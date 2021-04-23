Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Arundel AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARON   CH0002271010

ARUNDEL AG

(ARON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arundel : Press release - Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020

04/23/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zurich

Arundel AG
Gotthardstrasse 21
CH 8002 Zurich
Switzerland

T: +(41) 44 512 7880
T: +(44) 20 7766 7000
F: +(41) 44 512 7884

info@arundel-ag.com

London

Arundel Group Limited
Arundel House
31A St. James's Square,
London SW1Y 4JR,
United Kingdom

T: +44 (0) 207 766 7000
F: +44 (0) 207 766 7001

info@arundel-ag.com

New York

Arundel, Inc.
Arundel (Securities), Inc.
c/o Redwall Partners
45 Rockefeller Plaza
Suite 2000
New York,
NY 10111

T: 212 332 7802
F: 212 332 7803

nlucey@c-ml.com

Disclaimer

Arundel AG published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 16:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARUNDEL AG
01:08pARUNDEL  : Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020
PU
12:50pARUNDEL  : Press release - Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020
PU
2017ARUNDEL AG : Capital return instalment
FA
2017ARUNDEL AG : Capital return instalment
FA
2017ARUNDEL  : Annual Report 2017
PU
2016USI GROUP HOLDINGS AG : Capital return instalment
FA
2016USI  : Press Release 4th October 2016
PU
2015USI GROUP HOLDINGS AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2015USI  : Press Release
PU
2014USI  : Press release
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9,29 M - -
Net income 2019 9,46 M - -
Net Debt 2019 161 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 3,28x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 39,2 M 39,2 M -
EV / Sales 2018 11,7x
EV / Sales 2019 20,7x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart ARUNDEL AG
Duration : Period :
Arundel AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARUNDEL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Martin Beney Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Patrick Quint Chairman
Doraiswamy Srinivas Executive Deputy Chairman & Secretary
Markus Mueller Non-Executive Director
Richard Joseph Borg General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARUNDEL AG-4.00%39
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)19.53%64 718
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED18.21%31 905
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)19.11%16 487
KINNEVIK AB12.07%15 775
HAL TRUST27.52%15 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ