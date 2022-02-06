Aruma Resources : Intersects High-Grade Gold at Salmon Gums Project

Log in
7 February 2022

only

ARUMA INTERSECTS HIGH-GRADE GOLD AT

SALMON GUMS PROJECT

Intersections up to 13.35g/t Au & broad gold zones up to 94m

Highlights

use

All results received from first-phase drilling at Salmon Gums Gold

Project - 33 holes for 2,298m

Drilling intersected high-grade gold mineralisation plus extensive

broad zones of gold;

o 1m at 13.35g/t Au at 108m in hole SCRC33

within a broader section of 4m at 4.26g/t Au from 105m

o Continuous zone of 94m at 0.11g/t Au from 6m in hole SGRC26

personal

o Drilling defined extensive anomalous zones over a strike length

of 2.3km, with greater than 100m thickness

Second-phase drilling at Salmon Gums now complete - 39 holes for

3,943m - results are pending

Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) (Aruma or the Company) is pleased

to announce high-grade gold intersections plus multiple broad zones of

gold mineralisation from its recently completed first-phase of drilling at

the Salmon Gums Gold Project in the Goldfields region of Western

Australia.

The first phase of drilling at the Salmon Gums Project consisted of 2,298

metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling in a total of 33 holes, and all

results have now been received.

The program has successfully validated the Company's exploration

For

model for the Project to potentially host a large gold system, and

delivered highly encouraging high-grade results plus very broad zones

of gold mineralisation, including;

1m at 13.35g/t Au at 108m (EOH) in hole SCRC33

o within a broader section of 4m at 4.26g/t Au from 105m

94m at 0.11g/t Au from 6m to 100m (EOH) in hole SGRC26

The very high-grade intersection of 13.35g/t Au in SCR33 was reported at

the end-of-hole depth of 108 metres, and presents an exciting, high-

priority target which has now been drilled in the recently completed

second-phase,follow-up drilling program.

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and

member of the Association of Mining and

Exploration Companies, 2022.

1

ASX: AAJ

Capital Structure 126M Shares on Issue 21M Options on issue

Board of Directors

Non-Executive Chairman

Paul Boyatzis

Managing Director

Peter Schwann

Non-Executive Director

Mark Elliott

Company Secretary

Phillip MacLeod

Exploration Manager

Stephen Denn

Gold Projects -1,338km2 Norseman

SALMON GUMS - 222km2

Pilbara

MELROSE - 371km2

SALTWATER -744km2

Li Ta Project

Norseman

MT DEANS 1.44 km2

Head Office

Level 1, 6 Thelma Street

West Perth, WA 6005

T +61 8 9321 0177

F +61 8 9226 3764

  1. info@arumaresources.com W www.arumaresources.com

Postal Address

PO Box 152

West Perth, WA 6872

ABN 77 141 335 364

For personal use only

The contiguous 94 metre intersection in SGRC26 commences from a near-surface depth of just six metres below surface and continues to the end-of-hole depth of 100 metres, ending in mineralisation. It also presents an exciting target for follow up drilling.

A total of 26 of the 33 holes recorded a gold value of greater than 0.1g/t Au. See Table 1 for details of assay results.

Summary Outcomes of First Phase of Drilling

The assay results reinforce Aruma's exploration model for the potential presence of a large gold system at Salmon Gums with thick, low tenor gold anomalism intersected in the targeted southern areas of the Project.

The first phase of drilling has confirmed that;

  • Prospective greenstone stratigraphy is present in the area south of the Thistle Prospect (where there is no historic soil geochemistry). Drilling intersected granites and greenstone rocks including sediments, mafic and ultramafic rocks.
  • Assay results returned high-grade gold mineralisation in one intersection as well as broad zones of anomalous gold in most holes.
  • Highest grade of 13.35g/t Au in hole SGRC33 within a wider zone of 4.26g/t Au from 105 metres to EOH; and a
  • Thickest zone of 94m at 0.11g/t Au from 6 metres to 100m (EOH) in SGRC26
  • The drill-holes with >20m >0.1g/t Au define extensive anomalous zones over a strike length of 2.3km, with a thickness >100 metres.
  • The intersection of 4m at 4.26 g/t Au in SGRC33 is located some 70m south of historic hole T26R002, which returned 7m at 2.71g/t Au.
  • The mineralisation in SGRC33 occurs within a quartz vein with pyrite and pyrrhotite inclusions. Mineralisation was present to end of hole where the hole terminated due to mechanical issues with the drill rig.

See Figures 1 and 2.

Aruma also advises that it has now completed a second phase of drilling at the Salmon Gums Project, which comprised 39 RC holes for a total of 3,943 metres. Assay results will be released when available.

Background to Salmon Gums Gold Project

The Salmon Gums Project (EL63/2037, EL63/2122) covers a total area of 222km2, and is located 200km south of Kalgoorlie, and 60km south of the mining town of Norseman. The Project is situated 30km south and directly along strike, in the same stratigraphy, as Pantoro Limited's (ASX: PNR) rapidly expanding high grade Scotia Gold Project.

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2022.

2

For personal use only

Figure 1: Drilling location Plan for Salmon Gums showing the November Drilling which is detailed in Figure 2 below

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2022.

3

For personal use only

Figure 2: Drilling on the Thistle and Iris Lines at Salmon Gums

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2022.

4

For personal use only

Table 1: Drillhole results for assays from the first phase of drilling at the Salmon Gums Gold Project. Grid is GDA94-51.

AMG 94.50

Hole

Dip/

From m

Thickness(m)

Grade

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Depth

Azimuth

down hole

down hole

g/tAu

Comment

SGRC01

377101

6359650

66

-60˚/270˚

9

5

0.12

SGRC02

377204

6359652

48

-60˚/270˚

NSR

SGRC03

377300

6359655

54

-60˚/270˚

53

1

0.14

EOH

SGRC04

377401

6359649

54

-60˚/270˚

34

1

0.1

SGRC05

377498

6359651

87

-60˚/270˚

6

13

0.13

SGRC06

377582

6359649

48

-60˚/270˚

NSR

SGRC07

376801

6359149

90

-60˚/270˚

37

1

0.12

SGRC08

377000

6359150

42

-60˚/270˚

NSR

SGRC09

377200

6359152

48

-60˚/270˚

10

23

0.15

SGRC10

377402

6359151

54

-60˚/270˚

23

38

0.12

EOH

SGRC11

377599

6359151

72

-60˚/270˚

52

1

0.1

SGRC12

376801

6358655

66

-60˚/270˚

39

4

0.1

SGRC13

377011

6358667

84

-60˚/270˚

NSR

SGRC14

377280

6358644

74

-60˚/270˚

NSR

SGRC15

377899

6360547

60

-60˚/270˚

11

32

0.15

SGRC16

377970

6360555

54

-60˚/270˚

12

32

0.14

SGRC17

378300

6360301

66

-60˚/270˚

NSR

SGRC18

378423

6360300

67

-60˚/270˚

8

1

0.11

SGRC19

378425

6361555

62

-60˚/270˚

29

3

0.1

SGRC20

378457

6361551

108

-60˚/270˚

72

4

0.1

SGRC21

378496

6361770

38

-60˚/270˚

9

22

0.12

SGRC22

378298

6361650

57

-60˚/270˚

37

3

0.11

SGRC23

378468

6361622

40

-60˚/270˚

NSR

SGRC24

378496

6361650

102

-60˚/270˚

11

45

0.13

Includes 2 NS samples

SGRC25

378466

6361455

84

-60˚/270˚

5

16

0.12

21

24

0.11

51

33

0.12

EOH

SGRC26

378431

6361451

100

-60˚/270˚

6

94

0.11

EOH

SGRC27

378373

6361450

66

-60˚/270˚

57

9

0.16

EOH Includes a NS sample

SGRC28

378326

6361451

102

-60˚/270˚

12

15

0.11

SGRC29

378275

6361454

66

-60˚/270˚

19

10

0.13

Includes a NS sample

60

6

0.18

EOH

SGRC30

378472

6361840

60

-90˚/360˚

8

2

0.1

SGRC31

378424

6361839

68

-60˚/270˚

34

15

0.13

SGRC32

378485

6361909

102

-60˚/270˚

16

19

0.14

Includes a NS sample

49

9

0.12

SGRC33

378500

6361555

109

-60˚/270˚

11

10

0.11

Includes a NS sample

29

5

0.11

80

7

0.13

92

5

0.12

105

4

4.26

EOH, includes 1m at 13.35 at EOH

NSR is no significant result

Aruma Resources Limited is a proud supporter and member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, 2022.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aruma Resources Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:07:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
