Aruma Resources : 30/10/2020 - Quarterly Activities Report

30 October 2020

ACTIVITIES REPORT

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Highlights

Heritage agreement signed for the Saltwater Gold Project

Heritage survey completed and PoW for drilling submitted and granted

First phase of drilling planned to commence in the current quarter

Saltwater Project expanded with four new Exploration Licences - Project now comprises eight granted Exploration Licences

Melrose Gold Project expanded with two new Exploration Licences

Placement completed to raise $2.7m - sound financial position at Quarter end with ~$2.759 in cash

Binding Sale and Purchas Agreement entered into for sale of Slate Dam-Trojan Gold Project for all cash consideration of $500,000

Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) (Aruma or the Company) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2020 (Quarter).

During the Quarter the Company continued assess and advance its portfolio of gold exploration projects with the application for six new strategically located, prospective leases at the Saltwater and Melrose gold projects.

The Company's project generation strategy has seen Aruma secure and evaluate four new exciting gold projects located in major, active Australian gold domains. Three of the new projects are located in Western Australia and one is located in New South Wales (Figure 1). The new projects have refocused the Company's exploration activities, which are supported by a successful capital raising commenced during the quarter which raised $2.7m.

Consistent with the Company's strategy to focus on its new projects, Aruma entered into a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement for the sale of its Slate Dam Gold Project (including the Trojan Gold Project) with Black Cat Syndicate (ASX: BC8) for an all- cash consideration of $500,000 (ASX announcement 7 October 2020).