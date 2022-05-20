Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/20 11:36:11 am EDT
6.720 EUR   +4.02%
05/20ARTNET : Virgil Abloh's Final Ode to Louis Vuitton and Nike Inspires a New Exhibition in Brooklyn
PU
05/20ARTNET : Catch the Sensation! London's Design Museum Hosts the World's First Exhibition Dedicated to ASMR
PU
05/15ARTNET AG : Artnet Publishes Quarterly Report, Showing Accelerated Revenue Growth
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Virgil Abloh's Final Ode to Louis Vuitton and Nike Inspires a New Exhibition in Brooklyn

05/20/2022 | 08:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Style Virgil Abloh's Final Ode to Louis Vuitton and Nike Inspires a New Exhibition in Brooklyn

47 iterations of the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker are showcased in a Greenpoint, Brooklyn warehouse-all of them designed by Abloh.

William Van Meter, May 20, 2022

Trophy shoes: Gold damier Air Force 1s. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

It would be an overstatement to say that the "Louis Vuitton and Nike 'Air Force 1' by Virgil Abloh" exhibition is the polymath designer's swan song. But it is more than just another brand collaboration, and more personal than it seems at first glance.

The exhibition opens tomorrow in a Greenpoint, Brooklyn, warehouse. It consists of Abloh-designed iterations of the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker (introduced by Nike in 1982, the shoe is turning 40 this year). Since its inception, the shoe has been woven into pop culture, particularly perennial in hip hop. It was also Abloh's go-to.

At today's preview, hushed attendees perused the footwear as waiters passed out champagne and mini pains au chocolat. Staffers spoke about prepping for the opening party later tonight. Besides being the men's artistic director of Louis Vuitton, Abloh was also a DJ. A blowout in his honor is apropos.

The Brooklyn warehouse turned Abloh x Louis Vuitton x Nike exhibition space. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

The building has been painted orange like a Nike shoebox. Next to the door, a gargantuan statue is doing a handstand-a towering tangerine B-boy Colossus of Rhodes in mid-breakdance. It is one of several such statues and sculptures dispersed throughout the city.

The exhibit blends fashion, art, dance-music culture, and design-basically what Abloh spent his career doing. But can this exhibit also speak to a casual attendee who isn't an Abloh devotee or sneakerhead?

A childhood reminiscence melded with adult dreamscape, the space is a vast cavern. Part gallery, part industrial hangar, part nightclub, part shoe emporium, the walls are painted with the cloud motif Abloh frequently wielded for Louis Vuitton. A treehouse-like DJ booth overlooks the surreal kingdom.

Air Force 1s are everywhere-behind glass cases and mostly affixed to the walls in various configurations with dangling laces, accompanied by holograms for a 2D gander.

Of the 47 pairs in the show, nine will be for sale starting next month (2,500 euros for mid top, 2,000 euros for low top). They were originally designed for use in Louis Vuitton's spring 2022 menswear show. A release states that they were made "in the Maison's Manufacture in Fiesso d'Artico, Venice, Italy," and that "each design fuses the sneaker's original codes with the Maison's finest leather, materials, and insignia of Louis Vuitton, and the distinctive visual grammar of Virgil Abloh."

Some of Abloh's aphorisms, like "What is myth and what is reality?", and "Who did it first? Where did they get the idea? Is it new?" are inscribed on the walls. The latter was certainly a line of questioning he was also often asked to respond to.

A museum meets nightclub meets shoe emporium in Brooklyn. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Of course, it's impossible not to overanalyze Abloh's subsequently-released work since his passing last year. "Designer" is a very limited title for him; "creative director" was a more fitting sobriquet.

Abloh's art wasn't just the clothes that went down the runway-it was how he concepted the whole experience. His shows and his storytelling encompassed a holistic view of fashion.

By centering people of color, his casting rewrote the luxury brand rule book, as did his emphasis on grandiose and immersive set design. He was indeed a showman, but his ego never got in the way of what he was presenting. Abloh was the star of the show, but also the man behind the curtain.

It made sense that he riffed on The Wizard of Oz in his Louis Vuitton debut for fall 2018. On sweaters and other garments from the collection, Dorothy and her posse were depicted skipping down the yellow brick road. Abloh himself exhibited each of their virtues: bravery, intelligence, heart, and finding your way against all odds.

It will be hard to follow in his footsteps-especially when the shoes are on the wall.

"Louis Vuitton and Nike 'Air Force 1' by Virgil Abloh" runs May 21-31 at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse at 73 West Street in Brooklyn. It is free to attend and open daily from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2022 00:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
05/20ARTNET : Virgil Abloh's Final Ode to Louis Vuitton and Nike Inspires a New Exhibition in B..
PU
05/20ARTNET : Catch the Sensation! London's Design Museum Hosts the World's First Exhibition De..
PU
05/15ARTNET AG : Artnet Publishes Quarterly Report, Showing Accelerated Revenue Growth
EQ
05/12ARTNET AG : Artnet AG Publishes ESG Report, Spearheading Sustainable Business in the Art M..
EQ
05/04Artnet AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
05/04ARTNET AG : Artnet Publishes Annual Report Showing Accelerated Growth and Increased Revenu..
BU
05/04ARTNET AG : Artnet Publishes Annual Report Showing Accelerated Growth and Increased Revenu..
EQ
05/02ARTNET : The 2022 Venice Biennale Is an Artistically Outstanding, Philosophically Troublin..
PU
04/29ARTNET : For the Next Two Weeks, Christie's Will Project Andy Warhol's Portrait of Marilyn..
PU
04/29FROM A DEGAS HOLOGRAM TO TEAMLAB'S L : The Best and Worst of the Art World This Week
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 37,8 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-36.00%38
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-35.51%4 116
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-59.94%455
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG0.00%246
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-40.27%233
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-56.83%214