Aruma Resources : 16/03/2021 - Half Year Accounts

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN 77 141 335 364
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2020
ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED
|
Contents
|
Page
|
Corporate Information
|
2
|
Directors' Report
|
3
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration
|
15
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
16
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
17
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
18
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
19
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
|
20
|
Directors' Declaration
|
26
|
Independent Review Report to the members of Aruma Resources Limited
|
27
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors
Paul Boyatzis (Non-Executive Chairman)
Peter Schwann (Managing Director)
Dr Mark Elliott (Non-Executive Director)
Company secretary
Phillip MacLeod
Registered office
Unit 9, 88 Forrest Street Cottesloe WA 6011 Australia
Principal place of business Level 1, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005 Australia
Postal: Locked Bag 2000, Nedlands WA 6009
Telephone: +61 8 9321 0177 Facsimile: +61 8 9226 3764 Email:info@arumaresources.comWebsite: www.arumaresources.com.au ABN: 77 141 335 364
ASX code
Ordinary shares - AAJ
Auditors
Elderton Audit Pty Ltd
Level 2, 267 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000
Australia
Solicitors
Fairweather Corporate Lawyers Unit 2, 589 Stirling Highway Cottesloe WA 6011
Australia
Share register
Advanced Share Registry Services 110 Stirling Highway
Nedlands WA 6009 Australia
Telephone: +61 8 9389 8033
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The directors of Aruma Resources Limited ("Aruma") submit herewith the interim financial report of Aruma Resources Limited and its subsidiaries ("Consolidated entity" or "Group") for the half-year ended 31 December 2020. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:
The names of the directors of the Company during or since the end of the half-year are:
|
Mr. P. Boyatzis
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
Mr. P. Schwann
|
Managing Director
|
Dr Mark Elliott
|
Non-Executive Director
Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
Exploration
Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) ("Aruma" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the half-year ending 31 December 2020 ("half-year").
Aruma is an Australian gold and lithium explorer. It has three strategically located gold projects in Western Australia, which cover a total area of 1,208km2, and one in the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales, which covers 372km2. Aruma's project portfolio also includes the 100%-owned Mt Deans Lithium-Tantalum project near Norseman in south-east WA.
Highlights
-
• Results from maiden 4,518m RC drilling completed at Saltwater Gold Project in Pilbara region of WA indicate the potential discovery of a new gold camp extending over a 4km strike length
-
• Melrose Gold Project area in the Pilbara region expanded, and all Exploration Licence Applications (ELAs) recommended for approval
-
• ELAs at Capital Gold Project near Goulburn in NSW granted in January 2021
-
• Company successfully completed a Placement to raise $2.7m before issue costs - strong cash balance at half-year's end of approximately $3.49m
-
• Sale of Slate Dam-Trojan Project to Black Cat Syndicate completed for all-cash consideration of $500,000
During the half-year the Company continued to focus on its portfolio of prospective Australian gold projects, all of which are strategically located in active gold domains. Works included the completion of a maiden drill program at the Saltwater Project in the Pilbara region of WA, the expansion of the Melrose Project, also in the Pilbara, and the granting of the exploration licences at the Capital Project in the Goulburn region of NSW (subsequent to the reporting date).
Aruma also completed the rationalisation of its 100%-owned gold project portfolio with the sale of the
Slate Dam, Trojan and Clinker Hill gold projects in WA's goldfields district and the disposal of the Beowulf and Kopai gold projects, also in the goldfields.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.