Aruma Resources : 17/02/2021 - Drilling Suggests New Gold Camp at Saltwater Gold Project

17 February 2021

DRILLING SUGGESTS NEW GOLD CAMP AT

SALTWATER GOLD PROJECT

Highlights

• Initial assays have been received for 37 holes of 40-hole RC - 4,518m drill program at the Saltwater Gold Project

• The results extend over a strike extent of 4km and indicate a possible new gold camp

• Intersections up to 1.26g/t have been received from the historic Saltwater mining area

• A further 9 holes targeted areas under cover on a structural target and have identified a supergene blanket in excess of 200m wide

• Results from the remaining 3 holes from the maiden drill program at Saltwater are expected in the next week

• The Capital Gold Project in NSW is now granted and planning is underway for commencement of exploration in the June quarter

Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) (Aruma or the Company) is pleased to announce initial assay results from 37 holes of the 40 hole 4,518m maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Saltwater Gold Project, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The Company's maiden drilling program at Saltwater focused on outcropping areas on the western end of the Saltwater Ring Structure, a large 60km2 magnetic ring structure that sits within E52/3818 at Saltwater, as shown in Figure 1.

Drilling was conducted over four short, closer-spaced lines (shown in Figure 2) which targeted the anomalous western area of the Saltwater Ring Structure.

The program also comprised wider-spaced (regional) longer lines, to the east, which targeted the covered ring structure/splay. Nine holes totaling 900m, in two lines of drilling, were completed in this area, as shown in Figure 2.

Intersections grading up to 1.26g/t gold have been received from drilling at the historic Saltwater mining area. The nine wider-spaced extension holes have identified a significant supergene blanket in excess of 200 metres wide.

ASX: AAJ Capital Structure 106M Shares on Issue 22M Options on issue CASH $3M Board of Directors Non-Executive Chairman Paul Boyatzis Managing Director Peter Schwann Non-Executive Director Mark Elliott Company Secretary Phillip MacLeod Gold Projects -1,581km2 Norseman SCOTIA SOUTH - 217km2 Pilbara MELROSE - 283km2 SALTWATER - 736km2 NSW Lachlan Fold Belt CAPITAL - 372km2 Li Ta Project Norseman MT DEANS 1.44 km2 Head Office Level 1, 6 Thelma Street West Perth, WA 6005 T +61 8 9321 0177 F +61 8 9226 3764 E info@arumaresources.com W www.arumaresources.com Postal Address PO Box 152 West Perth, WA 6872 ABN 77 141 335 364

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2021

The results are highly encouraging and extend over a strike length of 4 kilometres, and indicate the discovery of a possible new gold camp on the ring structure at Saltwater. This ring structure will be investigated by further drilling.

Significant drill intersections, above >0.3g/t, are shown in Table 1. Holes 27-29 are yet to be received, and will be reported when available.

Aruma Managing Director Peter Schwann stated:

"The intersections from our maiden drilling program at the Saltwater Project are highly encouraging, and are the highest to date in the area, and deliver confirmation of our exploration model, and the potential size of the system. The large, 60km2, Saltwater magnetic ring structure will be further tested to define possible resources in the next phase of drilling."

Figure 1: Aruma's Saltwater Project area on TMI magnetics showing faults and anomalies - drill target area outlined in red.

Hole No Easting Northing RL Azimuth Dip From To Interval Au ppm 25g FA Area SRC18 669598 7352010 492 180 -60 0 1 1 1.262 Saltwater SRC12 669403 7351948 495 180 -60 102 103 1 0.836 Saltwater SRC18 669598 7352010 492 180 -60 9 10 1 0.746 Saltwater SRC23 669808 7352343 483 180 -60 113 114 1 0.562 Saltwater SRC03 669206 7352020 484 180 -60 35 36 1 0.497 Saltwater SRC32 672497 7350549 517 180 -60 44 48 4 0.473 East Lines SRC11 669409 7351997 485 180 -60 76 77 1 0.46 Saltwater SRC17 669607 7352065 492 180 -60 90 91 1 0.432 Saltwater SRC33 672500 7350453 516 180 -60 24 28 4 0.375 East Lines SRC17 669607 7352065 492 180 -60 100 101 1 0.318 Saltwater

Table 1: Significant intersections >0.3g/t from the assays to date (Holes 27-29 yet to be received)

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and

member of the Association of Mining and

Exploration Companies, 2021.

Figure 2: Drill targets from recently completed maiden drill program at the Saltwater project on TMI magnetics, showing the target Duck Creek-Mt McGrath stratigraphy as the shaded anticline.

Figure 2 shows the rationale behind the recently completed Saltwater drilling, with the western drill lines located over the historic gold area, and the eastern lines positioned over the splay and Nanjilgardy Fault, under cover. The western splay coincides with AVRC24 anomaly, alteration and historic nuggets. The eastern splay targeted areas of deep weathering and paleochannels.

The close-spaced drilling targeted old workings at the historic Saltwater mining area within the recently identified and prospective Mt McGrath Formation, which hosts Mt Olympus Gold Mine.

The wider-spaced drilling targeted the extension of the contact and structure under cover some 3km east.

The supergene blanket seen in the East Lines in Figure 3 is located almost 4km from the Saltwater cluster and highlights the potential for a significant system - with the intersection of 4m at 0.47g/t in hole SRC 32.

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and

member of the Association of Mining and

Exploration Companies, 2021.

Figure 3: Interpreted anomalous drill results >0.1g/t - showing cluster on the historic area (black outline) and the projected extension to the East Line (orange outline).

Figure 4: Drilling results at the East Lines area showing the supergene blanket

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and

member of the Association of Mining and

Exploration Companies, 2021.