  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 03:03:28 am EDT
6.980 EUR   -0.57%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : What's the Worst Thing That Can Happen at a Gallery Opening?

04/11/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Art Whirled What's the Worst Thing That Can Happen at a Gallery Opening? [Cartoon]

Art Whirled is a series of weekly cartoons on Artnet News that poke fun at the extremely ripe target of the art world and art market.

Guy Richards Smit, April 11, 2022

Cartoon by Guy Richards Smit for Artnet News.

Art Whirled is a new series of weekly cartoons on Artnet News that poke fun at the extremely ripe target of the art world and art market.

The mind behind the cartoons, Guy Richards Smit, is an artist known for his paintings, video installations, musicals, performance work and even a sitcom, exploring themes of narcissism, desire, power and failure.

His sharply observant work has been exhibited internationally and at the Museum of Modern Art, the Pompidou Center, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, while his cartoons have appeared in the New Yorker, Hyperallergic, Art on Trial, and now, Artnet News.

Follow him on Instagram @guy_richards_smit.


Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,5 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-33.14%43
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-33.88%4 224
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.81%1 147
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-46.65%637
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-26.24%303
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-43.85%293