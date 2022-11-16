Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-11-16 am EST
6.540 EUR   +1.24%
02:09pArtnet : What Do a Filmmaker, Hedge Fund Manager, and Tech Company Founder Have in Common? They Are All on Gagosian's Newly Formed Board of Directors
PU
04:19aArtnet : Sotheby's Cooks Up Big Plans for Asia, With Investments in South Korea and Thailand and a New HQ in Mainland China
PU
11/15Artnet Ag : Artnet publishes Q3 Report: 8% revenue increase driven by continued strong growth in Media Segment
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : What Do a Filmmaker, Hedge Fund Manager, and Tech Company Founder Have in Common? They Are All on Gagosian's Newly Formed Board of Directors

11/16/2022 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Art World What Do a Filmmaker, Hedge Fund Manager, and Tech Company Founder Have in Common? They Are All on Gagosian's Newly Formed Board of Directors

Snap Inc. founder Evan Spiegel and 'Lost in Translation' director Sofia Coppola are among the board's inaugural members.

Taylor Dafoe, November 16, 2022

Sofia Coppola attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Partyon March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images.

In an unprecedented move for a commercial gallery, Gagosian has formed a new board of directors. The 20-person group, which includes big-name figures from the worlds of film, finance, and art, will offer"strategic insight and guidance for the gallery," according to an announcement.

The board's formation comes as questions-and persistent rumors-around dealer Larry Gagosian's succession plan loom. Gagosian, now 77, has overseen the gallery since its founding in 1980.

That will remain the case, it seems. The newly assembled board will serve strictly in an advisory capacity, meetingtwice annually. (The first meeting took place in May of this year.)None of its members hold a stake in the company as Gagosian retains 100 percent ownership.

The board members will be paid for their work, although a spokesperson for the gallery declined to comment on how much.

"My goal in assembling a Board of Directors was to raise the bar on the gallery's strategic thinking and vision for the future," Gagosian said in a statement. "I felt it was important to welcome different perspectives and experiences into a conversation about the opportunities and challenges facing artists today and tomorrow, as well as the future of collecting."

Larry Gagosian. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The board comprises eight internal members, including Mr. Gagosian, and 12 members from outside the gallery. Included among the latter group is Snap Inc. founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, billionaire hedge fund manager J. Tomilson Hill, Lost in Translationdirector Sofia Coppola, and Gagosian artist Jenny Saville

Andrew Fabricant, an art world veteran who signed on as Gagosian's chief operating officer in 2018, belongs to the collection of internal members, as does chief creative officer Alison McDonald. The remaining positions are held by senior directors Kara Vander Weg (based in New York), Serena Cattaneo Adorno (Paris), Nick Simunovic (Hong Kong), and Stefan Ratibor and Millicent Wilner (both in London).

A representative noted that Gagosian hand-selected each board member himself, with the goal being to assemble a team with "different perspectives and experiences."

"We have gathered many of the most talented minds in their respective industries, a number of whom have specific experience at the intersection of their trade and art," the dealer explained. "Their insights can help us validate our priorities and how we are positioning the business for success and growth."

The long-term future of Gagosian's gallery has long been a fascination of the art world. Unlike blue-chip rivals David Zwirner and Marc Glimcher, who both belong to families of art dealers-and are also significantly younger-Gagosian, who does not have children, has always stood alone atop his company.

Industry speculation about the dealer reached a new level this fall as rumblings spread throughout the art world like wildfire that the French luxury holding company LVMH and its owner, mega-collector Bernard Arnault, planned to buy the business in its entirety. Gagosian repeatedly denied the story.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 19:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
02:09pArtnet : What Do a Filmmaker, Hedge Fund Manager, and Tech Company Founder Have in Common?..
PU
04:19aArtnet : Sotheby's Cooks Up Big Plans for Asia, With Investments in South Korea and Thaila..
PU
11/15Artnet Ag : Artnet publishes Q3 Report: 8% revenue increase driven by continued strong gro..
EQ
11/15Artnet : The Board of ArtPrize—America's Most Popular Art Show—Has Quietly Dis..
PU
11/15Artnet : Meta's Largest-Ever Round of Layoffs Guts Open Arts, Its Art and Design Program
PU
11/15Artnet : Germany Just Bought Back Its Contemporary Art Museum From a Real Estate Company f..
PU
11/14Artnet : Here Are the 15 Most Expensive Artworks Sold at Auction Around the World in Octob..
PU
11/13In Pictures : DALL-E Makes Its Gallery Debut in a Show Where All the Works Were Created Wi..
PU
11/11Revealed : The Biggest Consignors to the $2.9 Billion Fall Auctions in New York, From a Gr..
PU
11/09‘we Have Been Deeply Shaken' : 92 Museum Leaders Release Statement Addressing Climat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,4 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-38.48%38
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-41.84%3 627
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-68.90%379
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-50.17%226
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-64.93%134
BRANGISTA INC.33.70%48