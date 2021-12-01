Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : To Adapt to a Changing Market, Art Basel Is Eliminating Old Rules That Barred Younger Galleries From the Fair

12/01/2021 | 02:31pm EST
Art Fairs To Adapt to a Changing Market, Art Basel Is Eliminating Old Rules That Barred Younger Galleries From the Fair

The change is part of a broader overhaul of the historically strict criteria galleries need to meet in order to apply.

Julia Halperin, December 1, 2021

Imre Bak at acb Gallery. © Art Basel.

Getting accepted to Art Basel Miami Beach as a dealer is kind of like becoming a federal judge-most of the time, it's a lifetime appointment.

Securing one of these very coveted slots has historically required not only a strong professional track record, but the meeting of very particular, stringent criteria.

Now, the fair is beginning to relax those long-held rules. There is no longer a minimum age requirement for galleries to apply (previously, galleries had to be at least three years old). Applicants are also no longer required to have a permanent space or stage a set number of exhibitions per year (provided they do, in fact, stage shows).

These changes were quietly adopted for the most recent edition of Art Basel Hong Kong and the current edition of Art Basel Miami Beach. They will also be in effect for the forthcoming editions of Art Basel in Switzerland and Hong Kong in 2022, an Art Basel spokesperson confirmed.

Qualeasha Wood, http://, (2021). Courtesy Gallery Kendra Jayne Patrick.

The revisions were initially presented as exceptional pandemic-era concessions to encourage new applicants at a time when dealers were stymied by travel restrictions or had been forced to close their storefronts.

Now, citing a desire to increase diversity among exhibitors and an openness to new models developed during lockdown, fair organizers say the changes will become standard practice. (They cautioned, however, that eligibility criteria are reviewed annually with each fair's selection committee.)

In one Miami-specific update, galleries participating in Nova and Positions-the sections dedicated to new and emerging talents-no longer need to formally represent the artists they show at the fair.

"In the case of Miami Beach, we were starting to see many exciting galleries that had recently opened, in many cases by people with a strong track record in the art world, but who weren't able to apply under our previous criteria," a fair spokesperson said. "And while not every gallery that applied under the new rules was accepted, there is no doubt when seeing this year's fair that it was the right decision to change our rules."

Some longtime exhibitors expressed skepticism about the new approach. "They want everybody's $800 [application fee], and that's going to be 2,000 more applicants," one dealer said. "At least if you have a lease, your financials have been vetted by a landlord."

Others noted that the new rules will help the fair remain at the center of the conversation at a time when galleries of all stripes are experimenting with new models, from roving pop-ups to advisor-dealer fusions.

"The bricks don't call clients-the bricks don't do anything," said first-time exhibitor Kendra Jayne Patrick, whose eponymous, itinerant New York gallery is presenting textiles by Qualeasha Wood.

As a millennial, she acknowledged she may have a different approach to property than some of the Art Basel old-timers (though she is also planning to open a project space in Basel, Switzerland, next year).

Her current lack of a permanent address didn't seem to bother collectors. She nearlysold out her stand at prices ranging from $15,000 to $23,000 within the first three hours of the VIP preview.


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 19:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,7 M 67,6 M 67,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG47.22%67
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-9.61%7 170
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.30%1 492
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-38.15%1 256
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-37.79%640
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.6.39%394