctions Sotheby's Is Reportedly Consulting Two Investment Banks as Rumors Mount That the Auction House Is Headed for an IPO

The auction house is reportedly in talks with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley about going public again.

Eileen Kinsella, January 14, 2022

Sotheby's owner Patrick Drahi in 2016. (Photo by Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images)

Sotheby's appears to be taking another step toward becoming a publicly traded company once again. The auction house has consulted investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley about an initial public offering, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The offering could take place later this year and the company may seek a value of roughly $5 billion, excluding debt, according to the report, which cited information from people familiar with the matter. The valuation of a possible listing will depend on investor appetite and market conditions.

Sotheby's reiterated its statement from the last time Artnet News inquired about a possible IPO, in December: "We don't comment on rumors and speculation."

Image courtesy Sotheby's.

The move comes less than three years after the auction house was acquired by French-Israeli telecom magnate Patrick Drahi in a deal valued at $3.7 billion, in June 2019. Prior to Drahi taking the company private, it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where shares traded under the ticker symbol "BID."

As Artnet News recently reported, Drahi, who has been dubbed the "cost killer" by the French press, stands to make an even bigger fortune from taking the company public again.

Toward the end of last year, Sotheby's said it sold a record $7.3 billion worth of art in 2021. The auction house surpassed its 2020 results by more than 71 percent, the company said. Auctions accounted for $6 billion; private sales achieved $1.3 billion.

"Drahi was able to slash costs-straight out of his playbook-under the veil of Covid-19," wrote Katya Kazakina. "At another time, there may have been an outcry. But in the spring of 2020, countless businesses were making similar choices to survive."

The move could signal the start of a trend. According to a report in the Korea Herald, K Auction, one of the major auction houses in South Korea, has raised more than 5 trillion wonahead of its public offering and listing on Kosdaq (the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations).


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.
  • Access the data behind the headlines with the artnet Price Database.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 18:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
01:32pARTNET : Sotheby's Is Reportedly Consulting Two Investment Banks as Rumors Mount That the ..
PU
09:52aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Smoking Is Having a 'Sexy and Ethereal ‘80s Revival' Among the C..
PU
02:52aARTNET : Emerging African Artists Have Amassed Nearly $65 Million at Auction Since 2019. S..
PU
02:52aTHE ART ANGLE PODCAST : How a Dream to Support Emerging Artists Became a Nightmare
PU
01:22aTHE MFA BOSTON'S SPARKLING NEW DUTCH : Whose Golden Age Was It?
PU
01/13ARTNET : Wikipedia Editors Have Voted Not to Classify NFTs as Art, Sparking Outrage in the..
PU
01/13SPOTLIGHT : Tel Aviv Artist Orly Maiberg Obliterates Horizon Lines Through Her Abstract La..
PU
01/13&LSQUO;ART IS A RECORDING DEVICE' : Watch Artist Stephanie Syjuco Rearrange Images to Crea..
PU
01/13ARTNET : The Founder of Netscape Has Returned $35 Million Worth of Looted Cambodian Antiqu..
PU
01/13ARTNET : Taiwan Has Pulled Artist Sakuliu Pavavaljung From the Venice Biennale After a Str..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,3 M 62,3 M 62,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float -
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-8.10%62
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED5.31%6 771
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-8.86%1 604
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-3.39%1 221
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-11.22%506
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-7.86%392