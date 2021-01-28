Log in
Aruma Resources : 28/01/2021 - Change of Director's Interest Notices x 3

01/28/2021 | 12:22am EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Aruma Resources Limited

ABN

77 141 335 364

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Schwann

Date of last notice

1 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Plasia Pty Ltd (trust beneficiary)

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

25 January 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Plasia Pty Ltd

27,879,064

shares

14,000,000

unlisted 30/09/23 options

Class

Ordinary shares

Unlisted options expiring 30/09/2023

Number acquired

-

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

n/a

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Plasia Pty Ltd

1,858,605

shares

933,334

unlisted 30/09/23 options

Nature of change

Change of holding as a result of a

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

consolidation of capital on the basis of 1 new

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

security for every 15 securities held.

Consolidation approved by shareholders at a

meeting held 13 January 2021.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which

-

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts n/a

detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow - the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what - date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Aruma Resources Limited

ABN

77 141 335 364

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Boyatzis

Date of last notice

1 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Westedge Investments Pty Ltd (Beneficiary)

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Lesuer Pty Ltd (Beneficiary)

interest.

Date of change

25 January 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Westedge Investments Pty Ltd

2,221,804

Shares

Lesuer Pty Ltd

17,000,000

Shares

10,000,000

Unlisted 30/09/23 options

Class

Ordinary shares

Unlisted options expiring 30/09/2023

Number acquired

-

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

n/a

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Westedge Investments Pty Ltd

148,121

Shares

Lesuer Pty Ltd

1,133,334

Shares

666,667

Unlisted 30/09/23 options

Nature of change

Change of holdings as a result of a

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

consolidation of capital on the basis of 1 new

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

security for every 15 securities held.

Consolidation approved by shareholders at a

meeting held 13 January 2021.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which

-

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts n/a

detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow - the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what - date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aruma Resources Limited published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 05:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
