ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AAJ)
Aruma Resources : 17/12/2020 - Two Phases of Drilling Completed at Saltwater Gold Project

12/17/2020 | 01:17am EST
17 December 2020

TWO PHASES OF DRILLING COMPLETED AT

SALTWATER GOLD PROJECT

Highlights

  • Two phases of drilling for 4,518m now completed at the Saltwater Gold Project, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia
  • The initial 31 holes for 3,618m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling targeted the western outcropping section of the 60km2 magnetic ring structure at the historic Saltwater mining area
  • A further 9 holes for 900m of step-out drilling on the central traverses over the Nanjilgardy Fault targeted areas under cover
  • Results from this drilling at Saltwater are expected in the new year
  • The Melrose and Scotia South Gold Projects in WA are now progressing to granting ahead of the commencement of exploration

Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) (Aruma or the Company) is pleased announce the completion of its 4,518m maiden RC drilling program at the Saltwater Gold Project, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The drilling contractor Ausdrill has completed 40 drill holes of which 31 targeted the old mining area within the Saltwater Project for 3,618m of RC drilling.

This initial drilling program focused on the outcropping areas on the western end of the Saltwater Ring Structure, a large 60km2 magnetic ring structure that sits within E52/3818 at Saltwater, as shown in Figure 1.

Drilling was conducted over four lines as shown in Figure 2. These four, short, closer-spaced lines in Figure 2 were concentrated on the identified anomalous western area of the Saltwater Ring Structure. The wider- spaced (regional) longer lines to the east targeted the ring structure/splay under cover. This part of the program was completed for 9 holes totaling 900m in two lines as shown.

Assay results from the Saltwater drilling are expected in January/February 2021 and will be announced to the market once they become available.

Aruma has program of works (PoW) approval for up to 20,000 metres of drilling at the Saltwater Project and will make plans for further phases of drilling, subject to results from the initial program. In addition, the Melrose and Scotia South Gold Projects are also moving towards granting.

ASX: AAJ

Capital Structure 1,589M Shares on Issue 321M Options on issue CASH $3.5M

Board of Directors

Non-Executive Chairman

Paul Boyatzis

Managing Director

Peter Schwann

Non-Executive Director

Mark Elliott

Company Secretary

Phillip MacLeod

Gold Projects -1,608km2 Norseman

SCOTIA SOUTH - 217km2

Pilbara

MELROSE - 283km2 SALTWATER - 736km2

NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

CAPITAL - 372km2

Head Office

Level 1, 6 Thelma Street

West Perth, WA 6005

T +61 8 9321 0177

F +61 8 9226 3764

  1. info@arumaresources.com W www.arumaresources.com

Postal Address

PO Box 152

West Perth, WA 6872

ABN 77 141 335 364

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2020.

Figure 1: Aruma's Saltwater Project area on TMI magnetics showing faults and anomalies - drill target area outlined in red.

Figure 2: Drilling (from Figure 1) on the TMI magnetics for the current Saltwater drill program showing the target Duck Creek-Mt McGrath stratigraphy as the shaded anticline.

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2020.

Figure 2 shows the rationale behind the current Saltwater drilling, with the western drill lines located over the historic gold area, and the eastern lines positioned over the splay and Nanjilgardy Fault under cover.

The western splay coincides with AVRC24 anomaly, alteration and historic nuggets. The eastern splay, which is currently being drilled is targeting areas of deep weathering and paleochannels.

Figure 3 (below) shows the drill rig being set up in preparation for the recently completed drilling at Saltwater. The first phase of drilling targeted old workings at the historic Saltwater mining area within the recently identified and prospective Mt McGrath Formation, which hosts Mt Olympus Gold Mine.

Figure 3: The RC Rig collaring at Saltwater mining area in preparation for drilling, targeting old worked areas from the 1980s.

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2020.

Figure 4: Sample piles showing the 12m of younger chert cover (right) and pale alteration zones

Figure 5: Samples from drill hole SWRC15 showing alteration and sulphides at 84 to 88m down hole.

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aruma Resources Limited published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 06:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
