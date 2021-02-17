Log in
Aruma Resources Limited    AAJ

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AAJ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aruma Resources : 17/02/2021 - Drilling Suggests New Gold Camp at Saltwater Gold Project

02/17/2021 | 03:01am EST
17 February 2021

DRILLING SUGGESTS NEW GOLD CAMP AT

SALTWATER GOLD PROJECT

Highlights

  • Initial assays have been received for 37 holes of 40-hole RC - 4,518m drill program at the Saltwater Gold Project

  • The results extend over a strike extent of 4km and indicate a possible new gold camp

  • Intersections up to 1.26g/t have been received from the historic Saltwater mining area

  • A further 9 holes targeted areas under cover on a structural target and have identified a supergene blanket in excess of 200m wide

  • Results from the remaining 3 holes from the maiden drill program at Saltwater are expected in the next week

  • The Capital Gold Project in NSW is now granted and planning is underway for commencement of exploration in the June quarter

Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) (Aruma or the Company) is pleased to announce initial assay results from 37 holes of the 40 hole 4,518m maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Saltwater Gold Project, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The Company's maiden drilling program at Saltwater focused on outcropping areas on the western end of the Saltwater Ring Structure, a large 60km2 magnetic ring structure that sits within E52/3818 at Saltwater, as shown in Figure 1.

Drilling was conducted over four short, closer-spaced lines (shown in Figure 2) which targeted the anomalous western area of the Saltwater Ring Structure.

The program also comprised wider-spaced (regional) longer lines, to the east, which targeted the covered ring structure/splay. Nine holes totaling 900m, in two lines of drilling, were completed in this area, as shown in Figure 2.

Intersections grading up to 1.26g/t gold have been received from drilling at the historic Saltwater mining area. The nine wider-spaced extension holes have identified a significant supergene blanket in excess of 200 metres wide.

The results are highly encouraging and extend over a strike length of 4 kilometres, and indicate the discovery of a possible new gold camp on the ring structure at Saltwater. This ring structure will be investigated by further drilling.

Significant drill intersections, above >0.3g/t, are shown in Table 1. Holes 27-29 are yet to be received, and will be reported when available.

Aruma Managing Director Peter Schwann stated:

"The intersections from our maiden drilling program at the Saltwater Project are highly encouraging, and are the highest to date in the area, and deliver confirmation of our exploration model, and the potential size of the system. The large, 60km2, Saltwater magnetic ring structure will be further tested to define possible resources in the next phase of drilling."

Figure 1: Aruma's Saltwater Project area on TMI magnetics showing faults and anomalies - drill target area outlined in red.

Hole No

Easting

Northing

RL

Azimuth

Dip

From

To

Interval

Au ppm 25g FA

Area

SRC18

669598

7352010

492

180

-60

0

1

1

1.262

Saltwater

SRC12

669403

7351948

495

180

-60

102

103

1

0.836

Saltwater

SRC18

669598

7352010

492

180

-60

9

10

1

0.746

Saltwater

SRC23

669808

7352343

483

180

-60

113

114

1

0.562

Saltwater

SRC03

669206

7352020

484

180

-60

35

36

1

0.497

Saltwater

SRC32

672497

7350549

517

180

-60

44

48

4

0.473

East Lines

SRC11

669409

7351997

485

180

-60

76

77

1

0.46

Saltwater

SRC17

669607

7352065

492

180

-60

90

91

1

0.432

Saltwater

SRC33

672500

7350453

516

180

-60

24

28

4

0.375

East Lines

SRC17

669607

7352065

492

180

-60

100

101

1

0.318

Saltwater

Table 1: Significant intersections >0.3g/t from the assays to date (Holes 27-29 yet to be received)

Figure 2: Drill targets from recently completed maiden drill program at the Saltwater project on TMI magnetics, showing the target Duck Creek-Mt McGrath stratigraphy as the shaded anticline.

Figure 2 shows the rationale behind the recently completed Saltwater drilling, with the western drill lines located over the historic gold area, and the eastern lines positioned over the splay and Nanjilgardy Fault, under cover. The western splay coincides with AVRC24 anomaly, alteration and historic nuggets. The eastern splay targeted areas of deep weathering and paleochannels.

The close-spaced drilling targeted old workings at the historic Saltwater mining area within the recently identified and prospective Mt McGrath Formation, which hosts Mt Olympus Gold Mine.

The wider-spaced drilling targeted the extension of the contact and structure under cover some 3km east.

The supergene blanket seen in the East Lines in Figure 3 is located almost 4km from the Saltwater cluster and highlights the potential for a significant system - with the intersection of 4m at 0.47g/t in hole SRC 32.

Figure 3: Interpreted anomalous drill results >0.1g/t - showing cluster on the historic area (black outline) and the projected extension to the East Line (orange outline).

Figure 4: Drilling results at the East Lines area showing the supergene blanket

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aruma Resources Limited published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2021 08:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
