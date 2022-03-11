Log in
Summary

‘You Tell Me Your First Five Exhibits, I Can Tell You 20 Years Into the Future How Much Your Work Will Be Selling': How To Become a Successful NFT Artist

03/11/2022 | 09:40am EST
The Art Angle 'You Tell Me Your First Five Exhibits, I Can Tell You 20 Years Into the Future How Much Your Work Will Be Selling': How To Become a Successful NFT Artist

Physicist Laszlo Barabási joins Tim Schneider on the Art Angle podcast this week.

Artnet News, March 11, 2022

Albert-Laszlo Barabasi. Photo: Hamu és Gyémánt / Lábady István.

Welcome to the Art Angle, a podcast from Artnet News that delves into the places where the art world meets the real world, bringing each week's biggest story down to earth. Join us every week for an in-depth look at what matters most in museums, the art market, and much more with input from our own writers and editors, as well as artists, curators, and other top experts in the field.

Ask fans of crypto and NFTs why they think blockchain is such a revolutionary technology, and it probably won't be long before they mention large-scale data transparency, a concept near and dear to our own hearts here at Artnet.

Since the blockchain permanently-and publicly-documents key information about every transaction it hosts, then people with the right know-how and technical resources could theoretically map the entire history of any given crypto platform or project. And the wild, woolly market for NFTs is no exception.

That's where Laszlo Barabási comes in. Laszlo is the founder and leader of Barabási Lab, a team of artists and data scientists who study complex networks. Just a few weeks ago, he and his co-authors published a fascinating, data-rich analysis of the NFT platform Foundation. Launched in February 2021, Foundation has now hosted some of the most significant NFT sales to date, including the $5.4 million crypto art debut of era-defining whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Based on Laszlo's study, our resident NFT sage, art business editor Tim Schneider, put together a data-driven guide on how to succeed as a crypto artist (which Artnet News Pro subscribers can read online now). For this episode, Tim spoke with Laszlo about the inner workings of Foundation, the synthesis of art and science, and much more.

Disclaimer

artnet AG published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 14:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
