Aruma Resources : 17/12/2020 - Two Phases of Drilling Completed at Saltwater Gold Project

17 December 2020

TWO PHASES OF DRILLING COMPLETED AT

SALTWATER GOLD PROJECT

Highlights

Two phases of drilling for 4,518m now completed at the Saltwater Gold Project, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia

The initial 31 holes for 3,618m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling targeted the western outcropping section of the 60km 2 magnetic ring structure at the historic Saltwater mining area

magnetic ring structure at the historic Saltwater mining area A further 9 holes for 900m of step-out drilling on the central traverses over the Nanjilgardy Fault targeted areas under cover

step-out drilling on the central traverses over the Nanjilgardy Fault targeted areas under cover Results from this drilling at Saltwater are expected in the new year

The Melrose and Scotia South Gold Projects in WA are now progressing to granting ahead of the commencement of exploration

Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) (Aruma or the Company) is pleased announce the completion of its 4,518m maiden RC drilling program at the Saltwater Gold Project, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The drilling contractor Ausdrill has completed 40 drill holes of which 31 targeted the old mining area within the Saltwater Project for 3,618m of RC drilling.

This initial drilling program focused on the outcropping areas on the western end of the Saltwater Ring Structure, a large 60km2 magnetic ring structure that sits within E52/3818 at Saltwater, as shown in Figure 1.

Drilling was conducted over four lines as shown in Figure 2. These four, short, closer-spaced lines in Figure 2 were concentrated on the identified anomalous western area of the Saltwater Ring Structure. The wider- spaced (regional) longer lines to the east targeted the ring structure/splay under cover. This part of the program was completed for 9 holes totaling 900m in two lines as shown.

Assay results from the Saltwater drilling are expected in January/February 2021 and will be announced to the market once they become available.

Aruma has program of works (PoW) approval for up to 20,000 metres of drilling at the Saltwater Project and will make plans for further phases of drilling, subject to results from the initial program. In addition, the Melrose and Scotia South Gold Projects are also moving towards granting.