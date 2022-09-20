Advanced search
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
2022-09-20
7.440 EUR   +8.14%
artnet : Whitney Curator David Breslin Will Lead the Met's Modern and Contemporary Art Department Ahead of a Major Expansion

09/20/2022
Museums Whitney Curator David Breslin Will Lead the Met's Modern and Contemporary Art Department Ahead of a Major Expansion

Breslin co-curated the 2022 Whitney Biennial.

Caroline Goldstein, September 20, 2022

Curator David Breslin. Courtesy of the Whitney Museum of American Art.

One of the New York art world's most closely watched job openings has been filled.

David Breslin, who has worked as a curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art since 2016, has been named the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new curator of modern and contemporary art. Breslin is taking over the position from Sheena Wagstaff, who in May announced she would depart the museum after serving as chairman of the department for nearly 10 years.

Breslin will be tasked with overseeing the planned 80,000-square-foot extension to the museum's Fifth Avenue outpost, a high-profile project named for lead donors Oscar L. and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang, which carries a price tag of $500 million. He will work closely with Mexican architect Frida Escobedo, who was tapped to design the wing back in March. "This will for sure be the central project," Met director Max Hollein told the New York Times, "and David will be in the middle of it."

In a statement, Breslin-who co-organized this year's Whitney Biennial-said the new wing aims to "uniquely reimagine and present the entangled histories of modern and contemporary art from around the world." He told the Times he will seek to link the department's holdings with historical collections.

The modern and contemporary department has been through a number of changes in recent years. The museum planned to operate the Met Breuer while construction on a $600 million wing designed by David Chipperfield was underway. That project was put on hold amid budget challenges, reactivated in 2018, and then scrapped for good in favor of Escobedo's design. Tang and Hsu-Tang donated $125 million to the project last fall.

Moved by the Motion, EXTRACTS (2022) in the Whitney Biennial. Photo by Ben Davis.

In 2019, Breslin was named the first-ever director of curatorial initiatives at the Whitney and worked alongside senior deputy director and chief curator Scott Rothkopf to develop the museum's exhibition program and engagement. While in that role, he organized the Indigenous Artists Workshop and was a fellow at the Center for Curatorial Leadership. He also co-curated "David Wojnarowicz: History Keeps Me Awake at Night" and "Quiet as It's Kept: The 2022 Whitney Biennial," with Adrienne Edwards, and helped organize "An Incomplete History of Protest: Selections from the Whitney's Collection, 1940-2017."

Prior to joining the Whitney, Breslin was the chief curator at the Menil Drawing Institute in Houston, where he oversaw the development of the catalogue raisonné for Jasper Johns's drawings and organized "Harold Ancart: There Is No There There" in 2016. He also served as the associate curator of contemporary projects at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts.


artnet AG published this content on 20 September 2022


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,80 M -0,80 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41,9 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-34.48%39
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-43.98%3 584
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-77.44%235
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-52.73%209
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-60.70%141
BRANGISTA INC.32.31%46