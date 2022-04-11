artnet : What's the Worst Thing That Can Happen at a Gallery Opening?

Art Whirled is a new series of weekly cartoons on Artnet News that poke fun at the extremely ripe target of the art world and art market.

The mind behind the cartoons, Guy Richards Smit, is an artist known for his paintings, video installations, musicals, performance work and even a sitcom, exploring themes of narcissism, desire, power and failure.

His sharply observant work has been exhibited internationally and at the Museum of Modern Art, the Pompidou Center, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, while his cartoons have appeared in the New Yorker, Hyperallergic, Art on Trial, and now, Artnet News.

Follow him on Instagram @guy_richards_smit.