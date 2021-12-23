Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

‘I Got to See a Lot of Celebration': Watch How Artist Raúl de Nieves Fuses Mexican Craft Traditions and Queer Club Culture

12/23/2021 | 05:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
On View 'I Got to See a Lot of Celebration': Watch How Artist Raúl de Nieves Fuses Mexican Craft Traditions and Queer Club Culture

As part of a collaboration with Art21, hear news-making artists describe their inspirations in their own words.

Artnet News, December 23, 2021

Production still from the Art21 "New York Close Up" film, "Raúl de Nieves is an American Artist." © Art21, Inc. 2017.

What does it mean to be an "American artist"? There are museums, galleries, and whole programs of study dedicated to the genre, but as with everything that seems black and white at first, it's not so simple.

For theartist Raúl de Nieves, born in Michoacán, Mexico, the question of what it means to be American came to the fore of his mind in 2017, when he was preparing a major installation for that year's Whitney Biennial. "Essentially, I'm showing in 'the museum of American art' and I'm from Mexican descent, but, you know, what does that mean today?" he asked in a 2017 interview with Art21.

De Nieves came to the U.S. at nine years old with no warning and no suitcase. Today, his artwork-which encompasses densely adorned sculpture, installation, and performance-melds the two worlds in which he was raised. Many of his materials, colors, and forms fuse the aesthetics of traditional Mexican craft, queer club culture, and religious iconography.

Sculptures and stained-glass window by Raúl de Nieves. Photo: Henri Neuendorf.

For the Whitney Biennial, de Nieves created a room-engulfing stained-glass mural that traces an individual's evolution from struggle and self-doubt to celebration. "The mural talks about this experience-this journey," the artist said. "I feel really happy that I could put so much emphasis on this idea of 'a better tomorrow' in my artwork."

De Nieves's latest exhibition, on view at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston (through June 24, 2022), is in many ways an extension of the themes he explored in the Whitney Biennial project. "The Treasure House of Memory" includes a collage of tarot-inspired drawings, a painting of the legend of Saint George and the Dragon, and a series of beaded sculptures that trace the evolution of a human figure into a horse.

"Growing up in Mexico was really magical because I got to see a lot of forms of celebration," the artist, whose father died at the young age of 33, told Art21. "I got to experience death as a really young child. That's what my work is about: it's like seeing the facets of happiness and sadness all in one place."

Watch the video, which originally appeared as part of Art21's Art in the Twenty-First Century series, below. "The Treasure House of Memory" is on view at ICA Boston through July 24, 2022.

This is an installment of "Art on Video," a collaboration between Artnet News and Art21 that brings you clips of newsmaking artists. A new series of the nonprofit Art21's flagship series Art in the Twenty-First Century is available now on PBS. Catch all episodes of other series like New York Close Up and Extended Play and learn about the organization's educational programs at Art21.org.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 17:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTNET AG
05:37p&LSQUO;I GOT TO SEE A LOT OF CELEBRA : Watch How Artist Raúl de Nieves Fuses Mexican Craft..
PU
04:07pARTNET : Christmas Comes Early in Scotland, Where Researchers Unwrap a Rare Rock Crystal J..
PU
02:47pARTNET : Miriam Cahn Wants to Buy Her Art Back From a Zurich Museum to Protest Its Display..
PU
02:37pART INDUSTRY NEWS : Museum Curators Are More Widely Trusted Than Judges or Scientists, Per..
PU
02:07pARTNET : Designers Mauricio Guerrero and Brian Butterfield on Giving Back to Mexico by Way..
PU
01:27pARTNET : FIAC's Parent Company Has Accused the Grand Palais of Indulging a ‘Hostile ..
PU
12:10pARTNET AG : Robust Performance during Covid Crisis / artnet Excellently Positioned for the..
EQ
07:17aARTNET : Did You Miss The Biggest Color Innovations of the Past Decade? Here Are Five New ..
PU
07:17a&LSQUO;AS AN ARTIST, YOU LOOK AT EVE : Emerging Painter Patrick Alston on How His South Br..
PU
06:07aARTNET : Thomas Gainsborough's ‘Blue Boy' Was Once the World's Most Famous Painting&..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 21,4 M 16,0 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,18 M 1,62 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,82 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,8 M 64,4 M 47,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Diener Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Neuendorf Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG40.28%64
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-15.28%6 754
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.30%1 776
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-38.20%1 254
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-42.58%591
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.8.15%408