Aruma Resources : Intersects High-Grade Gold at Salmon Gums Project
02/06/2022 | 05:08pm EST
7 February 2022
ARUMA INTERSECTS HIGH-GRADE GOLD AT
SALMON GUMS PROJECT
Intersections up to 13.35g/t Au & broad gold zones up to 94m
Highlights
• All results received from first-phase drilling at Salmon Gums Gold
Project - 33 holes for 2,298m
• Drilling intersected high-grade gold mineralisation plus extensive
broad zones of gold;
o 1m at 13.35g/t Au at 108m in hole SCRC33
▪ within a broader section of 4m at 4.26g/t Au from 105m
o Continuous zone of 94m at 0.11g/t Au from 6m in hole SGRC26
o Drilling defined extensive anomalous zones over a strike length
of 2.3km, with greater than 100m thickness
• Second-phase drilling at Salmon Gums now complete - 39 holes for
3,943m - results are pending
Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) (Aruma or the Company) is pleased
to announce high-grade gold intersections plus multiple broad zones of
gold mineralisation from its recently completed first-phase of drilling at
the Salmon Gums Gold Project in the Goldfields region of Western
Australia.
The first phase of drilling at the Salmon Gums Project consisted of 2,298
metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling in a total of 33 holes, and all
results have now been received.
The program has successfully validated the Company's exploration
model for the Project to potentially host a large gold system, and
delivered highly encouraging high-grade results plus very broad zones
of gold mineralisation, including;
• 1m at 13.35g/t Au at 108m (EOH) in hole SCRC33
o within a broader section of 4m at 4.26g/t Au from 105m
• 94m at 0.11g/t Au from 6m to 100m (EOH) in hole SGRC26
The very high-grade intersection of 13.35g/t Au in SCR33 was reported at
the end-of-hole depth of 108 metres, and presents an exciting, high-
priority target which has now been drilled in the recently completed
second-phase,follow-up drilling program.
The contiguous 94 metre intersection in SGRC26 commences from a near-surface depth of just six metres below surface and continues to the end-of-hole depth of 100 metres, ending in mineralisation. It also presents an exciting target for follow up drilling.
A total of 26 of the 33 holes recorded a gold value of greater than 0.1g/t Au. See Table 1 for details of assay results.
Summary Outcomes of First Phase of Drilling
The assay results reinforce Aruma's exploration model for the potential presence of a large gold system at Salmon Gums with thick, low tenor gold anomalism intersected in the targeted southern areas of the Project.
The first phase of drilling has confirmed that;
Prospective greenstone stratigraphy is present in the area south of the Thistle Prospect (where there is no historic soil geochemistry). Drilling intersected granites and greenstone rocks including sediments, mafic and ultramafic rocks.
Assay results returned high-grade gold mineralisation in one intersection as well as broad zones of anomalous gold in most holes.
Highest grade of 13.35g/t Au in hole SGRC33 within a wider zone of 4.26g/t Au from 105 metres to EOH; and a
Thickest zone of 94m at 0.11g/t Au from 6 metres to 100m (EOH) in SGRC26
The drill-holes with >20m >0.1g/t Au define extensive anomalous zones over a strike length of 2.3km, with a thickness >100 metres.
The intersection of 4m at 4.26 g/t Au in SGRC33 is located some 70m south of historic hole T26R002, which returned 7m at 2.71g/t Au.
The mineralisation in SGRC33 occurs within a quartz vein with pyrite and pyrrhotite inclusions. Mineralisation was present to end of hole where the hole terminated due to mechanical issues with the drill rig.
See Figures 1 and 2.
Aruma also advises that it has now completed a second phase of drilling at the Salmon Gums Project, which comprised 39 RC holes for a total of 3,943 metres. Assay results will be released when available.
Background to Salmon Gums Gold Project
The Salmon Gums Project (EL63/2037, EL63/2122) covers a total area of 222km2, and is located 200km south of Kalgoorlie, and 60km south of the mining town of Norseman. The Project is situated 30km south and directly along strike, in the same stratigraphy, as Pantoro Limited's (ASX: PNR) rapidly expanding high grade Scotia Gold Project.
Figure 1: Drilling location Plan for Salmon Gums showing the November Drilling which is detailed in Figure 2 below
Figure 2: Drilling on the Thistle and Iris Lines at Salmon Gums
Table 1: Drillhole results for assays from the first phase of drilling at the Salmon Gums Gold Project. Grid is GDA94-51.
AMG 94.50
Hole
Dip/
From m
Thickness(m)
Grade
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Depth
Azimuth
down hole
down hole
g/tAu
Comment
SGRC01
377101
6359650
66
-60˚/270˚
9
5
0.12
SGRC02
377204
6359652
48
-60˚/270˚
NSR
SGRC03
377300
6359655
54
-60˚/270˚
53
1
0.14
EOH
SGRC04
377401
6359649
54
-60˚/270˚
34
1
0.1
SGRC05
377498
6359651
87
-60˚/270˚
6
13
0.13
SGRC06
377582
6359649
48
-60˚/270˚
NSR
SGRC07
376801
6359149
90
-60˚/270˚
37
1
0.12
SGRC08
377000
6359150
42
-60˚/270˚
NSR
SGRC09
377200
6359152
48
-60˚/270˚
10
23
0.15
SGRC10
377402
6359151
54
-60˚/270˚
23
38
0.12
EOH
SGRC11
377599
6359151
72
-60˚/270˚
52
1
0.1
SGRC12
376801
6358655
66
-60˚/270˚
39
4
0.1
SGRC13
377011
6358667
84
-60˚/270˚
NSR
SGRC14
377280
6358644
74
-60˚/270˚
NSR
SGRC15
377899
6360547
60
-60˚/270˚
11
32
0.15
SGRC16
377970
6360555
54
-60˚/270˚
12
32
0.14
SGRC17
378300
6360301
66
-60˚/270˚
NSR
SGRC18
378423
6360300
67
-60˚/270˚
8
1
0.11
SGRC19
378425
6361555
62
-60˚/270˚
29
3
0.1
SGRC20
378457
6361551
108
-60˚/270˚
72
4
0.1
SGRC21
378496
6361770
38
-60˚/270˚
9
22
0.12
SGRC22
378298
6361650
57
-60˚/270˚
37
3
0.11
SGRC23
378468
6361622
40
-60˚/270˚
NSR
SGRC24
378496
6361650
102
-60˚/270˚
11
45
0.13
Includes 2 NS samples
SGRC25
378466
6361455
84
-60˚/270˚
5
16
0.12
21
24
0.11
51
33
0.12
EOH
SGRC26
378431
6361451
100
-60˚/270˚
6
94
0.11
EOH
SGRC27
378373
6361450
66
-60˚/270˚
57
9
0.16
EOH Includes a NS sample
SGRC28
378326
6361451
102
-60˚/270˚
12
15
0.11
SGRC29
378275
6361454
66
-60˚/270˚
19
10
0.13
Includes a NS sample
60
6
0.18
EOH
SGRC30
378472
6361840
60
-90˚/360˚
8
2
0.1
SGRC31
378424
6361839
68
-60˚/270˚
34
15
0.13
SGRC32
378485
6361909
102
-60˚/270˚
16
19
0.14
Includes a NS sample
49
9
0.12
SGRC33
378500
6361555
109
-60˚/270˚
11
10
0.11
Includes a NS sample
29
5
0.11
80
7
0.13
92
5
0.12
105
4
4.26
EOH, includes 1m at 13.35 at EOH
NSR is no significant result
