Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Aruma Resources Limited    AAJ   AU000000AAJ4

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AAJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
0.007 AUD   -6.67%
02:05aARUMA RESOURCES : 30/10/2020 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
02:05aARUMA RESOURCES : 30/10/2020 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10/21ARUMA RESOURCES : Announces Plans for Drilling at Saltwater Gold Project
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aruma Resources : 30/10/2020 - Quarterly Activities Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 02:05am EDT

30 October 2020

ACTIVITIES REPORT

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Highlights

  • Heritage agreement signed for the Saltwater Gold Project
  • Heritage survey completed and PoW for drilling submitted and granted
  • First phase of drilling planned to commence in the current quarter
  • Saltwater Project expanded with four new Exploration Licences - Project now comprises eight granted Exploration Licences
  • Melrose Gold Project expanded with two new Exploration Licences
  • Placement completed to raise $2.7m - sound financial position at Quarter end with ~$2.759 in cash
  • Binding Sale and Purchas Agreement entered into for sale of Slate Dam-Trojan Gold Project for all cash consideration of $500,000

Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) (Aruma or the Company) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2020 (Quarter).

During the Quarter the Company continued assess and advance its portfolio of gold exploration projects with the application for six new strategically located, prospective leases at the Saltwater and Melrose gold projects.

The Company's project generation strategy has seen Aruma secure and evaluate four new exciting gold projects located in major, active Australian gold domains. Three of the new projects are located in Western Australia and one is located in New South Wales (Figure 1). The new projects have refocused the Company's exploration activities, which are supported by a successful capital raising commenced during the quarter which raised $2.7m.

Consistent with the Company's strategy to focus on its new projects, Aruma entered into a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement for the sale of its Slate Dam Gold Project (including the Trojan Gold Project) with Black Cat Syndicate (ASX: BC8) for an all- cash consideration of $500,000 (ASX announcement 7 October 2020).

ASX: AAJ

Capital Structure 1,589M Shares on Issue 330M Options on issue

Board of Directors

Non-Executive Chairman

Paul Boyatzis

Managing Director

Peter Schwann

Non-Executive Director

Mark Elliott

Company Secretary

Phillip MacLeod

Gold Projects -1,572km2 Norseman

SCOTIA SOUTH - 217km2

Pilbara

MELROSE - 282km2 SALTWATER - 701km2

NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

CAPITAL - 372km2

Head Office

Level 1, 6 Thelma Street

West Perth, WA 6005

T +61 8 9321 0177

F +61 8 9226 3764

  1. info@arumaresources.com W www.arumaresources.com

Postal Address

PO Box 152

West Perth, WA 6872

ABN 77 141 335 364

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2020.

Figure 1: Aruma's Australian Gold Projects

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2020.

Tenement

Project

State

Holder

Status

Applied

Granted

Area km2

Totals km2

E52/3816

Saltwater

WA

AEPL (100%)

Granted

15/04/2020

1/07/2020

19

E52/3818

Saltwater

WA

AEPL (100%)

Granted

17/04/2020

1/07/2020

172

E52/3825

Saltwater

WA

AEPL (100%)

Granted

5/05/2020

5/07/2020

122

E52/3830

Saltwater

WA

AEPL (100%)

Granted

12/05/2020

5/07/2020

56

E52/3837

Saltwater

WA

AEPL (100%)

Granted

1/07/2020

1/09/2020

97

E52/3852

Saltwater

WA

AEPL (100%)

Granted

7/08/2020

8/10/2020

59

E52/3854

Saltwater

WA

AEPL (100%)

Granted

7/08/2020

8/10/2020

119

E52/3857

Saltwater

WA

AEPL (100%)

Granted

14/08/2020

14/10/2020

56

701

ELA08/3183

Melrose

WA

AEPL (100%)

Pending

20/04/2020

25

ELA08/3184

Melrose

WA

AEPL (100%)

Pending

20/04/2020

16

ELA08/3188

Melrose

WA

AEPL (100%)

Pending

21/04/2020

44

ELA08/3210

Melrose

WA

AEPL (100%)

Pending

27/05/2020

31

ELA08/3219

Melrose

WA

AEPL (100%)

Pending

4/06/2020

66

ELA08/3244

Melrose

WA

AEPL (100%)

Pending

10/08/2020

13

ELA08/3280

Melrose

WA

AEPL (100%)

Pending

20/10/2020

66

ELA47/4362

Melrose

WA

AEPL (100%)

Pending

21/04/2020

16

ELA47/4414

Melrose

WA

AEPL (100%)

Pending

22/07/2020

6

282

E63/2037

Scotia South

WA

AEPL (100%)

Pending

21/05/2020

217

217

ELA5955

Gurrendah

NSW

Augustus PL

Pending

22/04/2020

Approved

48

ELA5956

Currawang

NSW

Augustus PL

Pending

22/04/2020

Approved

156

ELA5987

Bywong

NSW

AEPL (100%)

Pending

8/06/2020

Approved

168

372

Grand Total

1572

Table 1: Aruma's new project details (shaded areas are in the current quarter).

Saltwater Gold Project

The Saltwater Gold Project consists of the eight granted Exploration Licences for a total area of 701km2. The Project is located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of the regional mining centre of Newman.

The Project area is interpreted to cover a strike extent of more than 65km of the highly significant Nanjilgardy fault, the same regional structure reported as the primary source of gold mineralisation at Northern Star Resources' (ASX: NST) Paulsens Gold Mine and the Mt Olympus Gold Mine in the region.

Completion of Heritage Agreements for the Saltwater project area have allowed the Heritage Survey to clear the area for the first drilling program. A programme of work (PoW) was submitted during the Quarter and approved in late October. Site access preparation has commenced and Aruma plans to commence its first phase of drilling at Saltwater late in the current quarter.

This phase of drilling will be a reverse circulation (RC) program of up to 5,000 metres, across seven planned drill lines, with 50 holes to be drilled to a nominal drill depth of 100 metres.

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2020.

A reconnaissance mapping program, rock chip and soil sampling program targeted the outcropping areas on the western end of a large 60km2 magnetic ring structure, known as the Saltwater Ring Structure. This initial exploration program defined the target area for the initial drilling program by identifying quartz veins, anomalous rock and soils with alteration and mineralisation identified.

Figure 2: Aruma's Saltwater Project area on 500K geology showing Faults and anomalies.

The area targeted in the initial RC drilling program is outlined in red in Figure 2 above and is detailed on below in Figure 3. The closer spaced lines in Figure 3 are concentrating on the anomalous areas whilst the regional lines to the east are targeting the ring structure under cover.

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aruma Resources Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:04:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED
02:05aARUMA RESOURCES : 30/10/2020 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
02:05aARUMA RESOURCES : 30/10/2020 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10/21ARUMA RESOURCES : Announces Plans for Drilling at Saltwater Gold Project
AQ
08/18NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Aruma further expands saltwater gold project
AQ
08/04ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Section 708A Notice
AQ
07/30ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Issue of Unlisted Options
AQ
07/24ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Results of General Meeting
AQ
07/16NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Aruma Resources Ltd - Exploration Licences Granted at ..
AQ
07/07ARUMA RESOURCES : Expands saltwater gold project, identifies large magnetic targ..
AQ
06/29PANTORO : Aruma Identifies Priority Gold Targets at Scotia South
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,61 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net income 2020 -0,28 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net cash 2020 1,13 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,1 M 7,80 M 7,84 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aruma Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter B. Schwann Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Michael Boyatzis Chairman
Stanley Mark Elliott Non-Executive Director
Phillip James MacLeod Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED133.33%8
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION31.47%25 239
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED84.20%9 514
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED46.05%7 000
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.258.65%4 550
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED58.03%2 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group