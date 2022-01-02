Log in
    AAJ   AU000000AAJ4

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AAJ)
Aruma Resources : 31/12/2021 - Change of Director's Interest Notices

01/02/2022 | 03:37am EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Aruma Resources Limited

ABN

77 141 335 364

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Schwann

Date of last notice

10 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Plasia Pty Ltd (trust beneficiary)

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

29 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Plasia Pty Ltd

2,515,625

shares

933,334

unlisted 30/09/23 options

Class

Unlisted options exercisable at 10.8 cents

expiring 29/11/2024

Performance rights

Number acquired

4,000,000 options

1,000,000 performance rights

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Plasia Pty Ltd

2,515,625

shares

933,334

unlisted 30/09/23 options

4,000,000

unlisted 29/11/24 options

1,000,000

performance rights

Nature of change

Issue of unlisted options and performance

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

rights as approved by shareholders at AGM

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

held 30 November 2021.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which

-

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow - the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what - date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Aruma Resources Limited

ABN

77 141 335 364

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Boyatzis

Date of last notice

28 January 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Westedge Investments Pty Ltd (Beneficiary)

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Lesuer Pty Ltd (Beneficiary)

interest.

Date of change

29 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Westedge Investments Pty Ltd

148,121

Shares

Lesuer Pty Ltd

1,133,334

Shares

666,667

Unlisted 30/09/23 options

Class

Unlisted options exercisable at 10.8 cents

expiring 29/11/2024

Number acquired

2,000,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Westedge Investments Pty Ltd

148,121

Shares

Lesuer Pty Ltd

1,133,334

Shares

666,667

Unlisted 30/09/23 options

2,000,000

Unlisted 29/11/24 options

Nature of change

Issue of unlisted options as approved by

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

shareholders at AGM held 30 November

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

2021.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which

-

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts n/a

detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow - the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what - date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Aruma Resources Limited

ABN

77 141 335 364

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Elliott

Date of last notice

28 January 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Elliott Nominees Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(Director and beneficiary)

interest.

Date of change

29 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Elliott Nominees Pty Ltd

111,112

Shares

333,334

Unlisted 30/09/23 options

Class

Unlisted options exercisable at 10.8 cents

expiring 29/11/2024

Number acquired

1,000,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Disclaimer

Aruma Resources Limited published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 08:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
