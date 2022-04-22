‘The Artwork Would Almost Have to Double In Price': Is Fractional Art Investing the Future of the Market, or a Scam?

So you want to buy a Picasso?

No, it's too expensive.

Okay, fine, that's fair. Want to buy a teensy, weensy, tiny little microscopic fleck of a Picasso?

That sounds better, doesn't it? Believe it or not, that kind of sales pitch is actually gaining traction in a big way in the wild world of fractional art sales, where massive new startup companies are buying up the bluest of blue-chip art-think Basquiat, Joan Mitchell, and Ed Ruscha-and selling what are essentially shares in these pieces to speculative investors. With an influx of companies like Masterworks, Yieldstreet, and Particle, it's rapidly becoming a big business.

But what do you actually get if you buy a share in a painting, how does it work, and what is it really worth? This week, senior reporter and resident Art Detective Katya Kazakina joins Andrew Goldstein to discuss her new deep-dive into the world of fractional art ownership, published in the most recent issue of Artnet News Pro's Intelligence Report.