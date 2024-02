ARTS Group Co., Ltd (SHSE:603017) announces a share repurchase program. Under the program, the company will repurchase not more than CNY 60 million worth of its shares. The shares will be repurchased at a price not more than CNY 10 per share.

The purpose of the program is to safeguard the company's value and shareholders' rights. The shares repurchased by the company will be used for sale in accordance with relevant regulations. The program will be valid for 3 months.