‘The Artwork Would Almost Have to Double In Price': Is Fractional Art Investing the Future of the Market, or a Scam?

The Art Angle
Who wants to buy a piece of a Picasso?
Artnet News, April 22, 2022
Jean-Michel Basquiat's
All Colored Cast (Part III)
(1982) owned by Masterworks.
So you want to buy a Picasso?
No, it's too expensive.
Okay, fine, that's fair. Want to buy a teensy, weensy, tiny little microscopic fleck of a Picasso?
That sounds better, doesn't it? Believe it or not, that kind of sales pitch is actually gaining traction in a big way in the wild world of fractional art sales, where massive new startup companies are buying up the bluest of blue- chip art-think Basquiat, Joan Mitchell, and Ed Ruscha-and selling what are essentially shares in these pieces to speculative investors. W ith an
influx of companies like Masterworks, Yieldstreet, and Particle, it's rapidly becoming a big business.
But what do you actually get if you buy a share in a painting, how does it work, and what is it really worth? This week, senior reporter and resident Art Detective Katya Kazakina joins Andrew Goldstein to discuss her new deep-dive into the world of fractional art ownership, published in the
most recent issue of Artnet News Pro's Intelligence Report. Follow
