128,583 CPC Stock Options of Artrari One Capital Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024. These CPC Stock Options will be under lockup for 183 days starting from 5-JAN-2024 to 6-JUL-2024.



A total of 2,950,600 common shares will be under escrow and will be released as follows: (i) 25% on the date of Final QT Exchange Bulletin (ii) 25% on date 6 months following Final QT Exchange Bulletin (iii) 25% on the date 12 months following Final QT Exchange Bulletin and (iv) 25% on the date 18 months following Final QT Exchange Bulletin.