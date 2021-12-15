Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Still Shopping for the Art and Fashion Lovers in Your Life? Here's Our Pick of Chic Museum Merch That Will Make Them Very Merry

12/15/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gift Guide Still Shopping for the Art and Fashion Lovers in Your Life? Here's Our Pick of Chic Museum Merch That Will Make Them Very Merry

On the third day of Artmas, we bring you the best of this winter's hottest trend: collaborations between museums and famous designers.

Caroline Goldstein, December 15, 2021

Brother Vellies x The Met merchandise. Courtesy of the museum.

Welcome to The 12 Days of Artmas, our new, non-denominational holiday extravaganza-an advent calendar with gift ideas and stories for art lovers of all stripes, dropping daily through December 24.

When you hear the words "museum gift shop," what likely comes to mind is an array of overpriced Georges Seurat magnets and Gustav Klimt postcards, maybe an Andy Warhol pencil sharpener for good measure. But these days, more and more art institutions are collaborating with fashion designers to introduce curated merchandise that is actually highly covetable.

From cult favorites like Brother Vellies to larger luxury houses such as Moschino, here are five museum-designer collabs and their coolest merch.

Lingua Franca x The Whitney

The "HEAR LISTEN" sweatshirt by Lingua Franca x Christine Sun Kim at The Whitney. Courtesy of the museum.

Who: Lingua Franca (LF) is one of New York City's most beloved small businesses that makes a difference, along with some really cute cashmere sweaters. LF employs local women to embroider its pieces with cheeky phrases, paying them a living wage while donating a portion of the proceeds to charity. To date, it has raised more than one million dollars for organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood.

What: In response to customer request, the Whitney Museum store is partnering with Lingua Franca for the fourth time, with their latest offering inspired by the works of Christine Sun Kim. The "HEAR LISTEN" sweatshirt underscores the artist's focuses on the ways we communicate; its message is embroidered in Kim's own handwriting.

How much: $160 ($144 for members) for the cotton sweatshirt; $300 for the cashmere version.

Brother Vellies x The Met

Brother Vellies x The Met. Courtesy of the museum.

Who: This exclusive collection from the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) with Brother Vellies came out of the Met Costume Institute's two-part exhibition devoted to American fashion. Founder Aurora James-who started the 15 percent pledge and graced the cover of Vogue's September 2020 issue in a portrait paintedby Jordan Casteel-began the Brooklyn-based luxury accessories brand in 2013 to help keep traditional African design practices alive while employing local artisans. (Talk about a match made in art-historical heaven.)

What: The capsule collection (available only through the Met's Instagram shop) features sweatshirts and t-shirts embossed with the words "American As Me," plus basket-woven handbags and upcycled denim shirts celebrating American fashion in all its glory.

How much: From $55 for a t-shirt to $350 for a handbag.

Commes des Garçons x LACMA

Comme des Garçons x LACMA. Courtesy of the museum.

Who: The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) currently holds no less than 19 works by Comme des Garçons (CdG) and its founder, Rei Kawakubo. Kawakubo, who was the subject of The Met Costume Institute's spring 2017 exhibition, introduced an avant-garde style focused on the "in betweenness" between boundaries; her seemingly impossible-to-wear garments have become de rigueur on the red carpet and beyond.

What: The CdG wallets are available in a red-and-green tartan (how festive!), which is one of Kawakubo's favorite prints, while its small leather pouches come in solid dark green and black.

How much: $207 ($186.30 for members).

Moschino x The Academy Museum

Moschino x The Academy Museum Store. Courtesy of the museum.

Who: Calling all film buffs! If you haven't made it to the recently opened Academy Museum in Los Angeles, you can still take home some of the cinematic magic with a selection of goodies from the Academy Museum Store. One of the highlights is a capsule collection designed by Moschino frontman Jeremy Scott, who collaborated with Oscar-winning costume designer Arianne Phillips to bring aspects of The Wizard of Oz to life.

What: The oh-so-luxe Ruby Slipper Sequin Bag is the perfect sparkly accessory to elevate any girl's ensemble.

How much: $480.

Vans x MOCA

Judy Baca at MOCA x VANS. Courtesy of the Museum.

Who: Two California classics-Vans and L.A.'s Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)-have come together once again to feature designs by three artists on classic Vans styles. Details from the works of Judy Baca, Frances Stark, and Brenna Youngblood are emblazoned on Vans Authentic, Old Skool, and and SK8-HI styles.

What: A panel from Judith F. Baca's mural The World Wall: A Vision of the Future Without Fear (1990-2014), a design inspired by a still from Frances Stark's Poets on the Pyre III (2015), and Brenna Youngblood's Democratic Dollar (2015) will kick your kicks up a notch.

How much: $70 to $90, depending on the style.

Previous stories in this series:

On the Second Day of Artmas, My True Love Gave to Me… a Clutch Box that Re-imagines Louis Vuitton's Legacy

On the First Day of Artmas, My True Love Gave to Me… a Step-by-Step Guide for Gifting an NFT


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
05:49pARTNET : Still Shopping for the Art and Fashion Lovers in Your Life? Here's Our Pick of Ch..
PU
05:39p&LSQUO;IT WAS IMPORTANT TO SHOW THAT : An Interview With B, the Rare Female OG in the Cryp..
PU
04:59pARTNET : TEFAF Postpones Its 2022 Maastricht Edition Amid Renewed Health Concerns
PU
02:09pTHE ARTNET NFT 30 REPORT : Meet the Artists, Innovators, and Collectors Who Built Our New ..
PU
01:19pSPOTLIGHT : For Tattoo Artist and Sculptor Audie Murray, Beading Is an Act of Reclamation
PU
01:19pARTNET : Art-World Insiders Share Their Most Cherished Holiday Traditions, From Matching P..
PU
12:59pARTNET : ‘Fearless Girl' Clears Another Hurdle in Her Ongoing Battle to Quest Outsid..
PU
12:39pARTNET : What If the ‘Birds Aren't Real' Movement Backfires? + More Questions I Have..
PU
11:19aARTNET : Saudi Arabia's Art World Has Long Been Isolated. With Its First Ever Biennial, It..
PU
10:09aART INDUSTRY NEWS : China's President Warns Culture Workers Not to Become Slaves to the Ma..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 67,5 M 76,1 M 76,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG50.00%69
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-4.35%7 740
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.12%1 795
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-44.48%1 121
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-39.68%622
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.4.62%402