    AAJ   AU000000AAJ4

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AAJ)
Aruma Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AAJ

12/29/2021 | 05:37am GMT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 29, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Unlisted options

to be confirmed

personalFor

New class - code

Performance rights

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

7,000,000 29/12/2021

1,000,000 29/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

77141335364

1.3

ASX issuer code

AAJ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issue of unlisted options & performance rights to directors as approved at the AGM held 30/11/2021

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted options

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02442028-6A1058625?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.10800000

29/11/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

For

company option

Other

Description

AAJ: ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Refer to 3B lodged 16/11/2021 and notice of AGM (link above).

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

7,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Purpose of the issue

Other

ersonalp

Additional Details

Issue to directors to incentivise and remunerate each of the directors in performing their roles.

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/12/2021

For

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02442028-6A1058625?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aruma Resources Limited published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 05:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
