Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04/12 11:36:14 am EDT
6.820 EUR   -1.16%
01:22pARTNET : Will the Contentious Opening of a Philip Guston Show Hurt or Help the Artist's Market? We Parsed the Auction Data to Find Out
PU
12:34pARTNET : 3 Important Lessons Any Arts Organization Can Learn from Oolite Arts's Expansion in Miami
PU
10:02aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Who Said Head Sculptures Were a Bust? Suddenly Everyone Is Buying Above-the-Shoulder Statues + Other Stories
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : Will the Contentious Opening of a Philip Guston Show Hurt or Help the Artist's Market? We Parsed the Auction Data to Find Out

04/12/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Appraisal Will the Contentious Opening of a Philip Guston Show Hurt or Help the Artist's Market? We Parsed the Auction Data to Find Out

Is it high time the artist's market catches up to his Ab-Ex contemporaries?

Naomi Rea, April 12, 2022

Philip Guston, Nile(1958). Courtesy Sotheby's

Last week, Sotheby's announced that it would offer a resplendent Philip Guston abstraction during its Modern art evening sale in New York next month. The painting, which has been in the same collection for four decades, carries the highest estimate ever set for a Guston work, $20 million to $30 million, which means it could break the artist's existing record of $25.9 million, set in 2013.

The event will coincide with another momentous occasion for Guston's work: the opening of a long-awaited retrospective at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston on May 1. "Philip Guston Now," which will go on to tour to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and Tate Modern in London, was controversially postponed in 2020, amid fears from organizers that the public might object to some of Guston's depictions of the Ku Klux Klan.

Two years on, has the controversy helped or harmed Guston's market? We took to Artnet's Price Database to investigate.

The Context

Auction Record: $25.9 million, achieved at Christie's New York in May 2013

Guston's Performance in 2021

Lots sold: 27

Bought in: 3

Sell-through rate: 90 percent

Average sale price: $1.5 million

Mean estimate: $765,356

Total sales: $39.4 million

Top painting price: $24.4 million

Lowest painting price:$312,500

Lowest overall price: $1,800, for a screenprint on plexiglass, part of an edition of 125.

© 2022 Artnet Worldwide Corporation.

  1. Sharp spikes. Guston's works first cracked the $1 million mark in 1990, and since then they have traded hands on the auction market for more than $1 million 60 times. Since the '90s, total sales of the artist's work have risen and fallen in sharp peaks, largely corresponding with the supply of top examples to the market. The greatest year for Guston's market so far was 2017, which saw $48.5 million in total sales across 30 lots.
  2. Pandemic crash. As was the case for many artists, Guston's market crashed in 2020 as collectors held off from making major consignments, and total sales plummeted 82.7 percent to their lowest level since 2015. But the market quickly bounced back in 2021, reaching $39.4 million in total sales, its highest level since 2017.
  3. Figurative turn. Guston's mid-career turn to figuration from abstraction hampered his market for a long time, but today Guston is best known for his figurative paintings, composed later in his career during the 1960s. Hauser and Wirth has represented the Guston estate since 2015, and has worked particularly hard to promote this later figurative work. Most of the artist's recent top auction prices have reflected those efforts, including the sale of his 1976 painting Strong Light, which tripled its estimate and approached his world record price when it sold for $24.4 million as part of the divorce sale of billionaire collectors Harry and Linda Macklowe last November.
  4. Ab-Ex demand. Which is not to say there is no demand for abstract works. The painting being offered at Sotheby's, Nile, dates from 1958, after Guston embraced abstraction in his work. His record was achieved in 2013 when Fellini-another abstract work from 1958 that was once owned by Nelson Rockefeller-sold for $25.8 million. During his lifetime, the Ab-Ex paintings from the 1950s were his most in-demand body of work. They are now rare to market because many of the few he painted are in museums-such as two canvases similar to Nile,which are owned by MoMA and the Whitney.
  5. Market watchers. Over the past year,2,665 users have searched for Philip Guston on the Artnet Price Database.
Bottom Line

Guston's work has never reached the high watermarks of his Abstract Expressionist contemporaries such as Willem de Kooning, Mark Rothko, and Jackson Pollock. (The latter's auction record is more than double Guston's, at $61.2 million). But a change has been brewing in the market for a while.

There has been a surge of interest in Guston's oeuvre from a new generation of collectors in recent years, which has been helped along by the global headlines surrounding his upcoming retrospective, as well as the concerted promotional efforts of his gallery, Hauser and Wirth. These younger collectors know him best for his more politically-engaged figurative works, which reflect his progressive values and social conscience. Meanwhile, collectors in Asia, who seem to be holding all the market cards these days, are seeking Guston work from across the artist's career.

The work hitting the block at Sotheby's is being offered from the esteemed collection of Dallas-based philanthropists Peter and Edith O'Donnell, and is being sold to raise money for the late collectors' charitable organization. Even outside of the solid provenance and philanthropic element, the work is well-placed to sell for a high price. It is a rare-to-market example of Guston's abstract work, which has been consistently popular with older, more established collectors who understand Guston as a modern master-and might be easier to hang in their salonsthan some of his more challenging figuration.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Article topics

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 17:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
01:22pARTNET : Will the Contentious Opening of a Philip Guston Show Hurt or Help the Artist's Ma..
PU
12:34pARTNET : 3 Important Lessons Any Arts Organization Can Learn from Oolite Arts's Expansion ..
PU
10:02aART INDUSTRY NEWS : Who Said Head Sculptures Were a Bust? Suddenly Everyone Is Buying Abov..
PU
07:42aARTNET : 1-54 Is Known As a Platform for Discovery. Here Are 6 Standout Artists at the Fai..
PU
07:33aARTNET : The Turner Prize Jury Has Shortlisted a Group of Women And Non-Binary Artists for..
PU
01:42aFIGURATION IS THE ART OF OUR ERA FOR : Because Artists Are Painting ‘What They Love'
PU
01:42aARTNET : A New Show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Shows Just How Relevant Winslow Home..
PU
04/11EDITORS' PICKS : 17 Events for Your Art Calendar This Week, From Louise Bourgeois's Painti..
PU
04/11SPOTLIGHT : A New York Exhibition Showcases Artist Anthony James's Optically Dazzling, Cos..
PU
04/11ARTNET : A Mechanic Found a Trove of Artworks in a Connecticut Dumpster. They May Be Worth..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,8 M 42,2 M 42,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-34.29%42
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-36.33%4 068
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.40%1 101
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-48.26%615
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-20.19%333
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-45.95%280