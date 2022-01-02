Aruma Resources : 31/12/2021 - Change of Director's Interest Notices
Name of entity Aruma Resources Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Peter Schwann
Date of last notice
10 August 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Plasia Pty Ltd (trust beneficiary)
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
29 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Plasia Pty Ltd
2,515,625
shares
933,334
unlisted 30/09/23 options
Class
Unlisted options exercisable at 10.8 cents
expiring 29/11/2024
Performance rights
Number acquired
4,000,000 options
1,000,000 performance rights
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Plasia Pty Ltd
2,515,625
shares
933,334
unlisted 30/09/23 options
4,000,000
unlisted 29/11/24 options
1,000,000
performance rights
Nature of change
Issue of unlisted options and performance
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
rights as approved by shareholders at AGM
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
held 30 November 2021.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
-
Nature of interest
-
Name of registered holder
-
(if issued securities)
Date of change
-
No. and class of securities to which
-
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
-
Interest disposed
-
Value/Consideration
-
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
estimated valuation
Interest after change
-
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No
detailed above traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
- the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
- date was this provided?
Name of entity Aruma Resources Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Paul Boyatzis
Date of last notice
28 January 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Westedge Investments Pty Ltd (Beneficiary)
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
Lesuer Pty Ltd (Beneficiary)
interest.
Date of change
29 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Westedge Investments Pty Ltd
148,121
Shares
Lesuer Pty Ltd
1,133,334
Shares
666,667
Unlisted 30/09/23 options
Class
Unlisted options exercisable at 10.8 cents
expiring 29/11/2024
Number acquired
2,000,000
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Westedge Investments Pty Ltd
148,121
Shares
Lesuer Pty Ltd
1,133,334
Shares
666,667
Unlisted 30/09/23 options
2,000,000
Unlisted 29/11/24 options
Nature of change
Issue of unlisted options as approved by
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
shareholders at AGM held 30 November
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
2021.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
-
Nature of interest
-
Name of registered holder
-
(if issued securities)
Date of change
-
No. and class of securities to which
-
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
-
Interest disposed
-
Value/Consideration
-
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
estimated valuation
Interest after change
-
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
n/a
detailed above traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
- the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
- date was this provided?
Name of entity Aruma Resources Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mark Elliott
Date of last notice
28 January 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Elliott Nominees Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
(Director and beneficiary)
interest.
Date of change
29 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Elliott Nominees Pty Ltd
111,112
Shares
333,334
Unlisted 30/09/23 options
Class
Unlisted options exercisable at 10.8 cents
expiring 29/11/2024
Number acquired
1,000,000
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
