Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Who Actually Pays for Art Prizes, Anyway?

03/28/2022 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Art Whirled Who Actually Pays for Art Prizes, Anyway? [Cartoon]

Art Whirled is a series of weekly cartoons on Artnet News that poke fun at the extremely ripe target of the art world and art market.

Guy Richards Smit, March 28, 2022

Guy Richard Smit for Artnet News.

Art Whirled is a new series of weekly cartoons on Artnet News that poke fun at the extremely ripe target of the art world and art market.

The mind behind the cartoons, Guy Richards Smit, is an artist known for his paintings, video installations, musicals, performance work and even a sitcom, exploring themes of narcissism, desire, power and failure.

His sharply observant work has been exhibited internationally and at the Museum of Modern Art, the Pompidou Center, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, while his cartoons have appeared in the New Yorker, Hyperallergic, Art on Trial, and now, Artnet News.

Follow him on Instagram @guy_richards_smit.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
02:21aARTNET : Who Actually Pays for Art Prizes, Anyway?
PU
01:51aARTNET : Who Was Leonora Carrington? The Story of the Singular Surrealist Whose Occult Vis..
PU
03/25ARTNET : Three Issues That Will Determine the Future of the NFT Market, According to Sothe..
PU
03/25ARTNET : Christie's Hurriedly Withdraws Two Lots From an Upcoming Antiquities Sale That Ma..
PU
03/25ARTNET : Mr. Darcy's Puffy White Undershirt From That Unforgettable ‘Pride and Preju..
PU
03/25IN PICTURES : See Photographs of an Eerily Empty New York City During Lockdown, Compiled f..
PU
03/25ARTNET : British Museum Drops the Sackler Name From Its Galleries, Joining a Growing Flood..
PU
03/25FROM A RECORD-SETTING WARHOL MARILYN : The Best and Worst of the Art World This Week
PU
03/25ARTNET : An Unassuming Chardin Strawberry Painting Fetches a Record-Shattering $26.8 Milli..
PU
03/25ARTNET AG : Rare Pepe Dedicated Sale Attracts many Bidders at Artnet
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,7 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-32.86%44
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-36.63%4 054
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.93%1 180
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-46.32%642
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-22.49%319
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-43.17%303