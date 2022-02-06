Aruma Resources : Intersects High-Grade Gold at Salmon Gums Project

The contiguous 94 metre intersection in SGRC26 commences from a near-surface depth of just six metres below surface and continues to the end-of-hole depth of 100 metres, ending in mineralisation. It also presents an exciting target for follow up drilling.

A total of 26 of the 33 holes recorded a gold value of greater than 0.1g/t Au. See Table 1 for details of assay results.

Summary Outcomes of First Phase of Drilling

The assay results reinforce Aruma's exploration model for the potential presence of a large gold system at Salmon Gums with thick, low tenor gold anomalism intersected in the targeted southern areas of the Project.

The first phase of drilling has confirmed that;

Prospective greenstone stratigraphy is present in the area south of the Thistle Prospect (where there is no historic soil geochemistry). Drilling intersected granites and greenstone rocks including sediments, mafic and ultramafic rocks.

Assay results returned high-grade gold mineralisation in one intersection as well as broad zones of anomalous gold in most holes.

Thickest zone of 94m at 0.11g/t Au from 6 metres to 100m (EOH) in SGRC26

The drill-holes with >20m >0.1g/t Au define extensive anomalous zones over a strike length of 2.3km, with a thickness >100 metres.

The mineralisation in SGRC33 occurs within a quartz vein with pyrite and pyrrhotite inclusions. Mineralisation was present to end of hole where the hole terminated due to mechanical issues with the drill rig.

See Figures 1 and 2.

Aruma also advises that it has now completed a second phase of drilling at the Salmon Gums Project, which comprised 39 RC holes for a total of 3,943 metres. Assay results will be released when available.

Background to Salmon Gums Gold Project

The Salmon Gums Project (EL63/2037, EL63/2122) covers a total area of 222km2, and is located 200km south of Kalgoorlie, and 60km south of the mining town of Norseman. The Project is situated 30km south and directly along strike, in the same stratigraphy, as Pantoro Limited's (ASX: PNR) rapidly expanding high grade Scotia Gold Project.