Aruma Resources : 30/10/2020 - Quarterly Activities Report

30 October 2020
ACTIVITIES REPORT
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
Highlights
-
Heritage agreement signed for the Saltwater Gold Project
-
Heritage survey completed and PoW for drilling submitted and granted
-
First phase of drilling planned to commence in the current quarter
-
Saltwater Project expanded with four new Exploration Licences - Project now comprises eight granted Exploration Licences
-
Melrose Gold Project expanded with two new Exploration Licences
-
Placement completed to raise $2.7m - sound financial position at Quarter end with ~$2.759 in cash
-
Binding Sale and Purchas Agreement entered into for sale of Slate Dam-Trojan Gold Project for all cash consideration of $500,000
Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) (Aruma or the Company) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2020 (Quarter).
During the Quarter the Company continued assess and advance its portfolio of gold exploration projects with the application for six new strategically located, prospective leases at the Saltwater and Melrose gold projects.
The Company's project generation strategy has seen Aruma secure and evaluate four new exciting gold projects located in major, active Australian gold domains. Three of the new projects are located in Western Australia and one is located in New South Wales (Figure 1). The new projects have refocused the Company's exploration activities, which are supported by a successful capital raising commenced during the quarter which raised $2.7m.
Consistent with the Company's strategy to focus on its new projects, Aruma entered into a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement for the sale of its Slate Dam Gold Project (including the Trojan Gold Project) with Black Cat Syndicate (ASX: BC8) for an all- cash consideration of $500,000 (ASX announcement 7 October 2020).
ASX: AAJ
Capital Structure 1,589M Shares on Issue 330M Options on issue
Board of Directors
Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Boyatzis
Managing Director
Peter Schwann
Non-Executive Director
Mark Elliott
Company Secretary
Phillip MacLeod
Gold Projects -1,572km2 Norseman
SCOTIA SOUTH - 217km2
Pilbara
MELROSE - 282km2 SALTWATER - 701km2
NSW Lachlan Fold Belt
CAPITAL - 372km2
Head Office
Level 1, 6 Thelma Street
West Perth, WA 6005
T +61 8 9321 0177
F +61 8 9226 3764
-
info@arumaresources.com W www.arumaresources.com
Postal Address
PO Box 152
West Perth, WA 6872
ABN 77 141 335 364
Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2020.
Figure 1: Aruma's Australian Gold Projects
Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2020.
|
Tenement
|
Project
|
State
|
Holder
|
Status
|
Applied
|
Granted
|
Area km2
|
Totals km2
|
E52/3816
|
Saltwater
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Granted
|
15/04/2020
|
1/07/2020
|
19
|
|
E52/3818
|
Saltwater
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Granted
|
17/04/2020
|
1/07/2020
|
172
|
|
E52/3825
|
Saltwater
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Granted
|
5/05/2020
|
5/07/2020
|
122
|
|
E52/3830
|
Saltwater
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Granted
|
12/05/2020
|
5/07/2020
|
56
|
|
E52/3837
|
Saltwater
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Granted
|
1/07/2020
|
1/09/2020
|
97
|
|
E52/3852
|
Saltwater
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Granted
|
7/08/2020
|
8/10/2020
|
59
|
|
E52/3854
|
Saltwater
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Granted
|
7/08/2020
|
8/10/2020
|
119
|
|
E52/3857
|
Saltwater
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Granted
|
14/08/2020
|
14/10/2020
|
56
|
701
|
ELA08/3183
|
Melrose
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Pending
|
20/04/2020
|
|
25
|
|
ELA08/3184
|
Melrose
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Pending
|
20/04/2020
|
|
16
|
|
ELA08/3188
|
Melrose
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Pending
|
21/04/2020
|
|
44
|
|
ELA08/3210
|
Melrose
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Pending
|
27/05/2020
|
|
31
|
|
ELA08/3219
|
Melrose
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Pending
|
4/06/2020
|
|
66
|
|
ELA08/3244
|
Melrose
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Pending
|
10/08/2020
|
|
13
|
|
ELA08/3280
|
Melrose
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Pending
|
20/10/2020
|
|
66
|
|
ELA47/4362
|
Melrose
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Pending
|
21/04/2020
|
|
16
|
|
ELA47/4414
|
Melrose
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Pending
|
22/07/2020
|
|
6
|
282
|
E63/2037
|
Scotia South
|
WA
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Pending
|
21/05/2020
|
|
217
|
217
|
ELA5955
|
Gurrendah
|
NSW
|
Augustus PL
|
Pending
|
22/04/2020
|
Approved
|
48
|
|
ELA5956
|
Currawang
|
NSW
|
Augustus PL
|
Pending
|
22/04/2020
|
Approved
|
156
|
|
ELA5987
|
Bywong
|
NSW
|
AEPL (100%)
|
Pending
|
8/06/2020
|
Approved
|
168
|
372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
1572
Table 1: Aruma's new project details (shaded areas are in the current quarter).
Saltwater Gold Project
The Saltwater Gold Project consists of the eight granted Exploration Licences for a total area of 701km2. The Project is located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of the regional mining centre of Newman.
The Project area is interpreted to cover a strike extent of more than 65km of the highly significant Nanjilgardy fault, the same regional structure reported as the primary source of gold mineralisation at Northern Star Resources' (ASX: NST) Paulsens Gold Mine and the Mt Olympus Gold Mine in the region.
Completion of Heritage Agreements for the Saltwater project area have allowed the Heritage Survey to clear the area for the first drilling program. A programme of work (PoW) was submitted during the Quarter and approved in late October. Site access preparation has commenced and Aruma plans to commence its first phase of drilling at Saltwater late in the current quarter.
This phase of drilling will be a reverse circulation (RC) program of up to 5,000 metres, across seven planned drill lines, with 50 holes to be drilled to a nominal drill depth of 100 metres.
Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2020.
A reconnaissance mapping program, rock chip and soil sampling program targeted the outcropping areas on the western end of a large 60km2 magnetic ring structure, known as the Saltwater Ring Structure. This initial exploration program defined the target area for the initial drilling program by identifying quartz veins, anomalous rock and soils with alteration and mineralisation identified.
Figure 2: Aruma's Saltwater Project area on 500K geology showing Faults and anomalies.
The area targeted in the initial RC drilling program is outlined in red in Figure 2 above and is detailed on below in Figure 3. The closer spaced lines in Figure 3 are concentrating on the anomalous areas whilst the regional lines to the east are targeting the ring structure under cover.
Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2020.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Aruma Resources Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:04:01 UTC