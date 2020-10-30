Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Aruma Resources Limited    AAJ   AU000000AAJ4

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AAJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
0.007 AUD   -6.67%
02:05aARUMA RESOURCES : 30/10/2020 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
02:05aARUMA RESOURCES : 30/10/2020 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10/21ARUMA RESOURCES : Announces Plans for Drilling at Saltwater Gold Project
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aruma Resources : 30/10/2020 - Quarterly Cashflow Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

Aruma Resources Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

77 141 335 364

30 September 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(145)

(145)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(92)

(92)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(180)

(180)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

17

17

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash used in operating activities

(400)

(400)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire or for:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

(3)

(3)

(d)

exploration & evaluation

-

-

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash used in investing activities

(3)

(3)

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

2,120

2,120

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

(15)

(15)

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (payments for right-of-use liability)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from financing activities

2,105

2,105

4.

Net increase in cash and cash

1,702

1,702

equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

1,057

1,057

period

4.2

Net cash used in operating activities

(400)

(400)

(item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash used in investing activities

(3)

(3)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from financing activities

2,105

2,105

(item 3.10 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

-

-

2,759

2,759

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

2,770

1,057

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (credit card)

(11)

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

2,759

1,057

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

92

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1 Loan facilities

7.2 Credit standby arrangements

7.3 Other (please specify)

7.4 Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash used in operating activities (item 1.9)

(400)

8.2

(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing

-

activities) (item 2.1(d))

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)

(400)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

2,759

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)

2,759

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by

6.89

item 8.3)

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A".

Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

8.8

If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating

cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: n/a

8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: n/a

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aruma Resources Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:04:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED
02:05aARUMA RESOURCES : 30/10/2020 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
02:05aARUMA RESOURCES : 30/10/2020 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10/21ARUMA RESOURCES : Announces Plans for Drilling at Saltwater Gold Project
AQ
08/18NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Aruma further expands saltwater gold project
AQ
08/04ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Section 708A Notice
AQ
07/30ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Issue of Unlisted Options
AQ
07/24ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Results of General Meeting
AQ
07/16NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Aruma Resources Ltd - Exploration Licences Granted at ..
AQ
07/07ARUMA RESOURCES : Expands saltwater gold project, identifies large magnetic targ..
AQ
06/29PANTORO : Aruma Identifies Priority Gold Targets at Scotia South
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,61 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net income 2020 -0,28 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net cash 2020 1,13 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,1 M 7,80 M 7,84 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aruma Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter B. Schwann Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Michael Boyatzis Chairman
Stanley Mark Elliott Non-Executive Director
Phillip James MacLeod Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED133.33%8
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION31.47%25 239
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED84.20%9 514
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED46.05%7 000
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.258.65%4 550
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED58.03%2 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group