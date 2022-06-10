artnet : ‘Scooby-Doo' Star Seth Green Buys Back His Stolen Bored Ape NFT for $100,000 More Than He First Paid

Robot Chicken co-creator and Can't Hardly Wait star Seth Green appears to have bought back a Bored Ape NFT that was stolen from his crypto wallet after a phishing attack last month.

According to blockchain records, Bored Ape #8398, which Green had charmingly nicknamed Fred Simian, was transferred to an unnamed wallet believed to be associated with him in exchange for 165 ETH, (which amounts to around $300,000), according to Buzz Feed news.

That means Green spent around $100,000 more than he originally paid for the NFT.

The seller, a certain Mr. Cheese who uses @DarkWing84 on Twitter, originally argued that he bought the work in good faith, not knowing it was taken from Green.

In a bizarre attempt to pressure Mr. Cheese to return the NFT, Green last month claimed on Twitter to have spent 18 years studying copyright law and that he would rather not take the Big Cheese to court.

Looking forward to precedent setting debates on IP ownership & exploitation, having spent 18 years studying copyright & the industry laws. I'd ather meet @DarkWing84 to make a deal, vs in court. We can prove the promise of ape community https://t.co/U1GpYK2X7d

- Seth Green (@SethGreen) May 24, 2022

Bored Ape #8398 appears to have been transferred on Tuesday, according to blockchain records.

Before the theft, Green had planned to create a TV series, to be titled White Horse Tavern, starring the character and other Bored Ape NFTs he owns. (NFT owners claim copyright ownership over the works in their collections, but no legal precedents exist to secure that right.)

Not that any of it matters. Green, despite getting absolutely fleeced, seems to be happy with the conclusion of his unspeakable plight. Responding to a query from Buzz Feed News, the jokester and budding barrister said his funny-looking picture of a monkey "is home."