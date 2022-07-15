Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:43 2022-07-15 pm EDT
7.730 EUR   -1.90%
02:44pARTNET : Top NFT Marketplace OpenSea Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Staff as It Prepares for a ‘Prolonged Downturn'
PU
01:04pARTNET : Phillips Announces a Record $746 Million in Auction and Private Sales for First Half of 2022, Another Sign of the Peaking Art Market
PU
12:24pARTNET : A Union Rally at the Philadelphia Museum Draws Protestors Blasting the Institution's ‘Stonewalling' on Contract Negotiations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Top NFT Marketplace OpenSea Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Staff as It Prepares for a ‘Prolonged Downturn'

07/15/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Art World Top NFT Marketplace OpenSea Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Staff as It Prepares for a 'Prolonged Downturn'

OpenSea CEO said changes being made now will help the company survive

Eileen Kinsella, July 15, 2022

The OpenSea logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

OpenSea's employees are feeling the crypto winter's chill.

Months into the latest cryptocurrency crash, OpenSea, which bills itself as the world's largest NFT marketplace, has laid off 20 percent of its staff. A representative did not specify the exact number of jobs cut but confirmed that 230 employees remain.

In a detailed Tweet posted on Thursday, June 14, OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer said: "Today is a hard day for OpenSea, as we're letting go of ~20 percent of our team."

Finzer shared a copy of the letter he had sent to staff earlier that day, saying that the "reality is we have entered an unprecedented combination of crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability and we need to prepare the company for the possibility of a prolonged downturn."

Today is a hard day for OpenSea, as we're letting go of ~20% of our team. Here's the note I shared with our team earlier this morning: pic.twitter.com/E5k6gIegH7

- Devin Finzer (dfinzer.eth) (@dfinzer) July 14, 2022

Finzer called the decision "incredibly sad and difficult," adding that every person leaving "has played a critical role in OpenSea's journey." He said the company would be providing "generous severance and health care coverage through 2023," as well as support with equity vesting, networking and job placement.

Addressing past volatility in the crypto and NFT markets, Finzer acknowledged: "We've been through winter before, and we built this company with the cyclicality of crypto in mind." He said that the current changes being made will put the company in a position to maintain "multiple years of runway under various crypto winter scenarios (five years at the current volume)." He added that "winter" is the time to build.

Source: Google Finance

According to a report in TechCrunch, the layoffs "raise questions about the company's aggressive growth tactics and how they approached the sustainability of the NFT sector's breakneck growth."

The report said OpenSea has been one of the top beneficiaries of crypto's bull run over the course of 2021-22, raising hundreds of millions in investor dollars, and was most recently at a $13.3 billion valuation. That growth has not been without its drama, the report noted. Last month one of the company's executive was arrested on charges from the U.S. Attorney's office of insider trading involving NFTs.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:


Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 18:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
02:44pARTNET : Top NFT Marketplace OpenSea Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Staff as It Prepares for a..
PU
01:04pARTNET : Phillips Announces a Record $746 Million in Auction and Private Sales for First H..
PU
12:24pARTNET : A Union Rally at the Philadelphia Museum Draws Protestors Blasting the Institutio..
PU
08:34aARTNET : Researchers Have Discovered a Previously Unknown Roman City ‘of Monumental ..
PU
07/14ARTNET : Sotheby's Sold a Jean Prouvé Table for $1.6 Million Last Month—But Didn't M..
PU
07/14ART INDUSTRY NEWS : Oligarch Collector Petr Aven Breached Sanctions to Cover Up the Sale o..
PU
07/14ARTNET : Perrotin Will Open a Second Space in Seoul Ahead of Frieze's Debut, as the Wester..
PU
07/13ARTNET : In a Sign of Peak… Something, a 2017 Bottle of Champagne That Came With a ..
PU
07/13ARTNET : Climate Change Is Threatening Archaeological Discoveries in Norway's Icy Landscap..
PU
07/12ARTNET : Christie's Reports Total Sales Hit $4.1 Billion in the First Half of 2022, Its Be..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,80 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,3 M 44,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-24.95%44
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-30.71%4 424
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-70.32%316
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-52.07%211
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-46.67%203
BRANGISTA INC.45.96%52