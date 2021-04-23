|
Arundel : Press release - Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020
Zurich
Arundel AG
Gotthardstrasse 21
CH 8002 Zurich
Switzerland
T: +(41) 44 512 7880
T: +(44) 20 7766 7000
F: +(41) 44 512 7884
info@arundel-ag.com
London
Arundel Group Limited
Arundel House
31A St. James's Square,
London SW1Y 4JR,
United Kingdom
T: +44 (0) 207 766 7000
F: +44 (0) 207 766 7001
info@arundel-ag.com
New York
Arundel, Inc.
Arundel (Securities), Inc.
c/o Redwall Partners
45 Rockefeller Plaza
Suite 2000
New York,
NY 10111
T: 212 332 7802
F: 212 332 7803
nlucey@c-ml.com
Disclaimer
Arundel AG published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 16:49:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about ARUNDEL AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|
9,29 M
-
-
|Net income 2019
|
9,46 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2019
|
161 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2019
|3,28x
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
39,2 M
39,2 M
-
|EV / Sales 2018
|11,7x
|EV / Sales 2019
|20,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|13
|Free-Float
|24,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ARUNDEL AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution