  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Artnet AG
  News
  Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2023-01-03 am EST
6.660 EUR   -0.60%
Artnet : The British Museum Is in Talks to Return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece in Landmark Loan Deal
Artnet : How the Kochi-Muziris Biennale Overcame Organizational Mayhem, Extreme Weather, and a Gatecrashing Horror Film Production to Finally Open
Artnet : Researchers Using Laser Technology Have Located Nearly 1,000 Previously Unknown Maya Settlements in Guatemala
Summary 
Summary

artnet : The British Museum Is in Talks to Return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece in Landmark Loan Deal

01/04/2023 | 11:28am EST
Museums The British Museum Is in Talks to Return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece in Landmark Loan Deal

But the "cultural exchange," drawn up by the museum's chairman George Osborne, is not likely to resolve the longstanding row over ancient sculptures.

Vivienne Chow, January 4, 2023

Visitors pose in front of the British Museum's Elgin Marbles that originate from the Parthenon in Athens, on 28th February 2017, in London, England. Photo by Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images Image.

The endless debate over the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece could soon see a hopeful conclusion as the British Museum has confirmed that it is engaged in "constructive discussions" with Athens.

"We've said publicly we're actively seeking a new Parthenon partnership with our friends in Greece and as we enter a new year constructive discussions are ongoing," a British Museum spokesperson told Artnet News.

The statement came after the Telegraphreported that the London institution's chairman, George Osborne, has drawn up a landmark deal with Athens to possibly return the cultural treasures after 200 years as part of a "cultural exchange" that would effectively be a "loan agreement." The exact details of the agreement have yet to be announced, but according to the Telegraph, the sculptures would likely be sent over in small groups, rather than being transported all in one go.

The Parthenon Marbles were removed from the Acropolis in Athens by the British aristocrat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century. They were then bought by the U.K. government for the British Museum in 1816. But the 17 artifacts that have been among the most treasured exhibits at the museum have become a center of controversy in recent years. Greece has maintained that it is the rightful owner of the sculptures and has been calling for their return. The marbles held in the British Museum make up 30 percent of the Parthenon Temple's sculptures.

The British Museum has been under considerable pressure to return the works amid an ongoing wave of historic artifacts being restituted, including three Parthenon fragments from the Vatican which the Pope recently ordered to be returned.

The museum's trustees, who under British Law are the legal owners of the sculptures, are free to enter into a discussion with anyone they want, a spokesperson for the U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously said. But the museum was also warned by the government that selling or giving away any objects from its collection (except under a few limited conditions) would breach the 1963 British Museum Act. Last month, the British government rejected a call to amend the law.

Nevertheless, this "cultural exchange" deal is unlikely to resolve the row over the sculptures in the long run, the Telegraph wrote, as Greece will continue to seek full legal ownership of the works.


artnet AG published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 16:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,5 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
