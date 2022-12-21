Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58 2022-12-21 pm EST
6.440 EUR   -0.92%
05:23pArtnet : With New Lawsuits Against MoMA and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Heirs of a Jewish Collector Are Seeking to Reclaim a Pair of Schieles
PU
02:20pDear Billionaire : An Open Letter to Museum Patrons
PU
12/20Artnet : 7,000-Year-Old Cotton Fibers Discovered in Israel Are Revealing the Inner Workings of an Ancient International Trade Network
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

artnet : With New Lawsuits Against MoMA and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Heirs of a Jewish Collector Are Seeking to Reclaim a Pair of Schieles

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Art World With New Lawsuits Against MoMA and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Heirs of a Holocaust Victim Are Seeking to Reclaim a Pair of Schieles

The pieces, both by Egon Schiele, are owned by the Museum of Modern Art and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, respectively.

Artnet News, December 21, 2022

Egon Schiele, Portrait of the Artist's Wife, Edith (1915). Courtesy of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Two major museums were hit with lawsuits last week as the heirs of a Holocaust victim seek to reclaim a pair of Egon Schiele artworks taken by the Nazis during World War II.

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) in California were targeted in the complaints, per the Daily Beast, which first reported the news. The lawsuits were filed by Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, two descendants of the Austrian Jewish performer Fritz Grünbaum, who was murdered at the Dachau concentration camp in 1941.

Prior to his death, Grünbaum amassed an impressive collection of Austrian art, including some 80 pieces by Schiele. Among the group was ​​the artist's 1912 painting Prostitute, now owned by MoMA, and the 1915 pencil drawing Portrait of the Artist's Wife, which lives at the SBMA.

The complaints allege that Grünbaum was forced to hand over his collection and other possessions while he was detained at Dachau. "On July 16, 1938, Nazis forced Grünbaum to sign a power of attorney in the Dachau Concentration Camp permitting his wife Elisabeth [Herzl] to liquidate his assets and hand the assets over to the Nazi regime," the MoMA lawsuit explains. (Soon after the incident, Herzl was moved to Minsk's Maly Trostinec concentration camp, where she too was murdered.)

Jewish Property Declaration documents from the time show that the artworks in Grünbaum's collection were labeled with the German words "Erledigt" ("completed"] and "Gesperrt" ["blocked"], which is proof that they were handled by the Nazis, the complaints argue.

This isn't the first time Grünbaum's descendants have sought to reclaim artworks owned by their relative. In 2005, another heir, Milos Vavra, sued for the restitution of Schiele's 1917 painting, Seated Woman With Bent Left Leg (Torso). Seven years later, the judge in the case ultimately ruled in favor of the artwork's owner, a Boston-based collector who purchased the piece in the early 1960s for about $3,300 from Galerie St. Etienne. Too much time had passed for Vavra to claim the piece, the judge said.

In 2015, the heirs spotted two Schiele watercolors-Woman in a Black Pinafore(1911) and Woman Hiding Her Face(1912)-being sold at the Salon of Art + Design art fair in New York. Rife, Fraenkel, and Vavra sued, and another seven-year legal battle followed. But this time, the family won. Their case was boostedby the passing of the 2016 Holocaust Expropriated Recovery Act, a piece of legislation that standardizes the statute of limitations pertaining to cases of stolen artworks.

"We reject the notion that a person who signs a power of attorney in a death camp can be said to have executed the document voluntarily," a New York Court of Appeals judge ruled earlier this year, upholding the lower court's decision. "Any subsequent transfer of the artworks did not convey legal title."

In November, the Grünbaum heirs sold Woman Hiding Her Faceand Woman in a Black Pinaforeat Christie's for $2.5 millionand $500,000, respectively. Proceeds from the sales went to a foundation for young artists that was established in Grünbaum's memory.

Representatives from MoMA and SBMA did not immediately respond to Artnet News's request for comment, nor did members of Reif and Fraenkel's legal team.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Attachments

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
05:23pArtnet : With New Lawsuits Against MoMA and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Heirs of ..
PU
02:20pDear Billionaire : An Open Letter to Museum Patrons
PU
12/20Artnet : 7,000-Year-Old Cotton Fibers Discovered in Israel Are Revealing the Inner Working..
PU
12/16Spotlight : Under New Name, Vancouver's Paul Kyle Gallery Hits Refresh With a Winter Group..
PU
12/16Artnet : U.K. Archaeologists Say That Ancient Tools Discovered Around Stonehenge Point to ..
PU
12/16Artnet : Cologne Hands Back 92 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, But a Few Will Remain in Germany ..
PU
12/15Artnet : Citing ‘Strong Institutional Interest,' Sotheby's Halted Its Sale of a Rare..
PU
12/14Artnet : Sotheby's Continues Its Expansion in Asia, With a New Salesroom and Headquarters ..
PU
12/13Artnet : Brazil's President-Elect Reinstates Its Culture Ministry and Appoints a Bahian Si..
PU
12/09Artnet : The Art World Redoubles Its Support of Iranian Protests, With Actions in New York..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,9 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,4 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-38.10%39
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-43.98%3 575
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-71.06%353
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-42.56%223
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-58.22%201
BRANGISTA INC.15.88%44