Aruma Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notices

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Aruma Resources Limited

ABN 77 141 335 364

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Peter Schwann Date of last notice 10 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Plasia Pty Ltd (trust beneficiary) (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 29 December 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Plasia Pty Ltd 2,515,625 shares 933,334 unlisted 30/09/23 options Class Unlisted options exercisable at 10.8 cents expiring 29/11/2024 Performance rights Number acquired 4,000,000 options 1,000,000 performance rights Number disposed - Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.