12,000,000 Options of Artrya Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-NOV-2023. These Options will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 24-NOV-2021 to 26-NOV-2023.



Details:

15,610,470 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 November 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



5,183,961 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 19 April 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



592,134 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 23 April 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



6,000,000 options exercisable at $0.001 on or before 25 March 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 November 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



4,000,000 options exercisable at $1.00 on or before 9 July 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 November 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



1,500,000 options exercisable at $1.00 on or before 9 July 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 November 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



500,000 options exercisable at $1.00 on or before 23 April 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 November 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.