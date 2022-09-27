Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-09-27 am EDT
7.660 EUR   -0.26%
05:46pArtnet : The Most Expensive Sneakers Ever Sold—Kanye West's $1.8 Million ‘Nike Air Yeezys'—Are Returning to Auction
PU
02:36pArtnet : Bonhams Has Been Acquiring Its Competitors at Warp Speed. Here's Why the Middle-Market Player Wants a Network, Not an Empire
PU
09/26Artnet : Unionized Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Are Going on Strike Until They Reach a Contract With Management
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : The Most Expensive Sneakers Ever Sold—Kanye West's $1.8 Million ‘Nike Air Yeezys'—Are Returning to Auction

09/27/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Auctions The Most Expensive Sneakers Ever Sold-Kanye West's $1.8 Million 'Nike Air Yeezys'-Are Returning to Auction

The shoes will be sold as part of the launch of a new Christie's division, Department X, dedicated to streetwear and collectibles.

Dorian Batycka, September 27, 2022

"Nike Air Yeezy," sneakers. Image courtesy Christie's.

Christie's is launching a new division dedicated exclusively to luxury sneakers, streetwear, and sports collectibles. To mark the occasion, the house is holding a private sale of two rare pairs of sneakers: the Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype and the Nike Donda West Air Jordan VI.

Entitled Department X, the new sector is spearheaded by Caitlin Donovan, the current head of handbags and accessories at Christie's Americas.

Launching "with a finger on the pulse of popular culture, and the evolution of what is defined as luxury today," Department X "will cross several genres of popular culture and collecting-music, fashion, and sports history," Donovan said in a statement.

Christie's is hoping to cash in on the hype-and considerable capital-surrounding streetwear by offering the most expensive pair of shoes ever sold in its inaugural outing.

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype, designed by Nike creative director Mark Smith and designer Tiffany Beers for the rapper Kanye West, were worn during a legendary performance by the hip-hop star at the 50th Annual Grammy Music Awards in 2007. The same pair sold for $1.8 million in a private transaction at Sotheby's in 2021. The buyer, an investment platform known as Rares, buys and sells fractional ownership in high-end sneakers.

Nike Donda West Air Jordan VI. Courtesy Christie's.

In addition, Christie's will offer the Nike Donda West Air Jordan VI, a rare pair of rose-patterned Jordans that West dedicated to his late mother in 2008. The Donda West VIs were never released to the public and created only for a small circle of West's friends; only four to six pairs are believed to exist, according to Christie's.

Christie's latest division builds on the growing market for hip-hop memorabilia, streetwear, and sports collectibles, which began a sharp uptick as in 2020 as people began looking for places to park stimulus money and earnings from crypto and the stock markets. Between 2019 and 2021, the market for sports collectables alone grew from $1 billion to $10 billion, according to research by the specialist house Goldin Auctions.

These new categories have also helped auction houses appeal to new collectors. Crypto entrepreneur Ryan Zurrer, for example, bought the infamous K.O.N.Y (King of New York) crown, worn by the late Brooklyn-based rapper Notorious B.I.G., for $594,000 in September 2020.

Department X's inaugural offering, "Ye Walks," will be held as a private selling exhibitionat the auction house's New York location from September 27 through October 26.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.
  • Access the data behind the headlines with the artnet Price Database.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 21:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
05:46pArtnet : The Most Expensive Sneakers Ever Sold—Kanye West's $1.8 Million ‘Nike..
PU
02:36pArtnet : Bonhams Has Been Acquiring Its Competitors at Warp Speed. Here's Why the Middle-M..
PU
09/26Artnet : Unionized Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Are Going on Strike Until The..
PU
09/26Artnet : In a Complete Reversal, Singapore Foundation Apologizes for Seeking Court Order t..
PU
09/26Artnet : Toronto's Power Plant Contemporary Art Center Is in Turmoil Amid a Mass Resignati..
PU
09/22Artnet : I've Been to a Lot of Gallery Weekends. Vienna's ‘Curated By' Festival Was ..
PU
09/22Artnet : The Louvre's Pyramid Goes Dark Early as Museums Across Europe Ramp Up Plans to Cu..
PU
09/20Artnet Ag : Weng Fine Art AG announces voluntary public acquisition offer to the sharehold..
EQ
09/20Artnet : Whitney Curator David Breslin Will Lead the Met's Modern and Contemporary Art Dep..
PU
09/20Artnet : Psychiatrists Are Now Prescribing Museum Visits to Help Patients With Burnout and..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,1 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-26.86%42
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-46.43%3 427
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-79.77%202
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-55.17%196
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-65.42%121
BRANGISTA INC.26.46%44