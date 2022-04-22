Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Artnet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   DE000A1K0375

ARTNET AG

(ART)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/22 07:17:27 am EDT
6.630 EUR   -1.34%
08:38a&LSQUO;THE ARTWORK WOULD ALMOST HAVE TO DOUBLE IN PRICE' : Is Fractional Art Investing the Future of the Market, or a Scam?
PU
02:41aARTNET : Vesuvius Was Hot, But This New Exhibition of Erotic Art Excavated From the Roman City of Pompeii is Hotter. See Images Here
PU
04/21ARTNET : The U.S. Supreme Court Just Send a Winding International Restitution Case Down to a State Court in California
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

‘The Artwork Would Almost Have to Double In Price': Is Fractional Art Investing the Future of the Market, or a Scam?

04/22/2022 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Art Angle 'The Artwork Would Almost Have to Double In Price': Is Fractional Art Investing the Future of the Market, or a Scam?

Who wants to buy a piece of a Picasso?

Artnet News, April 22, 2022

Jean-Michel Basquiat's All Colored Cast (Part III) (1982) owned by Masterworks.

So you want to buy a Picasso?

No, it's too expensive.

Okay, fine, that's fair. Want to buy a teensy, weensy, tiny little microscopic fleck of a Picasso?

That sounds better, doesn't it? Believe it or not, that kind of sales pitch is actually gaining traction in a big way in the wild world of fractional art sales, where massive new startup companies are buying up the bluest of blue-chip art-think Basquiat, Joan Mitchell, and Ed Ruscha-and selling what are essentially shares in these pieces to speculative investors. With an influx of companies like Masterworks, Yieldstreet, and Particle, it's rapidly becoming a big business.

But what do you actually get if you buy a share in a painting, how does it work, and what is it really worth? This week, senior reporter and resident Art Detective Katya Kazakina joins Andrew Goldstein to discuss her new deep-dive into the world of fractional art ownership, published in the most recent issue of Artnet News Pro's Intelligence Report.


Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and incisive critical takes that drive the conversation forward.

Share

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 12:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARTNET AG
08:38a&LSQUO;THE ARTWORK WOULD ALMOST HAVE : Is Fractional Art Investing the Future of the Marke..
PU
02:41aARTNET : Vesuvius Was Hot, But This New Exhibition of Erotic Art Excavated From the Roman ..
PU
04/21ARTNET : The U.S. Supreme Court Just Send a Winding International Restitution Case Down to..
PU
04/21ARTNET : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Makes an Urgent Plea at the Venice Biennal..
PU
04/21&LSQUO;THEY'RE ALL MADE FROM REALLY : Watch Elle Pérez Discuss the Emotional Alchemy of T..
PU
04/21ARTNET : 7 Questions for Dealer Massimo de Carlo, Who Revels in Change and Going Against t..
PU
04/21ARTNET : Powerhouse Gallery LGDR Finally Names Its Artists, a ‘Bachelor' Star Shows ..
PU
04/21ARTNET : Russian Authorities Threaten Artist Oleg Kulik With Criminal Charges Over a Sculp..
PU
04/21SPOTLIGHT : See Images of Alec Monopoly's Buzzy One-Night Event at Eden Gallery Dubai
PU
04/21LET THERE BE LIGHT (AND SPACE) : Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego Reopens After $105 M..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net Debt 2020 0,72 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37,8 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart ARTNET AG
Duration : Period :
artnet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Pabst Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Decker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quentin Rider Chief Technology Officer
Alanna Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Hans Neuendorf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTNET AG-36.00%41
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-40.00%3 830
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-41.98%1 007
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-50.35%591
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.-12.94%354
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG34.22%252