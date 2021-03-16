Aruma Resources : 16/03/2021 - Half Year Accounts

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 77 141 335 364

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2020

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

Contents Page Corporate Information 2 Directors' Report 3 Auditor's Independence Declaration 15 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 16 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 17 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 18 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 19 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 20 Directors' Declaration 26 Independent Review Report to the members of Aruma Resources Limited 27

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors

Paul Boyatzis (Non-Executive Chairman)

Peter Schwann (Managing Director)

Dr Mark Elliott (Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary

Phillip MacLeod

Registered office

Unit 9, 88 Forrest Street Cottesloe WA 6011 Australia

Principal place of business Level 1, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005 Australia

Postal: Locked Bag 2000, Nedlands WA 6009

Telephone: +61 8 9321 0177 Facsimile: +61 8 9226 3764 Email:info@arumaresources.comWebsite: www.arumaresources.com.au ABN: 77 141 335 364

ASX code

Ordinary shares - AAJ

Auditors

Elderton Audit Pty Ltd

Level 2, 267 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Australia

Solicitors

Fairweather Corporate Lawyers Unit 2, 589 Stirling Highway Cottesloe WA 6011

Australia

Share register

Advanced Share Registry Services 110 Stirling Highway

Nedlands WA 6009 Australia

Telephone: +61 8 9389 8033

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors of Aruma Resources Limited ("Aruma") submit herewith the interim financial report of Aruma Resources Limited and its subsidiaries ("Consolidated entity" or "Group") for the half-year ended 31 December 2020. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:

The names of the directors of the Company during or since the end of the half-year are:

Mr. P. Boyatzis Non-Executive Chairman Mr. P. Schwann Managing Director Dr Mark Elliott Non-Executive Director

Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Exploration

Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) ("Aruma" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the half-year ending 31 December 2020 ("half-year").

Aruma is an Australian gold and lithium explorer. It has three strategically located gold projects in Western Australia, which cover a total area of 1,208km2, and one in the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales, which covers 372km2. Aruma's project portfolio also includes the 100%-owned Mt Deans Lithium-Tantalum project near Norseman in south-east WA.

Highlights

• Results from maiden 4,518m RC drilling completed at Saltwater Gold Project in Pilbara region of WA indicate the potential discovery of a new gold camp extending over a 4km strike length

• Melrose Gold Project area in the Pilbara region expanded, and all Exploration Licence Applications (ELAs) recommended for approval

• ELAs at Capital Gold Project near Goulburn in NSW granted in January 2021

• Company successfully completed a Placement to raise $2.7m before issue costs - strong cash balance at half-year's end of approximately $3.49m

• Sale of Slate Dam-Trojan Project to Black Cat Syndicate completed for all-cash consideration of $500,000

During the half-year the Company continued to focus on its portfolio of prospective Australian gold projects, all of which are strategically located in active gold domains. Works included the completion of a maiden drill program at the Saltwater Project in the Pilbara region of WA, the expansion of the Melrose Project, also in the Pilbara, and the granting of the exploration licences at the Capital Project in the Goulburn region of NSW (subsequent to the reporting date).

Aruma also completed the rationalisation of its 100%-owned gold project portfolio with the sale of the

Slate Dam, Trojan and Clinker Hill gold projects in WA's goldfields district and the disposal of the Beowulf and Kopai gold projects, also in the goldfields.