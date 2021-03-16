Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Aruma Resources Limited    AAJ   AU000000AAJ4

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AAJ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aruma Resources : 16/03/2021 - Half Year Accounts

03/16/2021 | 01:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 77 141 335 364

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2020

ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED

Contents

Page

Corporate Information

2

Directors' Report

3

Auditor's Independence Declaration

15

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

16

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

17

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

18

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

19

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

20

Directors' Declaration

26

Independent Review Report to the members of Aruma Resources Limited

27

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors

Paul Boyatzis (Non-Executive Chairman)

Peter Schwann (Managing Director)

Dr Mark Elliott (Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary

Phillip MacLeod

Registered office

Unit 9, 88 Forrest Street Cottesloe WA 6011 Australia

Principal place of business Level 1, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005 Australia

Postal: Locked Bag 2000, Nedlands WA 6009

Telephone: +61 8 9321 0177 Facsimile: +61 8 9226 3764 Email:info@arumaresources.comWebsite: www.arumaresources.com.au ABN: 77 141 335 364

ASX code

Ordinary shares - AAJ

Auditors

Elderton Audit Pty Ltd

Level 2, 267 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Australia

Solicitors

Fairweather Corporate Lawyers Unit 2, 589 Stirling Highway Cottesloe WA 6011

Australia

Share register

Advanced Share Registry Services 110 Stirling Highway

Nedlands WA 6009 Australia

Telephone: +61 8 9389 8033

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors of Aruma Resources Limited ("Aruma") submit herewith the interim financial report of Aruma Resources Limited and its subsidiaries ("Consolidated entity" or "Group") for the half-year ended 31 December 2020. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:

The names of the directors of the Company during or since the end of the half-year are:

Mr. P. Boyatzis

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr. P. Schwann

Managing Director

Dr Mark Elliott

Non-Executive Director

Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Exploration

Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) ("Aruma" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the half-year ending 31 December 2020 ("half-year").

Aruma is an Australian gold and lithium explorer. It has three strategically located gold projects in Western Australia, which cover a total area of 1,208km2, and one in the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales, which covers 372km2. Aruma's project portfolio also includes the 100%-owned Mt Deans Lithium-Tantalum project near Norseman in south-east WA.

Highlights

  • Results from maiden 4,518m RC drilling completed at Saltwater Gold Project in Pilbara region of WA indicate the potential discovery of a new gold camp extending over a 4km strike length

  • Melrose Gold Project area in the Pilbara region expanded, and all Exploration Licence Applications (ELAs) recommended for approval

  • ELAs at Capital Gold Project near Goulburn in NSW granted in January 2021

  • Company successfully completed a Placement to raise $2.7m before issue costs - strong cash balance at half-year's end of approximately $3.49m

  • Sale of Slate Dam-Trojan Project to Black Cat Syndicate completed for all-cash consideration of $500,000

During the half-year the Company continued to focus on its portfolio of prospective Australian gold projects, all of which are strategically located in active gold domains. Works included the completion of a maiden drill program at the Saltwater Project in the Pilbara region of WA, the expansion of the Melrose Project, also in the Pilbara, and the granting of the exploration licences at the Capital Project in the Goulburn region of NSW (subsequent to the reporting date).

Aruma also completed the rationalisation of its 100%-owned gold project portfolio with the sale of the

Slate Dam, Trojan and Clinker Hill gold projects in WA's goldfields district and the disposal of the Beowulf and Kopai gold projects, also in the goldfields.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aruma Resources Limited published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 05:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED
01:20aARUMA RESOURCES  : 16/03/2021 - Half Year Accounts
PU
03/04ARUMA RESOURCES  : 04/03/2021 - Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/18ARUMA RESOURCES  : Drilling suggests new gold camp at saltwater gold project
AQ
02/17ARUMA RESOURCES  : 17/02/2021 - Drilling Suggests New Gold Camp at Saltwater Gol..
PU
02/17ARUMA RESOURCES  : 17/02/2021 - RIU Explorers Conference
PU
02/17ARUMA RESOURCES'  : Drilling at Saltwater Hints at Possible New Gold Camp; Share..
MT
01/28ARUMA RESOURCES  : 28/01/2021 - Change of Director's Interest Notices x 3
PU
01/27ARUMA RESOURCES  : 28/01/2021 - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
01/27ARUMA RESOURCES  : 28/01/2021 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
01/18ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 15
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,61 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
Net income 2020 -0,28 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net cash 2020 1,13 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,93 M 4,59 M 4,60 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aruma Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter B. Schwann Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Michael Boyatzis Chairman
Stanley Mark Elliott Non-Executive Director
Phillip James MacLeod Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARUMA RESOURCES LIMITED-46.67%5
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-5.73%23 010
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED1.85%8 232
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-18.84%5 236
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK20.93%4 049
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-14.35%3 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ